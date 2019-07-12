Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Investor Rights Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – DFRG, RTEC, PCMI, AGN

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/12/2019 | 08:25pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies:

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DFRG)
The investigation concerns whether Del Frisco’s and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Del Frisco’s to affiliates of Catterton for $8.00 per share. If you are a Del Frisco’s shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/del-friscos-restaurant-group-inc-dfrg-merger-stock-l-catterton/.

Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: RTEC)
The investigation concerns whether Rudolph and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed merger of Rudolph with Nanometrics Incorporated. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Rudolph shareholders will receive 0.8042 shares of Nanometrics common stock for each Rudolph share. If you are a Rudolph shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/rudolph-technologies-inc-rtec-merger-stock-nanometrics/.

PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCMI)
The investigation concerns whether PCM and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of PCM to Insight Enterprises for $35.00 per share. If you are a PCM shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/pcm-inc-pcmi-stock-merger-insight/.

Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN)
The investigation concerns whether Allergan and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Allergan to AbbVie Inc. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Allergan shareholders will receive 0.8660 AbbVie shares and $120.30 in cash for each Allergan share. If you are an Allergan shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/allergan-plc-agn-stock-merger-abbvie/.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com. On behalf of shareholders of these companies, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:01pROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Investors of Ra Medical Systems, Inc. of Important Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Securities Class Action – RMED
GL
09:00pSPEAKEASY CANNABIS CLUB : Named as Defendant in Action Commenced By Tietz and Loewen V. Bridgemark Financial Corp. et al
AQ
08:50pLOCKHEED MARTIN : President Donald J. Trump Announces F-35 Lightning II Sustainment Work Comes to Milwaukee
PU
08:33pFIDELITY MINERALS CORP. : closes first Tranche of Private Placement
AQ
08:30pAPPLIED MATERIALS : Highlights from a Successful #AIDesignForum 2019
PU
08:29pAVERY DENNISON : Announces Upcoming Investor Events
BU
08:25pIMF to ship $5.4 billion to Argentina under standby loan deal
RE
08:25pINVESTOR RIGHTS ALERT : Halper Sadeh LLP Continues Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – DFRG, RTEC, PCMI, AGN
GL
08:20pMASIMO : Company Profile for Masimo
PU
08:20pMK2 VENTURES LTD : . Completion of Acquisition of Bakar High Grade Copper Property
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1KIRIN HOLDINGS CO LTD : AB InBev pulls Budweiser listing, cancelling year's largest IPO
2FORD MOTOR COMPANY : Volkswagen zooms ahead in extension of alliance with Ford to electric, automated cars
3FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : U.S. regulators approve $5 billion Facebook settlement over privacy issues - source
4UR-ENERGY INC. : UR ENERGY : July 12, 2019 There Has Been No Announced Decision with Respect to the Uranium Se..
5SPRINT CORP : SPRINT : is on alert and preparing for Tropical Storm Barry

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About