Investors Ask How Long ECB Can Absorb Eurozone's Economic Pain

FRANKFURT -- Soaring borrowing costs of heavily indebted eurozone countries such as Italy are raising fresh questions about the European Central Bank's ability to absorb the deep economic pain wrought by the new coronavirus epidemic.

The ECB has launched a series of programs aimed at providing a financial and economic lifeline for the economies that use the euro. The centerpiece is a EUR750 billion ($813 billion) program to buy government and corporate debt, essentially acting as a backstop for governments that are spending huge amounts to keep businesses from dying and jobs from being lost.

But the ECB faces legal and political restraints that prevent it from openly financing governments in a way that the Federal Reserve or the Bank of England could do.

The ECB's bond-buying has been concentrated in sovereign debt of Spain and Italy, two of the countries hardest hit by the pandemic.

A surge in borrowing costs of the Italian and Spanish governments this week reflects concerns the ECB may collide with northern European countries that have long felt that bond purchases effectively subsidize the profligacy of the eurozone's southern members. Those fears have risen with the realization that the crisis could be protracted, particularly if Europe sees secondary outbreaks of the virus until the emergence of a vaccine.

At the current pace, the ECB is likely to hold around 20% of Italy's government debt by the end of the year, and 30% of Germany's, estimates Frederik Ducrozet, an economist with Pictet Wealth Management in Geneva.

"A central bank holding 50% or more of Italian debt would lose political support in Germany and many other countries," said Guntram Wolff, director of the Brussels think tank Bruegel. "Then the ECB has a big problem."

Italy's benchmark 10-year government bond yield rose to almost 2% on Wednesday, reflecting rising risk, the highest level since the ECB unveiled its new program on March 18. It was less than 1% earlier this year.

The ECB is currently buying around EUR130 billion a month of eurozone debt, more than ever before, according to ECB data. Marco Brancolini, a strategist at Nomura in London, said the central bank has bought some EUR85 billion over just the past nine days, signaling growing stress. It is also issuing cheap long-term loans to banks.

Still, those sums are dwarfed by the Federal Reserve's outlays of roughly $1.6 trillion on government bonds and mortgage-backed securities over the past four weeks. The Bank of England said last week it would lend directly to the U.K. government to help finance its expenditures -- a step that would be illegal for the ECB under European Union treaties.

Meanwhile, European finance ministers failed last week to reach a deal to pool debt through so-called corona bonds, which would allow poorer countries to share some of the burden associated with the pandemic. Instead they agreed on a weaker measure: Cheap loans from the region's EUR500 billion rescue fund.

The ECB's purchases are "temporary, and not as aggressive as those of other central banks" like the Federal Reserve, said Seamus Mac Gorain, a former Bank of England official who is now a fund manager with J.P. Morgan Asset Management in London. "Markets are looking for clearer signs that Northern Europe can support Southern Europe."

Crucially, the outlook for the European and world economies has darkened since the ECB unveiled its new bond-buying program, dubbed the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program. Economists now expect the downturn to drag on for many months, with many corporate bankruptcies and a possible second wave of infections.

Higher government spending and shrinking tax revenue will push Italy's national debt to 156% of gross domestic product this year from 135% last year, while Spain's will jump to 113% of GDP from 96%, the International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday. Economists at TS Lombard, a market-research company, estimate that both countries' debt could soar above 200% of GDP by 2025.

Aware of the growing challenges, governors of some southern European central banks have called for the issuance of corona bonds to help countries offset some of the burden associated with controlling the pandemic.

"There are no limits to the ECB's commitment to the euro," said Pablo Hernández de Cos, Spain's central bank governor. "European leaders and national policies must also do their part to collectively confront the economic consequences of [the] crisis."

To be sure, the ECB can print as many euros as it likes to buy government debt. Mr. Brancolini from Nomura said the ECB will likely have to double its bond-buying program soon amid increasing pressure from markets.

"The ECB has the power" to lower Italian bond yields, said Elga Bartsch, managing director for economic research at money management firm BlackRock in London. "The question is to what extent do they have the mandate to do it?"

Two senior ECB officials signaled Thursday that such a move could indeed be in the cards. ECB President Christine Lagarde said in a statement that the bank is prepared to scale up its bond purchases "by as much as necessary and for as long as is needed." And Isabel Schnabel, a German member of the bank's executive board, said the ECB is ready to adjust all its instruments to avoid fragmentation of the currency union -- code for boosting purchases of Southern European debt.

So far, European governments have allowed the ECB to take the strain. But as sovereign debt increases massively, the ECB will likely face greater political and legal pressure to pull back.

Inside the ECB, some senior officials resisted recent moves to expand bond purchases, including a decision to drop a longstanding requirement that the bank buy no more than a third of any government's debt.

Germany's top court is set to rule on the legality of an earlier ECB bond-buying program on May 5, a decision that could potentially stop the ECB's stimulus in its tracks -- although analysts say that is unlikely as long as the German government continues to back the ECB.

"Eventually there's going to be political pressure [on the ECB], legal pressure too," said Panicos Demetriades, the former governor of euro member Cyprus's central bank.

ECB officials "get slightly anxious about that and don't want to cross the line."

