Investors Heritage Ranked Fastest Growing U.S. Life and Annuity Insurer in 2018

Investors Heritage Life Insurance Company (“Investors Heritage”) today
announced that it was ranked the fastest growing U.S. life insurer with
a Life & Annuity focus in 2018, based on total-filed life, annuity, and
accident and health direct premiums, according to a new report from S&P
Global.1
S&P ranked companies based on both direct and net business volumes,
subject to prior-year writings of at least $1 million and growth rates
in both metrics of at least 25%. Companies also had to have seen at
least 25% growth in direct first-year and single premium business as a
measure of new production to be considered.
“We are honored to be recognized for the thoughtful work of our talented
people in creating products and solutions to give our clients trust and
comfort when they need it most,” said Rob Hardy, Chief Executive Officer
of Investors Heritage. “Our commitment to service and our strength of
product position us well for continued, sustainable growth and we look
forward to building on the momentum this ranking highlights.”
Investors Heritage also ranked as the sixth fastest growing U.S. life
insurer overall by total-filed life, annuity, and accident and health
direct premiums, on volume of more than $105.2 million and growth of
101% year over year. The company ranked as the seventh fastest growing
U.S. life insurer by direct first-year and single premiums and
considerations, on volume of $90.9 million and growth of 145% year over
year.
Commissioner for the Kentucky Department of Insurance Nancy G. Atkins
said, “Congratulations to Investors Heritage Life Insurance Company on
this recognition of being an industry leader in the Commonwealth of
Kentucky.”
Investors Heritage was the only insurer from Kentucky and only one of
two Life and Annuity underwriters to rank in the top 10 by either metric.
The rankings follow a strong 2018 for Investors Heritage, which included:
-
Closing its partnership with new capital partner Aquarian Holdings
-
Booking the highest revenue in the company’s 59-year history, more
than doubling its top-line revenue from 2017
-
Launching its newest product, the Heritage Builder Annuity, a single
premium deferred, multi-year, rate-guaranteed annuity
-
Appointing more than 800 new agents and writing new business in 36
states
-
Refreshing the corporate brand and launching a new website
-
Being awarded a $750,000 tax incentive by the Kentucky Department of
Economic Development as part of the company’s plan to hire 75 more
full-time employees at its home office in Frankfort over the next five
years
Investors Heritage built on that growth in 2019, expanding its
leadership team, with Rob Hardy becoming CEO and Harry Lee Waterfield II
moving to Vice Chairman, Raymond Carr and John Frye being named
Co-Presidents, and Jay Slatton becoming Director of Preneed Development.
The company also saw its outlook revised upward and financial strength
and credit rating affirmed by ratings agency AM Best.
“Investors Heritage has a six-decade long history of providing
exceptional products and service, which is the bedrock of everything we
do,” said Rudy Sahay, Chairman of Investors Heritage and Managing
Partner of Aquarian Holdings. “The partnership between Investors
Heritage and Aquarian Holdings sought to build upon the values that
fostered that success. These rankings affirm our strategy and highlight
the value that can be created by working together.”
About Investors Heritage
Investors Heritage Life Insurance Company offers its policyholders a
wide range of insurance solutions backed by a track record of
exceptional service. Founded in 1960 and headquartered in Frankfort,
Kentucky, the company has a rich and growing tradition of providing
tools to help people build and manage their legacies as a leader in
preneed and final expense policies, and through its new retirement and
wealth management offerings. For more information, please visit investorsheritage.com.
