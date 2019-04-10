Investor Group Comments on Bed Bath & Beyond Q4 Earnings

Legion Partners Holdings, LLC (“Legion Partners Holdings” together with
its affiliates, “Legion Partners”), Macellum Advisors GP, LLC (together
with its affiliates, “Macellum”), and Ancora Advisors, LLC (together
with its affiliates, “Ancora” and, together with Legion Partners and
Macellum, “the Investor Group”) today released the following statement
on Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s (NASDAQ: BBBY) (“Bed Bath” or the “Company”)
fourth quarter 2018 earnings call:
“Bed Bath’s fourth quarter earnings provided another example of why the
Company needs new leadership. Under CEO Steven Temares’ direction, the
Company has fallen far behind retail peers and the operating
deterioration is accelerating. Despite a rapidly growing e-commerce
business, Bed Bath experienced another quarter of declining same-store
sales.
We were deeply concerned to hear management suggest, during the fourth
quarter call, that they were going to reduce coupon availability to
improve profitability. Our proprietary consumer survey work indicates
this is a risky path to pursue given the wide range of margin enhancing
opportunities available for both reducing product sourcing costs and
lowering SG&A in non-customer facing areas. In our view, it does not
make sense to make any couponing adjustments prior to executing on
initiatives that would fundamentally improve the in-store experience for
customers and drive retail traffic.
The disappointing first quarter guidance consisting of accelerating
declines in same-store sales and operating profit deterioration compared
to managements’ unsupported claims of progress serves as a stark
reminder to us of how far removed from reality Mr. Temares and the Board
have become. In our view, only the complete replacement of the Board and
CEO will be sufficient to drive the necessary changes to produce lasting
margin improvements and growth in earnings. This focus must include a
strategic review that evaluates non-core assets and prioritizes reducing
inventory levels.
We plan to release our detailed operational plan over the next two weeks
and when shareholders have an opportunity to compare our initiatives,
which will be fully quantified and sequenced to the recurring failed
improvement efforts overseen by the current Board and CEO Steven
Temares, it will be clear that the optimal path forward is removing the
entire Board and hiring a new CEO. Shareholders deserve better – which
is why Legion Partners Holdings has nominated sixteen highly-qualified,
independent candidates to the Board at the 2019 Annual Meeting of
Shareholders. We are committed to taking on the hard work necessary to
make improvements at Bed Bath for the benefit of all stakeholders.”
About Legion Partners
Legion Partners is a long-term-oriented activist fund focused on
producing superior risk-adjusted returns for clients. Legion Partners’
investment strategy is concentrated on North American small cap
equities, utilizing deep fundamental research and long-term shareholder
engagement to drive superior performance over time.
About Macellum
Macellum has substantial experience investing in consumer and retail
companies and assisting such companies in improving their long-term
financial and stock price performance. Macellum’s historical investments
include: Collective Brands, GIII Apparel Group, Hot Topic, Charming
Shoppes and Warnaco, among other companies. Macellum prefers to
constructively engage with management to improve its governance and
performance for the benefit of all stockholders, as it did with Perry
Ellis. However, when management is entrenched, Macellum has run
successful proxy contests to effectuate meaningful change, including at
The Children’s Place, Christopher & Banks and most recently at Citi
Trends.
About Ancora Advisors
Ancora Holdings, Inc. is an employee owned, Cleveland, Ohio based
holding company which wholly owns three separate and distinct SEC
Registered Investment Advisers, Ancora Advisors, Inc., Ancora Family
Wealth Advisors, LLC and Ancora Retirement Plan Advisors, Inc. and
Inverness Securities LLC, a broker dealer. Ancora Advisors, LLC
specializes in customized portfolio management for individual investors,
high net worth investors, investment companies (mutual funds), pooled
investments (hedge funds/investment limited partnerships), and
institutions such as pension/profit sharing plans, corporations,
charitable & “Not-for Profit” organizations, and unions. Ancora Family
Wealth Advisors, LLC is a leading, regional investment and wealth
advisor managing assets on behalf families and high net-worth
individuals. Ancora Retirement Plan Advisors, Inc. specializes in
providing non-discretionary investment guidance for small and midsize
employer sponsored retirement plans.
