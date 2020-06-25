Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Investors Heritage Again Ranks Among Top 10 Fastest Growing U.S. Life Insurers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/25/2020 | 01:01pm EDT

Investors Heritage Life Insurance Company (“Investors Heritage”) today announced that, for the second year in a row, it ranked among the top 10 fastest growing U.S. life insurers in 2019, based on total-filed life, annuity, and accident and health direct premiums, according to a new report from S&P Global.1

Investors Heritage ranked as the fifth fastest growing U.S. annuity insurer and sixth fastest growing U.S. life insurer overall by total-filed life, annuity, and accident and health direct premiums, on volume of more than $275 million and growth of 161% year over year.

S&P ranked companies based on both direct and net business volumes, subject to prior-year writings of at least $1 million and growth rates in both metrics of at least 25%. Companies also had to have seen at least 25% growth in direct first-year and single premium business as a measure of new production to be considered.

“We are honored to be recognized again for the thoughtful work of our talented people in helping our clients feel at ease knowing they have resources available for their future needs and those of their families,” said Rob Hardy, Chief Executive Officer of Investors Heritage. “Our focus has always been on doing our best for our clients – that is what fuels our growth. We are respectful of the challenging times facing us all and are committed to doing everything we can to ensure that everyone from our employees to our policyholders know that they are covered.”

Investors Heritage was the only insurer from Kentucky to rank in the top 10.

“Investors Heritage’s growth is a testimony to its commitment to providing first-class solutions for our clients,” said Rudy Sahay, Chairman of Investors Heritage and Managing Partner of Aquarian Holdings. “In bringing together products that people need with a tradition of client service, our team continues to deliver on that promise, which will help us drive sustainable growth for many years to come.”

About Investors Heritage

Investors Heritage Life Insurance Company offers its policyholders a wide range of insurance solutions backed by a track record of exceptional service. Founded in 1960 and headquartered in Frankfort, Kentucky, the company has a rich and growing tradition of providing tools to help people build and manage their legacies as a leader in preneed and final expense policies, and through its new retirement and wealth management offerings. For more information, please visit investorsheritage.com.

1. S&P Global: https://www.spglobal.com/marketintelligence/en/news-insights/research/fastest-growing-us-insurers-from-2019-face-vastly-different-reality-in-2020


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:16pKHOROS : Care Now Offers Google's Business Messages to Serve Customers Online
BU
01:15pBBS-BIOACTIVE BONE SUBSTITUTES PLC : Managers' Transactions
AQ
01:12pGermany won't agree on 5G rules before summer break
RE
01:12pNovartis Resolves Legacy FCPA Investigations
GL
01:10pEXCLUSIVE : France, Netherlands close to deal on KLM bailout - sources
RE
01:08pWORLD GYM INTERNATIONAL : Appoints Lewis Stanton Chief Executive Officer & Jarrod Saracco Chief Operations Officer
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : 'THE MONEY'S GONE': Wirecard collapses owing $4 billion
2HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOG : EXCLUSIVE: Trump administration says Huawei, Hikvision backed by Chines..
3BAYER AG : BAYER AG : HSBC gives a Buy rating
4SOCIETÀ CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE - : Cattolica's Shares Jump After Generali Commits to Become Major Sharehol..
5ROYAL MAIL PLC : ROYAL MAIL : Full Year Results 2019-20

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group