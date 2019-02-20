Investor Group Issues “Proposals to Korea” to Help Increase Returns for Shareholders in Korean Equities

A group of investors, led by Dalton Investments (supported by a group of
investors) with holdings in select equities listed in Korea today issued
the following abridged letter to the Korea National Pension Service and
the Government, the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea:
Dear Sirs and Madams,
The Korean stock market is one of the worst performing and most
undervalued markets in the world. Over the past seven years,1
KOSPI’s2 total shareholder return3 was just 25%4
despite the fact that corporate profits5 increased by 80%
over the same seven-year period.
The Korea National Pension Service (“NPS”), which owns approximately 7%
of the Korean equities market, and Korean individuals and institutions,
which collectively own approximately 70% of the Korean market, have
suffered greatly as a result of this sustained underperformance. The
issue, however, extends to the entire country of Korea which is facing
continuously slowing economic growth and the highest unemployment rate
since 2001. While Korean companies have generated a great amount of
value, this value has not been effectively transferred to Korean
households and the economy.
As a united front, the Korean Government, NPS and individual Korean
shareholders and institutions have a tremendous opportunity to improve
the Korea Discount and shareholder returns by collectively encouraging
public companies to effect much needed change. As such, we
urge NPS and the Government of Korea to implement initiatives which will
strengthen the governance standards of Korean companies and thereby
improve returns across the Korean equities market.
I. Underlying Root Causes
Chronic underperformance in the Korean equities market is driven by a
systemic tendency of corporate management teams to pursue misguided
capital allocation strategies, which inevitably ignore the interests of
minority shareholders. This is clearly borne out by the numbers: The
5-year (’13-’17) average return on equity (“ROE”) for Korean companies
is one of the lowest in the world (including both advanced and emerging
economies) at 9% (7% excluding Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix)6,
despite statistically higher capital expenditure (CapEx) levels in
research and development and in businesses overall than any other market.
Korean companies are putting far too little focus on return on capital,
risk-adjusted returns and basic minority shareholder interests. The
capital expenditure strategies these companies are pursuing yield
revenue growth but at what cost? Far too often, companies make
investment decisions based on affiliate companies and conglomerates
instead of their own shareholders.
We recommend that all capital allocation decisions be measured against
the next best alternative (i.e., opportunity cost analysis),
including share repurchases and dividend payouts, with an overarching
objective to maximize long-term economic profit for all shareholders.
Regarding payouts to shareholders, it has become all too common for
Korean companies to accumulate what amounts to a treasure trove of
assets, including cash that sits idle and unproductive on balance
sheets. Given no better alternative, Korean companies should return this
capital to shareholders so that capital can be allocated to other
opportunities. Instead, Korean companies hoard cash.
This has resulted in significantly below average payouts. By contrast,
for example, Taiwan, a country which is economically similar to Korea,
has an average dividend payout ratio of 58% compared to 17% for Korea.
Taiwan’s total shareholder return was 3 times more than that of Korea
for the past seven years.
As a result of this mismanagement, Korea’s 5-year (’13-’17) average
price to book (“PB”) ratio is one of the lowest in the world, trading
below 1.0x,7 which means investors actually expect Korean
companies to destroy economic value.
II. How to Fix It / Recommendations
Implementing better capital allocation strategies and aligning
management incentives with those of all shareholders could profoundly
and positively impact the value of Korean companies and the wealth of
countless Korean individual investors. As the largest single shareholder
of Korean equities, NPS has the ability to drive and lead this change.
About 17%8 of the portfolio of NPS is allocated to domestic
equities, representing approximately $97 billion in investments. While
NPS has generated a reasonable annual average return of 5.4%9,
it has become difficult to generate high returns in this low interest
rate environment. This will become an increasingly important issue as
Korea’s rapidly aging society is expected to accelerate the pension
fund’s depletion date. If structural changes are not implemented, which
enable companies to achieve greater returns, NPS will have to increase
the amount individuals contribute from their income to the fund by as
much as 12-13% in the long-term and up to 38% in the very long term.10
We believe that the easiest way to ensure the stability and longevity of
NPS – and to improve the economic vitality of the country – is to put in
place proper governance guidelines that will improve the performance of
the Korean equity market. Doing this will benefit retirement pension
plans, Korean and foreign institutional and individual investors, as
well as the country itself. Therefore, we recommend that NPS:
1. Focus on ensuring that any changes (e.g., payout increase)
are measuring up to global standards and are sustainable.
-
Most Korean companies improve their payout very gradually, comparing
themselves only to Korean peers. The NPS should encourage companies to
benchmark their payout policies to global standards.
-
The NPS also should encourage changing the compensation and
performance structure of the Korean companies’ executives to align
their interests with those of all shareholders (including minority
shareholders).
2. Actively exercise shareholder rights as a steward of
people’s capital.
-
Maintaining independence from the Government and other institutions.
-
Hiring highly-qualified professionals and experts in the investment
field.
-
More actively exercising shareholder rights, particularly in light of
the severely distorted nature of the Korean equity markets.
3. Focus on overall capital allocation and planning of
companies to maximize long-term “economic value added” for all
shareholders.
-
Pressing companies, as a large shareholder, to focus on maximizing
long-term “economic value added.”
-
Checking capital allocations that prioritize the interests of
affiliates and corporate groups over those of company’s shareholders.
-
Reviewing capital efficiency through the separation of
actually-employed capital and unemployed capital.
-
Assessing the appropriate level of total payout by companies to
shareholders.
4. Changes screening metrics that determine target companies
for shareholder return improvement.
-
Rather than holding fast to whether recent dividend payout ratios or
yields meet minimum levels, we recommend NPS focus on a company’s idle
cash accumulated over many years as an indicator that it needs to
reevaluate its strategies.
5. Encourages its portfolio companies to prioritize share
repurchases (including cancellation) over dividends when share prices
are materially lower than estimated intrinsic value.
-
This could provide lower-risk and higher returns on capital for
continuing shareholders.
-
Automatically cancel treasury shares when companies pursue buybacks.
Repurchasing shares without cancellation should not – and does not –
count as a direct return to shareholders.
The Korean Government and National Assembly also have a role to play.
Implementing initiatives that encourage better management of companies,
and therefore enhanced growth, can dramatically improve the welfare of
the country. Specifically, we propose:
1. Better alignment of tax rates to encourage fairer practices.
-
For example, reduce income tax rates on dividends to large
shareholders to better align to the rest of the world (Korea taxes at
42% whereas Hong Kong and the U.S. tax at 0% and 23.8%11
maximum, respectively). Doing so would encourage management to use
dividends, which benefit all shareholders, rather than pursuing
inappropriate means to transfer wealth.
-
Reduce the estate and gift tax for major shareholders. At a colossal
65% maximum rate, this tax is so high companies are incentivized to
keep stock prices low when passing the company onto heirs, thereby
hurting all shareholders.
-
Reduce taxes on long-term equity investments to encourage Koreans to
stay invested in equities longer. This would provide stability to the
market overall.
2. Make the electronic voting system and cumulative voting system
mandatory and separate the audit committee’s election.
-
Adding electronic voting will encourage greater participation from
minority shareholders, providing a check on the power of the largest
shareholders without infringing on management control or rights.
3. Introduce a mandatory tender offer system that requires a potential
buyer to not only make an offer to purchase shares held by the
controlling shareholders but also make an offer to purchase shares held
by the minority shareholders at the same price.
-
Currently, buyers often pay a high premium only for the shares held by
the controlling shareholders but then will not acquire shares or only
acquire shares held by the minority shareholders at very low prices.
This often hurts minority shareholders.
4. Relax certain excessive restrictions on capital allocation in
regulated industries.
-
For example, provide flexibility for bank financial holdings companies
in order to improve payouts to shareholders. These companies are
highly undervalued despite strong profitability and reasonable balance
sheets. While ROE and capital ratios compare fairly to foreign
competitors, valuations are below 50% of foreign peers with an average
price to book ratio of just 0.5x.12 Average total payout
ratio is estimated to be only approximately one-third of that of their
foreign peers. Improving the payout ratio can help these companies
unlock value.
5. Encourage automatic investment system for retirement pension as the
“default option”
-
A default option automatically allocates assets according to a
pre-determined asset mix if the subscriber of a retirement pension
system does not provide specific instructions for asset allocation.
The asset mix can vary based on the subscriber’s years to retirement.
-
This could reduce the current, excessively low equity investments due
to oversight. The current equity exposure for private retirement
pension assets in Korea is below 2%.13
Conclusion
The chronic underperformance of the Korean equities market can be
greatly improved if NPS uses its authority to implement stronger
standards for capital allocation strategies and incentivizes Korean
company management teams to pursue business initiatives that are in the
best interests of all shareholders, not just majority shareholders.
Capital allocation is resource allocation, and resource allocation must
be efficient so that it is able to create more wealth for the country,
its companies and people.
If action is not taken now, this problem will only become more
pronounced during a period of low growth, fierce competition, high
unemployment, aging demographics and greater wealth inequality. As the
largest shareholder of Korean equities, NPS has the power to push public
companies to adopt better practices.
We remain ready to constructively assist you and make ourselves
available to discuss at your convenience.
Sincerely,
Dalton Investments
Supported by (in alphabetical order):
The supporting group agrees with the general messages above but not
necessarily with every specific detail or argument.
Brandes Investment Partners
KCGI
Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb
Value Partners
The full version of this letter and its accompanying presentation is
available online at www.improvekorea.com.
About Dalton Investments
Dalton Investments LLC is a value-focused investment management firm
with expertise in Asia equities, global equities and fixed income.
Headquartered in Los Angeles, with a subsidiary office in Tokyo, Dalton
manages $3.8 billion (November 30, 2018) in actively managed long-only
and long/short strategies for pensions, endowments, foundations,
financial institutions and family offices.
1 Source: Bloomberg
2 The Korea Composite
Stock Price Index
3 Share price change and dividend yield
4
Source: Bloomberg. Assumes reinvestment of dividends to the index
5
Source: FN Guide; Kiwoom Securities; Operating Profit of KOSPI 200 from
2012 to 2018 (estimate)
6 Source: Factset; Morgan
Stanley Capital International Indexes
7 Source: Factset;
Morgan Stanley Capital International Indexes
8 Source:
Korea National Pension Service
9 Source: Korea National
Pension Service
10 Source: Korea National Pension Service
11
For qualified dividends; the payee must own the stock for a long enough
time, generally 60 days for common stock and 90 days for preferred stock
and the dividend must also be paid by a corporation in the U.S. or with
certain ties to the U.S.
12 Source: Bloomberg
13
Source: Korea Financial Supervisory Service
