Investor’s Business Daily : Offers $5,000 Cash Prize to the Winners of the Fall 2018 Peeptrade Global Investment Challenge

Investor’s
Business Daily (IBD), a leading financial news and research
organization, today announced that it’s raising the stakes by offering a
$5,000 cash award to the winning team of the Fall
2018 Peeptrade Global Investment Challenge. The company is
sponsoring the competition in conjunction with Peeptrade, a trading
platform that leverages the power of social networks to prepare the next
generation of investors.
The goal is to offer university students a wealth of practical investing
experience and foster a lifelong interest in building wealth as a means
of attaining financial security. To facilitate the competition, IBD is
providing every program participant with unlimited, free access to its
top-performing products, Leaderboard
and MarketSmith,
as well as IBD Digital and the mobile app.
“From what we have seen of Gen Z, many are attuned to the importance of
financial stability, after seeing family and friends who were negatively
affected by the recession,” said Chris Gessel, Chief Content Officer at
IBD. “They display a strong grasp of financial concepts and can have a
keen interest in learning more about investing as a long-term
wealth-building strategy. We appreciate this chance to support and
educate the next generation of investors.”
The main goal of the Global Investment Challenge is to cultivate the
investors of tomorrow by helping students realize the power of financial
markets, understand how to read the signs to capitalize on opportunity,
and enjoy active participation in the economy. IBD’s contribution of a
$5,000 cash prize to the winning teams is designed as a tangible
incentive to add real value to the students’ virtual portfolio.
To participate, Peeptrade Global Investment Challenge undergraduate and
graduate contestants construct a portfolio using a virtual endorsement
of $1,000,000. They compete on the investment performance of their
virtual portfolios across a variety of factors, such as risk compliance
and execution of strategy. Peeptrade then provides the top 10 teams with
an all-expense-paid trip to Chicago for a final event, hosted by The
University of Chicago. The top contestants will be determined by a
distinguished panel of judges, including a key member from IBD. Past
participants include groups from Georgetown, Princeton, MIT Sloan School
of Management, and the University of Southern California (USC).
The competition, which runs Oct. 2 through Dec.1, has attracted 355
teams from 214 colleges in 53 countries. Participating colleges from the
U.S. include Columbia University, NYU, and UCLA.
IBD has earned a reputation as a one-stop shop for investors that
provides unparalleled analysis, industry-leading stock lists, and
top-performing products based on reliable real-time information. It has
been widely recognized for its analytical approach to investing and
ability to educate investors at every level. IBD’s popular stock lists,
such as Sector
Leaders, IBD
50, and IBD
Big Cap 20, consistently beat the S&P 500 over three-month,
six-month and 12-month periods, often by double digits, while products
like Leaderboard, MarketSmith, and IBD Digital help
everyone from novice to expert investors quickly and easily raise their
understanding of market behavior and stock performance.
To register for the Spring 2019 Global Investment Challenge, please
visit https://peeptrade.com.
Upon registration, participants will receive login credentials for all
IBD products and services. To find out more about all that IBD has to
offer, please visit www.investors.com.
About IBD
Investor's Business Daily (IBD) is a leading financial news and research
organization recognized for proprietary stock screens, comparative
performance ratings, and a record of identifying stock leaders as they
emerge. The company takes a data-first approach to investing, educating
investors about how to invest successfully using tested methods and
sound research. IBD has honed its approach over the last 50 years to
help investors make smarter decisions. Its stock lists have outperformed
the S&P, and its presidential poll, the most accurate over the past four
election cycles, was one of only two national polls to accurately
predict the outcome of the 2016 Presidential Election. IBD offers a
number of interactive stock research tools and provides
information for investors of every level. To learn more about all that
IBD has available, please visit www.investors.com.
© 2018 Investor's Business Daily, Inc. All rights reserved. Investor's
Business Daily, IBD, CAN SLIM and their corresponding logos are
registered trademarks of Investor's Business Daily, Inc.
About PeepTrade
Peeptrade
is an award-winning social network and financial information platform
that allows people to “peep” into the success of other investors, giving
them a transparent and competitive edge.
Peeptrade allows users to access the portfolios and investment history
of investors alongside a wide range of interactive tools, charts, and
research documents. A true ‘one-stop shop’ for investment information,
the platform also acts as a social network for investors, allowing them
to share knowledge, build trusted relationships, and discuss
developments in the financial markets.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181002005325/en/