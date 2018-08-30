Investor’s Business Daily Integrates Nasdaq Last Sale Pre- and After-market Data Across All Content and Product Offerings

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investor’s Business Daily (IBD), a leading financial news and research organization, today announced that it has joined with Nasdaq, Inc. (Nasdaq: NDAQ) to bring Nasdaq Last Sale (NLS) to IBD Digital subscribers. IBD also integrated Nasdaq’s data into its top-performing products SwingTrader, Leaderboard, and MarketSmith, as well as the IBD mobile app, uniting real-time market data with the industry’s highest-quality investing content and analysis. IBD users now have access to real-time pricing and volume information on equity markets. Additional collaborative features, including integration of pre-market and after-market data, will be rolled out in the near future.



“Nasdaq Last Sale is the leading vehicle for distributing last sale information to investors around the globe,” said Oliver Albers, Vice President and Head of Strategic Partnerships with Nasdaq’s Global Information Services. “Investor’s Business Daily, with the breadth, depth and quality of its offerings, is a valued collaborator in our effort to increase transparency and market access to the investing public. Bringing more people to markets is what Nasdaq is all about, and our work with IBD helps this mission tremendously.”

NLS provides real-time intraday last sale data for all securities traded in Nasdaq systems and the FINRA Trade Reporting Facility® (TRF®) operated with FINRA/Nasdaq TRF®. NLS supports the full range of U.S. exchange-listed equities — NYSE- and Amex-listed issues as well as Nasdaq-listed issues. The Nasdaq Stock Market® trades more volume than any other single U.S. exchange. Nasdaq’s Last Sale feeds provide remarkable advancements in transparency, allowing millions of people around the world to access Nasdaq-validated data in real time. IBD switched to Nasdaq to ensure that its users receive high-quality data. Its collaboration with Nasdaq enables both companies to help put investors first in serving a more transparent marketplace.

“Aligning with the industry’s strongest innovators underscores IBD’s commitment to provide the best information and analysis to our users, and Nasdaq certainly sets the standard in pricing information,” said Jerry Ferrara, President of IBD. “With enhanced data from Nasdaq complementing IBD’s world-class content, we offer investors the most compelling, advanced and proven investing tools. Together, we will continue to evolve the user experience and collectively encourage informed investing.”

In addition to NLS, IBD will release Nasdaq’s pre-market and after-market data across its portfolio. This will further solidify IBD’s reputation as a one-stop-shop for investors as it offers unparalleled analysis, industry-leading stock lists and top-performing products based on reliable real-time information.

IBD has been widely recognized for its analytical approach to investing and ability to educate investors at every level. Its popular stock lists, such as Sector Leaders, IBD 50 and IBD Big Cap 20, consistently beat the S&P 500, while products like Leaderboard, MarketSmith and SwingTrader help everyone from novice to expert investors quickly and easily raise their understanding of market behavior and stock performance. Nasdaq’s data will further enhance these tools. For example, SwingTrader subscribers, who require the most reliable and up-to-date data available to execute smart trades at a moment’s notice, benefit substantially from the integration of Nasdaq’s real-time price information in addition to its volume data.

IBD’s user experience across its digital and mobile portfolio already ranks as one of the best in the industry, as subscriptions continue to rise across all of its properties at double-digit rates. Additionally, the IBD app was recently named an Appy Award finalist for creativity and excellence in app design.

To view Nasdaq Last Sale data, please visit Investors.com, Leaderboard, MarketSmith or SwingTrader.

About IBD

Investor's Business Daily (IBD) is a leading financial news and research organization recognized for proprietary stock screens, comparative performance ratings and a record of identifying stock leaders as they emerge. The company takes a data-first approach to investing, educating investors about how to invest successfully using tested methods and sound research. IBD has honed its approach over the last 50 years to help investors make smarter decisions. Its stock lists have outperformed the S&P, and its presidential poll, the most accurate over the past four election cycles, was one of only two national polls to accurately predict the outcome of the 2016 presidential election. IBD offers a number of interactive stock research tools and provides information for investors of every level. To learn more about all that IBD has available, please visit www.investors.com.

© 2018 Investor's Business Daily, Inc. All rights reserved. Investor's Business Daily, IBD, CAN SLIM and their corresponding logos are registered trademarks of Investor's Business Daily, Inc.

