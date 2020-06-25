Investors Heritage Again Ranks Among Top 10 Fastest Growing U.S. Life Insurers

Investors Heritage Life Insurance Company (“Investors Heritage”) today announced that, for the second year in a row, it ranked among the top 10 fastest growing U.S. life insurers in 2019, based on total-filed life, annuity, and accident and health direct premiums, according to a new report from S&P Global.1

Investors Heritage ranked as the fifth fastest growing U.S. annuity insurer and sixth fastest growing U.S. life insurer overall by total-filed life, annuity, and accident and health direct premiums, on volume of more than $275 million and growth of 161% year over year.

S&P ranked companies based on both direct and net business volumes, subject to prior-year writings of at least $1 million and growth rates in both metrics of at least 25%. Companies also had to have seen at least 25% growth in direct first-year and single premium business as a measure of new production to be considered.

“We are honored to be recognized again for the thoughtful work of our talented people in helping our clients feel at ease knowing they have resources available for their future needs and those of their families,” said Rob Hardy, Chief Executive Officer of Investors Heritage. “Our focus has always been on doing our best for our clients – that is what fuels our growth. We are respectful of the challenging times facing us all and are committed to doing everything we can to ensure that everyone from our employees to our policyholders know that they are covered.”

Investors Heritage was the only insurer from Kentucky to rank in the top 10.

“Investors Heritage’s growth is a testimony to its commitment to providing first-class solutions for our clients,” said Rudy Sahay, Chairman of Investors Heritage and Managing Partner of Aquarian Holdings. “In bringing together products that people need with a tradition of client service, our team continues to deliver on that promise, which will help us drive sustainable growth for many years to come.”

About Investors Heritage

Investors Heritage Life Insurance Company offers its policyholders a wide range of insurance solutions backed by a track record of exceptional service. Founded in 1960 and headquartered in Frankfort, Kentucky, the company has a rich and growing tradition of providing tools to help people build and manage their legacies as a leader in preneed and final expense policies, and through its new retirement and wealth management offerings. For more information, please visit investorsheritage.com.

1. S&P Global: https://www.spglobal.com/marketintelligence/en/news-insights/research/fastest-growing-us-insurers-from-2019-face-vastly-different-reality-in-2020

