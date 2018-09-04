Investors' Attitudes towards Robo-Advisors: Evidence from Five Key Wealth Management Markets - USA, UK, France, Germany & Switzerland - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Investors' Attitudes towards Robo-Advisors - Evidence from Five Key Wealth Management Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides banks, wealth managers, fund managers and robo-advisors with the data and analysis they need to make the right decisions on how to best serve affluent and high-net-worth individuals via online investment platforms.

This comprehensive report tells you all you need to know about the behaviors, attitudes and needs of the wealthy with respect to robo-advice in the key private wealth market - the US, UK, France, Germany, and Switzerland.

The data-driven report explores investors' attitudes towards specific features of online investment platforms and the level of openness towards robo usage and digital advice in general. The key findings for each country are presented in the report and assessed for their impact on wealth managers targeting the affluent and high-net-worth segments in these five markets. In addition, a gap analysis of investors' expectations and what robos offer today provides insights into the areas where robo-advisors have to improve.

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Methodology

3.0 Survey Results

3.1 Summary Findings

3.2 Client Segments Pushing For Robo Services

3.3 Level Of Advice Required By Client Groups

3.4 Openness Of Investors Towards Robo-Advisors

3.5 Investors Have Big Expectations For Robos

3.6 Implications From The Robo Pioneer Markets - US And UK

4.0 Country-Level Findings

4.1 USA

4.2 UK

4.3 France

4.4 Germany

4.5 Switzerland

5.0 The Big Gap Between Investors' Expectations and What

Robos Offer Today

Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/k559gx/investors?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180904005318/en/