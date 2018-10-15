Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Echo Global Logistics, Sanderson Farms, Ophthotech, CarGurus, Avon Products, and Kemet — Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO), Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM), Ophthotech Corporation (NASDAQ:OPHT), CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG), Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP), and Kemet Corporation (NYSE:KEM), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO), Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM), Ophthotech Corporation (NASDAQ:OPHT), CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG), Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP), and Kemet Corporation (NYSE:KEM) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

Important Notice: the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed October 11th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS, INC. (ECHO) REPORT OVERVIEW

Echo Global Logistics' Recent Financial Performance



For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Echo Global Logistics reported revenue of $634.81MM vs $470.09MM (up 35.04%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.28 vs -$0.01. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Echo Global Logistics reported revenue of $1,943.09MM vs $1,716.15MM (up 13.22%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.46 vs $0.06 (up 666.67%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on October 24th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.23. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.63 and is expected to report on February 6th, 2019.

SANDERSON FARMS, INC. (SAFM) REPORT OVERVIEW

Sanderson Farms' Recent Financial Performance



For the three months ended July 31st, 2018 vs July 31st, 2017, Sanderson Farms reported revenue of $852.43MM vs $931.90MM (down 8.53%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.50 vs $5.09 (down 90.18%). For the twelve months ended October 31st, 2017 vs October 31st, 2016, Sanderson Farms reported revenue of $3,342.23MM vs $2,816.06MM (up 18.68%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $12.30 vs $8.37 (up 46.95%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on December 13th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending October 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $3.20. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.61 and is expected to report on December 13th, 2018.

OPHTHOTECH CORPORATION (OPHT) REPORT OVERVIEW

Ophthotech's Recent Financial Performance



For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Ophthotech reported revenue of $209.98MM vs $50.91MM (up 312.46%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $3.18 vs -$5.45. Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 14th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $5.25. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$1.18 and is expected to report on February 26th, 2019.

CARGURUS, INC. (CARG) REPORT OVERVIEW

CarGurus' Recent Financial Performance



For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, CarGurus reported revenue of $110.33MM vs $76.24MM (up 44.71%) and basic earnings per share $0.29 vs $0.04 (up 625.00%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, CarGurus reported revenue of $316.86MM vs $198.14MM (up 59.92%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.13 vs -$0.58. Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 13th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.02. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.13 and is expected to report on March 7th, 2019.

AVON PRODUCTS, INC. (AVP) REPORT OVERVIEW

Avon Products' Recent Financial Performance



For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Avon Products reported revenue of $1,351.90MM vs $1,395.90MM (down 3.15%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.09 vs -$0.12. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Avon Products reported revenue of $5,715.60MM vs $5,717.70MM (down 0.04%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.00 vs -$0.29. Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 1st, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.03. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.16 and is expected to report on February 21st, 2019.

KEMET CORPORATION (KEM) REPORT OVERVIEW

Kemet's Recent Financial Performance



For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Kemet reported revenue of $327.62MM vs $273.95MM (up 19.59%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.61 vs $4.65 (down 86.88%). For the twelve months ended March 31st, 2018 vs March 31st, 2017, Kemet reported revenue of $1,199.93MM vs $757.79MM (up 58.35%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $4.82 vs $1.03 (up 367.96%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on October 30th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.43. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.66 and is expected to report on May 16th, 2019.

