Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Investors' Attitudes towards Robo-Advisors: Evidence from Five Key Wealth Management Markets - USA, UK, France, Germany & Switzerland - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2018 | 10:10am CEST

The "Investors' Attitudes towards Robo-Advisors - Evidence from Five Key Wealth Management Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides banks, wealth managers, fund managers and robo-advisors with the data and analysis they need to make the right decisions on how to best serve affluent and high-net-worth individuals via online investment platforms.

This comprehensive report tells you all you need to know about the behaviors, attitudes and needs of the wealthy with respect to robo-advice in the key private wealth market - the US, UK, France, Germany, and Switzerland.

The data-driven report explores investors' attitudes towards specific features of online investment platforms and the level of openness towards robo usage and digital advice in general. The key findings for each country are presented in the report and assessed for their impact on wealth managers targeting the affluent and high-net-worth segments in these five markets. In addition, a gap analysis of investors' expectations and what robos offer today provides insights into the areas where robo-advisors have to improve.

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Methodology

3.0 Survey Results

3.1 Summary Findings

3.2 Client Segments Pushing For Robo Services

3.3 Level Of Advice Required By Client Groups

3.4 Openness Of Investors Towards Robo-Advisors

3.5 Investors Have Big Expectations For Robos

3.6 Implications From The Robo Pioneer Markets - US And UK

4.0 Country-Level Findings

4.1 USA

4.2 UK

4.3 France

4.4 Germany

4.5 Switzerland

5.0 The Big Gap Between Investors' Expectations and What

Robos Offer Today

Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/k559gx/investors?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:37aINTERXION : Systematic Internalisers in the New MiFID...
PU
04:37aPGNIG : consolidates its position in Norway
PU
04:37aBILFINGER : delivers distribution pipeline for water battery project
PU
04:35aCUSTOMER SERVICE CALL CALAMITY ... STILL ON HOLD SEXTON : Nine layers of billing inferno and ... still on hold
AQ
04:35aHAYAT COMMUNICATIONS KSCC : Lebanese newspapers' headlines for September 4, 2018
AQ
04:34aDEUTSCHE BANK : sticks to profit goal amid expectations of exiting Eurostoxx 50
RE
04:34aMANCHESTER UNITED : José Mourinho Muddles United’s Thinking but Ed Woodward Shares Blame
AQ
04:33aARAB FINANCIAL INVESTMENT PSC : Daily Technical Analysis Report on Tuesday, September 04, 2018
AQ
04:32aKERING : Appoints Jinqing Cai President of Kering Greater China
DJ
04:31aADVANTEST : Annual VOICE Developer Conference Breaks Records
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ING GROEP : ING GROEP : settles money launder case with Dutch prosecutors for $900 million
2REDROW PLC : REDROW : Housebuilder Redrow says demand "robust" despite Brexit, profit jumps
3RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC : RYANAIR : passenger numbers up 9 percent in strike-hit August
4TELEFONICA : TELEFONICA : Calls Investor Day Over Share-Price Drop -El Confidencial
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : China Firm Aims Big in IPO -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.