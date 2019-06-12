Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Investors Heritage Ranked Fastest Growing U.S. Life and Annuity Insurer in 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/12/2019 | 12:06pm EDT

Investors Heritage Life Insurance Company (“Investors Heritage”) today announced that it was ranked the fastest growing U.S. life insurer with a Life & Annuity focus in 2018, based on total-filed life, annuity, and accident and health direct premiums, according to a new report from S&P Global.1

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190612005725/en/

Rob Hardy, CEO of Investors Heritage

Rob Hardy, CEO of Investors Heritage

S&P ranked companies based on both direct and net business volumes, subject to prior-year writings of at least $1 million and growth rates in both metrics of at least 25%. Companies also had to have seen at least 25% growth in direct first-year and single premium business as a measure of new production to be considered.

“We are honored to be recognized for the thoughtful work of our talented people in creating products and solutions to give our clients trust and comfort when they need it most,” said Rob Hardy, Chief Executive Officer of Investors Heritage. “Our commitment to service and our strength of product position us well for continued, sustainable growth and we look forward to building on the momentum this ranking highlights.”

Investors Heritage also ranked as the sixth fastest growing U.S. life insurer overall by total-filed life, annuity, and accident and health direct premiums, on volume of more than $105.2 million and growth of 101% year over year. The company ranked as the seventh fastest growing U.S. life insurer by direct first-year and single premiums and considerations, on volume of $90.9 million and growth of 145% year over year.

Commissioner for the Kentucky Department of Insurance Nancy G. Atkins said, “Congratulations to Investors Heritage Life Insurance Company on this recognition of being an industry leader in the Commonwealth of Kentucky.”

Investors Heritage was the only insurer from Kentucky and only one of two Life and Annuity underwriters to rank in the top 10 by either metric.

The rankings follow a strong 2018 for Investors Heritage, which included:

  • Closing its partnership with new capital partner Aquarian Holdings
  • Booking the highest revenue in the company’s 59-year history, more than doubling its top-line revenue from 2017
  • Launching its newest product, the Heritage Builder Annuity, a single premium deferred, multi-year, rate-guaranteed annuity
  • Appointing more than 800 new agents and writing new business in 36 states
  • Refreshing the corporate brand and launching a new website
  • Being awarded a $750,000 tax incentive by the Kentucky Department of Economic Development as part of the company’s plan to hire 75 more full-time employees at its home office in Frankfort over the next five years

Investors Heritage built on that growth in 2019, expanding its leadership team, with Rob Hardy becoming CEO and Harry Lee Waterfield II moving to Vice Chairman, Raymond Carr and John Frye being named Co-Presidents, and Jay Slatton becoming Director of Preneed Development. The company also saw its outlook revised upward and financial strength and credit rating affirmed by ratings agency AM Best.

“Investors Heritage has a six-decade long history of providing exceptional products and service, which is the bedrock of everything we do,” said Rudy Sahay, Chairman of Investors Heritage and Managing Partner of Aquarian Holdings. “The partnership between Investors Heritage and Aquarian Holdings sought to build upon the values that fostered that success. These rankings affirm our strategy and highlight the value that can be created by working together.”

1. S&P Global: https://www.spglobal.com/marketintelligence/en/news-insights/trending/9TcmWk_2KaCZv6G1GnjNCA2

About Investors Heritage

Investors Heritage Life Insurance Company offers its policyholders a wide range of insurance solutions backed by a track record of exceptional service. Founded in 1960 and headquartered in Frankfort, Kentucky, the company has a rich and growing tradition of providing tools to help people build and manage their legacies as a leader in preneed and final expense policies, and through its new retirement and wealth management offerings. For more information, please visit investorsheritage.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:23pLEMONADE DAY : National Leaders Applaud Governor Abbott for Signing "Save Our Lemonade Stands Bill" HB 234 and Posting Twitter Video Announcement
BU
12:23pIdaptive Named a Leader in Identity-as-a-Service for Enterprise by Independent Research Firm
GL
12:22pRENAULT : chief frustrated by French state over botched merger
AQ
12:22pVERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Huawei Presses Verizon to Pay for Patents -- Update
DJ
12:22pKBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Sunnova Helios III Issuer, LLC, Solar Loan Backed Notes, Series 2019-A
BU
12:21pGENPACT : Cora AI Engines Help Companies Accelerate AI Adoption
AQ
12:21pTHIRD POINT OFFSHORE INVESTORS : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12:20pCANNAPHARMARX, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:20pMAXAR TECHNOLOGIES : MDA, a Maxar Company, Announces Successful Launch of Canada's RADARSAT Constellation Mission
BU
12:19pGARMIN : What Should You Eat to Ease PMS?
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOOHOO GROUP PLC : Zara owner Inditex shakes off chill with strong second quarter start
2BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BAT warns of steeper declines in cigarette sales, shares slip
3ADIDAS : ADIDAS : shares slide as traders say top investor GBL to cut stake
4Demand worries hurt oil, stocks fall on trade uncertainty
5TESLA : TESLA : Shareholders Reject Changes in Firm's Governance

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About