Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Norfolk Southern, Ellie Mae, PTC, Iamgold, Moxian, and Park City Group — Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence

NEW YORK, Jan. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Market Source Research released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC), Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI), PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC), Iamgold Corporation (NYSE:IAG), Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC), and Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.



Complimentary Access: Research Reports

Full copies of recently published reports are available to readers at the links below.

NSC DOWNLOAD: http://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=NSC

ELLI DOWNLOAD: http://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=ELLI

PTC DOWNLOAD: http://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=PTC

IAG DOWNLOAD: http://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=IAG

MOXC DOWNLOAD: http://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=MOXC

PCYG DOWNLOAD: http://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=PCYG

(You may have to copy and paste the link into your browser and hit the [ENTER] key)

The new research reports from Market Source Research, available for free download at the links above, examine Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC), Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI), PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC), Iamgold Corporation (NYSE:IAG), Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC), and Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice: the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed December 28th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION (NSC) REPORT OVERVIEW

Norfolk Southern's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Norfolk Southern reported revenue of $2,947.00MM vs $2,670.00MM (up 10.37%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.54 vs $1.76 (up 44.32%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Norfolk Southern reported revenue of $10,551.00MM vs $9,888.00MM (up 6.71%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $18.76 vs $5.66 (up 231.45%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on January 23rd, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.69. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $10.22 and is expected to report on January 23rd, 2019.

To read the full Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) report, download it here: http://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=NSC

-----------------------------------------

ELLIE MAE, INC. (ELLI) REPORT OVERVIEW

Ellie Mae's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Ellie Mae reported revenue of $122.97MM vs $107.03MM (up 14.89%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.36 vs $0.42 (down 14.29%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Ellie Mae reported revenue of $417.04MM vs $360.29MM (up 15.75%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.55 vs $1.21 (up 28.10%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 14th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.17. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.96 and is expected to report on February 14th, 2019.

To read the full Ellie Mae, Inc. (ELLI) report, download it here: http://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=ELLI

-----------------------------------------

PTC INC. (PTC) REPORT OVERVIEW

PTC's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, PTC reported revenue of $312.52MM vs $306.38MM (up 2.00%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.11 vs $0.15 (down 26.67%). For the twelve months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, PTC reported revenue of $1,241.82MM vs $1,164.04MM (up 6.68%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.45 vs $0.05 (up 800.00%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on January 16th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.20. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.74 and is expected to report on October 23rd, 2019.

To read the full PTC Inc. (PTC) report, download it here: http://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=PTC

-----------------------------------------

IAMGOLD CORPORATION (IAG) REPORT OVERVIEW

Iamgold's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Iamgold reported revenue of $244.80MM vs $268.80MM (down 8.93%) and basic earnings per share -$0.02 vs $0.07. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Iamgold reported revenue of $1,094.90MM vs $987.10MM (up 10.92%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.08 vs $0.13 (up 730.77%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 20th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.03. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.10 and is expected to report on February 20th, 2019.

To read the full Iamgold Corporation (IAG) report, download it here: http://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=IAG

-----------------------------------------

MOXIAN, INC. (MOXC) REPORT OVERVIEW

Moxian's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Moxian reported revenue of $0.00MM vs $0.03MM and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.03 vs -$0.03. For the twelve months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, Moxian reported revenue of $0.09MM vs $0.02MM (up 328.84%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.21 vs -$0.17. Analysts expect earnings to be released on January 14th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018.

To read the full Moxian, Inc. (MOXC) report, download it here: http://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=MOXC

-----------------------------------------

PARK CITY GROUP, INC. (PCYG) REPORT OVERVIEW

Park City Group's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Park City Group reported revenue of $5.94MM vs $4.71MM (up 26.10%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.04 vs $0.01 (up 300.00%). For the twelve months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Park City Group reported revenue of $22.04MM vs $18.94MM (up 16.35%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.14 vs $0.15 (down 6.67%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 14th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.06. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.36 and is expected to report on September 12th, 2019.

To read the full Park City Group, Inc. (PCYG) report, download it here: http://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=PCYG

-----------------------------------------

ABOUT MARKET SOURCE RESEARCH

Market Source Research delivers the key research reports that helps serious investors, registered brokers, professional traders, and personal investment advisers find reliable information in today's markets. Market Source Research's team is comprised of financial professionals, many of which hold Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designations and FINRA® BrokerCheck® certifications. Whether identifying emerging trends, or discovering new opportunity, the team at Market Source Research is dedicated to providing accurate, informative, and objective content that's ahead of the curve. With insights on individual companies as well as sectors, readers get the industry's best available combination of big-picture perspective as well as granular detail.

REGISTERED MEMBER STATUS

Market Source Research's oversight and audit staff are registered analysts, brokers, and/or financial advisers ("Registered Members") working within Equity Research, Media, and Compliance departments. Market Source Research's roster includes qualified CFA® charterholders, licensed securities attorneys, and registered FINRA® members holding duly issued CRD® numbers. Current licensed status of several Registered Members at Market Source Research have been independently verified by an outside audit firm, including policy and audit records duly executed by Registered Members. Complaints, concerns, questions, or inquiries regarding this release should be directed to Market Source Research's Compliance department by Phone, at +1 (704) 343-6361, or by E-mail at compliance@MarketSourceResearch.com.

LEGAL NOTICES

Information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold, or sell any security. Market Source Research, Market Source Research members, and/or Market Source Research affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed. Market Source Research makes no representations as to the completeness, accuracy, or timeliness of the material provided and all materials are subject to change without notice. Market Source Research has not been compensated for the publication of this press release by any of the above mentioned companies. Market Source Research is not a financial advisory firm, investment adviser, or broker-dealer, and does not undertake any activities that would require such registration. For our full disclaimer, disclosure, and terms of service please visit our website.

Media Contact:

Hugo Moreau, Media Department

Office: +1 (704) 343-6361

E-mail: media@MarketSourceResearch.com

© 2018 Market Source Research. All Rights Reserved. For republishing permissions, please contact a partner network manager at partnership@MarketSourceResearch.com.

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

FINRA®, BrokerCheck®, and CRD® are registered trademarks owned by Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc.