Investor Rights Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – HIVE, ORIT, WAGE

07/12/2019 | 01:13pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE: HIVE), Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: ORIT), and WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE: WAGE) in connection with the sale of these respective companies. On behalf of shareholders of these companies, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE: HIVE)
The investigation concerns whether Aerohive and its Board of Directors breached their fiduciary duties and/or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the proposed sale of Aerohive to Extreme Networks, Inc. for $4.45 per share. To learn more about the Aerohive merger investigation and your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/aerohive-networks-inc-hive-stock-merger-extreme-networks/.

Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: ORIT)
The investigation concerns whether Oritani and its Board of Directors breached their fiduciary duties and/or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the proposed sale of Oritani to Valley National Bancorp for 1.60 shares of Valley common stock for each share of Oritani common stock. To learn more about the Oritani merger investigation and your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/oritani-financial-corp-orit-stock-merger-valley-national-bancorp/.

WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE: WAGE)
The investigation concerns whether WageWorks and its Board of Directors breached their fiduciary duties and/or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the proposed sale of WageWorks to HealthEquity, Inc. for $51.35 per share. To learn more about the WageWorks merger investigation and your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/wageworks-inc-wage-stock-merger-healthequity/.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
About