Investor’s Business Daily : Offers $5,000 Cash Prize to the Winners of the Fall 2018 Peeptrade Global Investment Challenge

Bonus Sweetens the Pot for the University Participants With the Best Performance in Their $1 Million Virtual Portfolio

Investor’s Business Daily (IBD), a leading financial news and research organization, today announced that it’s raising the stakes by offering a $5,000 cash award to the winning team of the Fall 2018 Peeptrade Global Investment Challenge. The company is sponsoring the competition in conjunction with Peeptrade, a trading platform that leverages the power of social networks to prepare the next generation of investors.

The goal is to offer university students a wealth of practical investing experience and foster a lifelong interest in building wealth as a means of attaining financial security. To facilitate the competition, IBD is providing every program participant with unlimited, free access to its top-performing products, Leaderboard and MarketSmith, as well as IBD Digital and the mobile app.

“From what we have seen of Gen Z, many are attuned to the importance of financial stability, after seeing family and friends who were negatively affected by the recession,” said Chris Gessel, Chief Content Officer at IBD. “They display a strong grasp of financial concepts and can have a keen interest in learning more about investing as a long-term wealth-building strategy. We appreciate this chance to support and educate the next generation of investors.”

The main goal of the Global Investment Challenge is to cultivate the investors of tomorrow by helping students realize the power of financial markets, understand how to read the signs to capitalize on opportunity, and enjoy active participation in the economy. IBD’s contribution of a $5,000 cash prize to the winning teams is designed as a tangible incentive to add real value to the students’ virtual portfolio.

To participate, Peeptrade Global Investment Challenge undergraduate and graduate contestants construct a portfolio using a virtual endorsement of $1,000,000. They compete on the investment performance of their virtual portfolios across a variety of factors, such as risk compliance and execution of strategy. Peeptrade then provides the top 10 teams with an all-expense-paid trip to Chicago for a final event, hosted by The University of Chicago. The top contestants will be determined by a distinguished panel of judges, including a key member from IBD. Past participants include groups from Georgetown, Princeton, MIT Sloan School of Management, and the University of Southern California (USC).

The competition, which runs Oct. 2 through Dec.1, has attracted 355 teams from 214 colleges in 53 countries. Participating colleges from the U.S. include Columbia University, NYU, and UCLA.

IBD has earned a reputation as a one-stop shop for investors that provides unparalleled analysis, industry-leading stock lists, and top-performing products based on reliable real-time information. It has been widely recognized for its analytical approach to investing and ability to educate investors at every level. IBD’s popular stock lists, such as Sector Leaders, IBD 50, and IBD Big Cap 20, consistently beat the S&P 500 over three-month, six-month and 12-month periods, often by double digits, while products like Leaderboard, MarketSmith, and IBD Digital help everyone from novice to expert investors quickly and easily raise their understanding of market behavior and stock performance.

To register for the Spring 2019 Global Investment Challenge, please visit https://peeptrade.com. Upon registration, participants will receive login credentials for all IBD products and services. To find out more about all that IBD has to offer, please visit www.investors.com.

About IBD

Investor's Business Daily (IBD) is a leading financial news and research organization recognized for proprietary stock screens, comparative performance ratings, and a record of identifying stock leaders as they emerge. The company takes a data-first approach to investing, educating investors about how to invest successfully using tested methods and sound research. IBD has honed its approach over the last 50 years to help investors make smarter decisions. Its stock lists have outperformed the S&P, and its presidential poll, the most accurate over the past four election cycles, was one of only two national polls to accurately predict the outcome of the 2016 Presidential Election. IBD offers a number of interactive stock research tools and provides

information for investors of every level. To learn more about all that IBD has available, please visit www.investors.com.

About PeepTrade

Peeptrade is an award-winning social network and financial information platform that allows people to “peep” into the success of other investors, giving them a transparent and competitive edge.

Peeptrade allows users to access the portfolios and investment history of investors alongside a wide range of interactive tools, charts, and research documents. A true ‘one-stop shop’ for investment information, the platform also acts as a social network for investors, allowing them to share knowledge, build trusted relationships, and discuss developments in the financial markets.

