Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within International Paper, Gray Television, Nielsen Holdings Plc, e.l.f. Beauty, NIC, and Revance Therapeutics — Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP), Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN), Nielsen Holdings Plc (NYSE:NLSN), e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE:ELF), NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV), and Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.



The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine International Paper Company (NYSE:IP), Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN), Nielsen Holdings Plc (NYSE:NLSN), e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE:ELF), NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV), and Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice: the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed January 23rd, 2019. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY (IP) REPORT OVERVIEW

International Paper's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, International Paper reported revenue of $5,901.00MM vs $5,517.00MM (up 6.96%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.38 vs $0.96 (up 43.75%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, International Paper reported revenue of $21,743.00MM vs $19,495.00MM (up 11.53%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $5.19 vs $2.20 (up 135.91%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on January 31st, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.27. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $5.51 and is expected to report on January 31st, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

GRAY TELEVISION, INC. (GTN) REPORT OVERVIEW

Gray Television's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Gray Television reported revenue of $279.31MM vs $218.98MM (up 27.55%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.71 vs $0.21 (up 238.10%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Gray Television reported revenue of $882.73MM vs $812.47MM (up 8.65%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $3.59 vs $0.87 (up 312.64%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 26th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.40. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.31 and is expected to report on February 26th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC (NLSN) REPORT OVERVIEW

Nielsen Holdings Plc's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Nielsen Holdings Plc reported revenue of $1,600.00MM vs $1,641.00MM (down 2.50%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.27 vs $0.41 (down 34.15%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Nielsen Holdings Plc reported revenue of $6,572.00MM vs $6,309.00MM (up 4.17%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.20 vs $1.40 (down 14.29%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 14th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.71. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.02 and is expected to report on February 14th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

E.L.F. BEAUTY INC. (ELF) REPORT OVERVIEW

e.l.f. Beauty's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, e.l.f. Beauty reported revenue of $63.89MM vs $71.87MM (down 11.10%) and basic earnings per share $0.08 vs $0.13 (down 38.46%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, e.l.f. Beauty reported revenue of $269.89MM vs $229.57MM (up 17.56%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.74 vs -$39.47. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 26th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.21. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.34 and is expected to report on February 26th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

NIC INC. (EGOV) REPORT OVERVIEW

NIC's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, NIC reported revenue of $87.03MM vs $84.53MM (up 2.95%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.24 vs $0.21 (up 14.29%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, NIC reported revenue of $336.51MM vs $317.92MM (up 5.85%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.77 vs $0.84 (down 8.33%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on January 30th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.16. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.70 and is expected to report on January 30th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

REVANCE THERAPEUTICS, INC. (RVNC) REPORT OVERVIEW

Revance Therapeutics' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Revance Therapeutics reported revenue of $2.36MM vs $0.08MM (up 3,049.33%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.91 vs -$1.01. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Revance Therapeutics reported revenue of $0.26MM vs $0.30MM (down 12.67%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$4.01 vs -$3.18. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 27th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$1.14. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$3.86 and is expected to report on February 27th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

