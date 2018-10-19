Log in
Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Motorola Solutions, Shire plc, Bitauto, GRIDSUM HOLDING, GW Pharmaceuticals, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals — Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence

0
10/19/2018 | 02:11pm CEST

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI), Shire plc (NASDAQ:SHPG), Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA), GRIDSUM HOLDING (NASDAQ:GSUM), GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:GWPH), and Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ATNM), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

Complimentary Access: Research Reports

Full copies of recently published reports are available to readers at the links below.

MSI DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=MSI
SHPG DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=SHPG
BITA DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=BITA
GSUM DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=GSUM
GWPH DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=GWPH
ATNM DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=ATNM

(You may have to copy and paste the link into your browser and hit the [ENTER] key)

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI), Shire plc (NASDAQ:SHPG), Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA), GRIDSUM HOLDING (NASDAQ:GSUM), GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:GWPH), and Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ATNM) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice: the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed October 17th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC. (MSI) REPORT OVERVIEW

Motorola Solutions' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Motorola Solutions reported revenue of $1,760.00MM vs $1,497.00MM (up 17.57%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.11 vs $0.80 (up 38.75%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Motorola Solutions reported revenue of $6,380.00MM vs $6,038.00MM (up 5.66%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.95 vs $3.30. Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 1st, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.46. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $7.33 and is expected to report on February 7th, 2019.

To read the full Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=MSI

-----------------------------------------

SHIRE PLC (SHPG) REPORT OVERVIEW

Shire plc's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Shire plc reported revenue of $3,919.50MM vs $3,745.80MM (up 4.64%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.01 vs $0.81 (up 148.15%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Shire plc reported revenue of $15,160.60MM vs $11,396.60MM (up 33.03%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $14.14 vs $1.28 (up 1,004.69%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 1st, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $3.81. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $16.19 and is expected to report on February 13th, 2019.

To read the full Shire plc (SHPG) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=SHPG

-----------------------------------------

BITAUTO HOLDINGS LIMITED (BITA) REPORT OVERVIEW

Bitauto's Recent Financial Performance

For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Bitauto reported revenue of $1,295.19MM vs $868.83MM (up 49.07%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$3.41 vs -$1.25. Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 19th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$1.32. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.08 and is expected to report on March 21st, 2019.

To read the full Bitauto Holdings Limited (BITA) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=BITA

-----------------------------------------

GRIDSUM HOLDING (GSUM) REPORT OVERVIEW

GRIDSUM HOLDING's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, GRIDSUM HOLDING reported revenue of $22.76MM vs $14.80MM (up 53.76%) and basic earnings per share -$0.17 vs -$0.35. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2016 vs December 31st, 2015, GRIDSUM HOLDING reported revenue of $57.65MM vs $35.34MM (up 63.15%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.93 vs -$1.28. Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 27th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018.

To read the full GRIDSUM HOLDING (GSUM) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=GSUM

-----------------------------------------

GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC (GWPH) REPORT OVERVIEW

GW Pharmaceuticals' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, GW Pharmaceuticals reported revenue of $3.46MM vs $3.14MM (up 10.17%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$1.26 vs -$2.08. For the twelve months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, GW Pharmaceuticals reported revenue of $10.44MM vs $14.69MM (down 28.94%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$6.60 vs -$4.02. Analysts expect earnings to be released on December 3rd, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$2.18. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$6.77 and is expected to report on December 3rd, 2018.

To read the full GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=GWPH

-----------------------------------------

ACTINIUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (ATNM) REPORT OVERVIEW

Actinium Pharmaceuticals' Recent Financial Performance

Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 2nd, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.27 and is expected to report on March 15th, 2019.

To read the full Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ATNM) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=ATNM

-----------------------------------------

ABOUT FUNDAMENTAL MARKETS

Fundamental Markets serves thousands of members and have provided research through some of the world's leading brokerages for over a decade–and continue to be one of the best information sources for investors and investment professionals worldwide. Fundamental Markets' roster boasts decades of financial experience and includes top financial writers, FINRA® BrokerCheck® certified professionals with current and valid CRD® number designations, as well as Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation holders, to ensure up to date factual information for active readers on the topics they care about.

REGISTERED MEMBER STATUS

Fundamental Markets' oversight and audit staff are registered analysts, brokers, and/or financial advisers ("Registered Members") working within Equity Research, Media, and Compliance departments. Fundamental Markets' roster includes qualified CFA® charterholders, licensed securities attorneys, and registered FINRA® members holding duly issued CRD® numbers. Current licensed status of several Registered Members at Fundamental Markets have been independently verified by an outside audit firm, including policy and audit records duly executed by Registered Members. Complaints, concerns, questions, or inquiries regarding this release should be directed to Fundamental Markets' Compliance department by Phone, at +1 667-401-0010, or by E-mail at compliance@Fundamental-Markets.com.

LEGAL NOTICES

Information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold, or sell any security. Fundamental Markets, Fundamental Markets members, and/or Fundamental Markets affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed. Fundamental Markets makes no representations as to the completeness, accuracy, or timeliness of the material provided and all materials are subject to change without notice. Fundamental Markets has not been compensated for the publication of this press release by any of the above mentioned companies. Fundamental Markets is not a financial advisory firm, investment adviser, or broker-dealer, and does not undertake any activities that would require such registration. For our full disclaimer, disclosure, and terms of service please visit our website.

Media Contact:
Andrew Duffie, Media Department
Office: +1 667-401-0010
E-mail: media@Fundamental-Markets.com

© 2018 Fundamental Markets. All Rights Reserved. For republishing permissions, please contact a partner network manager at partnership@Fundamental-Markets.com.

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

FINRA®, BrokerCheck®, and CRD® are registered trademarks owned by Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc.


© GlobeNewswire 2018
