Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Motorola Solutions, Shire plc, Bitauto, GRIDSUM HOLDING, GW Pharmaceuticals, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals — Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI), Shire plc (NASDAQ:SHPG), Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA), GRIDSUM HOLDING (NASDAQ:GSUM), GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:GWPH), and Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ATNM), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI), Shire plc (NASDAQ:SHPG), Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA), GRIDSUM HOLDING (NASDAQ:GSUM), GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:GWPH), and Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ATNM) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice: the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed October 17th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC. (MSI) REPORT OVERVIEW

Motorola Solutions' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Motorola Solutions reported revenue of $1,760.00MM vs $1,497.00MM (up 17.57%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.11 vs $0.80 (up 38.75%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Motorola Solutions reported revenue of $6,380.00MM vs $6,038.00MM (up 5.66%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.95 vs $3.30. Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 1st, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.46. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $7.33 and is expected to report on February 7th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

SHIRE PLC (SHPG) REPORT OVERVIEW

Shire plc's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Shire plc reported revenue of $3,919.50MM vs $3,745.80MM (up 4.64%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.01 vs $0.81 (up 148.15%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Shire plc reported revenue of $15,160.60MM vs $11,396.60MM (up 33.03%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $14.14 vs $1.28 (up 1,004.69%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 1st, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $3.81. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $16.19 and is expected to report on February 13th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

BITAUTO HOLDINGS LIMITED (BITA) REPORT OVERVIEW

Bitauto's Recent Financial Performance

For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Bitauto reported revenue of $1,295.19MM vs $868.83MM (up 49.07%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$3.41 vs -$1.25. Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 19th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$1.32. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.08 and is expected to report on March 21st, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

GRIDSUM HOLDING (GSUM) REPORT OVERVIEW

GRIDSUM HOLDING's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, GRIDSUM HOLDING reported revenue of $22.76MM vs $14.80MM (up 53.76%) and basic earnings per share -$0.17 vs -$0.35. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2016 vs December 31st, 2015, GRIDSUM HOLDING reported revenue of $57.65MM vs $35.34MM (up 63.15%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.93 vs -$1.28. Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 27th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018.

-----------------------------------------

GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC (GWPH) REPORT OVERVIEW

GW Pharmaceuticals' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, GW Pharmaceuticals reported revenue of $3.46MM vs $3.14MM (up 10.17%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$1.26 vs -$2.08. For the twelve months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, GW Pharmaceuticals reported revenue of $10.44MM vs $14.69MM (down 28.94%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$6.60 vs -$4.02. Analysts expect earnings to be released on December 3rd, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$2.18. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$6.77 and is expected to report on December 3rd, 2018.

-----------------------------------------

ACTINIUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (ATNM) REPORT OVERVIEW

Actinium Pharmaceuticals' Recent Financial Performance

Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 2nd, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.27 and is expected to report on March 15th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

