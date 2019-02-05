Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Meritage, Silgan, Modine Manufacturing, Comtech Telecommunications, Martin Midstream Partners, and Donnelley Financial Solutions — Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence

NEW YORK, Feb. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Meritage Corporation (NYSE:MTH), Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN), Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD), Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL), Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP), and Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE:DFIN), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.



-----------------------------------------

Important Notice: the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed February 1st, 2019. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

MERITAGE CORPORATION (MTH) REPORT OVERVIEW

Meritage's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Meritage reported revenue of $888.41MM vs $809.15MM (up 9.80%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.34 vs $1.06 (up 26.42%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Meritage reported revenue of $3,240.98MM vs $3,041.73MM (up 6.55%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $3.56 vs $3.74 (down 4.81%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on April 24th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.07. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $5.20 and is expected to report on January 29th, 2020.

-----------------------------------------

SILGAN HOLDINGS INC. (SLGN) REPORT OVERVIEW

Silgan's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Silgan reported revenue of $1,307.00MM vs $1,266.93MM (up 3.16%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.77 vs $0.66 (up 16.67%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Silgan reported revenue of $4,089.85MM vs $3,612.91MM (up 13.20%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.44 vs $1.28 (up 90.63%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on April 24th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.42. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.32 and is expected to report on February 4th, 2020.

-----------------------------------------

MODINE MANUFACTURING COMPANY (MOD) REPORT OVERVIEW

Modine Manufacturing's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Modine Manufacturing reported revenue of $548.90MM vs $508.30MM (up 7.99%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.76 vs $0.32 (up 137.50%). For the twelve months ended March 31st, 2018 vs March 31st, 2017, Modine Manufacturing reported revenue of $2,103.10MM vs $1,503.00MM (up 39.93%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.44 vs $0.29 (up 51.72%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on May 22nd, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.44. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.82 and is expected to report on May 22nd, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP. (CMTL) REPORT OVERVIEW

Comtech Telecommunications' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended October 31st, 2018 vs October 31st, 2017, Comtech Telecommunications reported revenue of $160.84MM vs $121.57MM (up 32.31%) and basic earnings per share $0.14 vs -$0.07. For the twelve months ended July 31st, 2018 vs July 31st, 2017, Comtech Telecommunications reported revenue of $570.59MM vs $550.37MM (up 3.67%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.25 vs $0.68 (up 83.82%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 6th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending January 31st, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.07. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.16 and is expected to report on September 25th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P. (MMLP) REPORT OVERVIEW

Martin Midstream Partners' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Martin Midstream Partners reported revenue of $219.05MM vs $193.13MM (up 13.42%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.00 vs -$0.42. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Martin Midstream Partners reported revenue of $946.12MM vs $827.39MM (up 14.35%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.44 vs $0.65 (down 32.31%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 13th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.48. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.73 and is expected to report on February 13th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

DONNELLEY FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS INC. (DFIN) REPORT OVERVIEW

Donnelley Financial Solutions' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Donnelley Financial Solutions reported revenue of $216.90MM vs $222.60MM (down 2.56%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.42 vs $0.16 (up 787.50%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Donnelley Financial Solutions reported revenue of $1,004.90MM vs $983.50MM (up 2.18%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.29 vs $1.81 (down 83.98%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 27th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.04. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.17 and is expected to report on February 27th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

