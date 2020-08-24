InvestorBrandNetwork and NetworkNewsWire Return to FinovateFall 2020 as Official NewsWire and Corporate Communications Firm

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting private and public companies to the investment community, today announces that NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company part of IBN, will partner once again with Finovate as the official newswire for the upcoming FinovateFall 2020 event, taking place on September 14-18 in an entirely digital format. IBN has also been named as the official corporate communications firm for the event.



Featuring over 1,600 key influencers in attendance in addition to 120+ expert speakers and more than 30 insightful demos of new technology currently revolutionizing the FinTech industry, the FinovateFall conference promises to help attendees gain insights into the latest trends, challenges and opportunities within the rapidly evolving fintech space.

IBN and NNW will work in conjunction with one another to leverage their extensive array of corporate communications solutions to increase recognition for conference participants who are seeking to enhance visibility before investors, journalists, consumers and the public. Effective brand awareness strategies offered by NNW include financial news and content distribution, syndicated placement, content curation, social media networking, audio press releases, and more.

“We are delighted to continue our long-standing partnerships with the IBN team,” said Greg Palmer, VP of Finovate. “Through our collaboration with IBN and NetworkNewsWire, we further enhance the value and reach of our event for the benefit of all the presenters and attendees.”

This year’s FinovateFall event will take place in a continuous fashion across 5 days, enabling thousands of attendees from around the globe to network and interact with one another within a socially engaged digital environment. Conference delegates will be joined by the top 20 largest banks in America in addition to a number of visionary companies and keynote speakers from across the global fintech community to discuss, understand and learn how the adoption of new technologies can help them serve their customers in a more efficient manner.

“We look forward to each collaboration with Finovate’s highly professional team as we work collectively to heighten the visibility of an increasingly important market sector that making active strides every day,” said Jonathan Keim, director of communications of IBN and NNW. “This partnership is a highlight for our team, and we are excited to once again highlight the best and most innovative financial and banking technologies from around the globe.”

For additional details about FinovateFall 2020, including registration information, visit http://ibn.fm/FinovateFall2020

