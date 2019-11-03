Log in
Investors Should Watch Out for an Unbalanced Economy -- Streetwise

11/03/2019 | 09:15am EST

By James Mackintosh

When one part of the economy stumbles and another does rather well, the perfect policy would be support the laggard while holding back the rest to keep growth balanced. Instead the Federal Reserve has been forced to support the household sector even as consumption remains strong, while there is little or nothing it can do to help companies faced with near-record levels of global economic uncertainty.

Complicating matters further, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has ended up setting policy in part based on predictions of how progress in trade talks will affect business uncertainty. This is a logical consequence of the problems the economy faces, but takes the Fed uncomfortably close to the political live wire of the China trade deal.

Investors last week focused less on the rate cut than the signal that it was the last, at least unless the economy worsens.

But the impact on different parts of the economy also matters. Relying on household consumption -- and in particular the rate-sensitive housing market -- to support the economy can't last. It is true that U.S. households have plenty of scope to take on more debt after the postcrisis retrenchment. And the ease with which a new job can be found should encourage workers to take out loans.

But this is a temporary fix. Consumer strength needs to feed through into business spending to provide a lasting boost by increasing productivity, as well as to convince companies to start new long-term projects.

Unfortunately companies are unwilling to invest. Business investment was down again in the third quarter. The collapse of WeWork's IPO and the knock-on implications for venture financing may worsen the situation, too, hitting spending by Silicon Valley startups.

Mr. Powell accepted on Wednesday that corporate investment isn't much affected by interest rates, leaving the Fed without a way to help. Instead, he is pinning his hopes on a U.S.-China trade deal that could, along with the lower chance of a messy British exit from the European Union, calm uncertainty.

Surprisingly Mr. Powell cited the trade talks as meaning the economy faces less risk, one reason for moving away from further rate cuts, even though a trade deal has yet to be completed. This risks looking political: Mr. Powell ignored the escalating trade war last year and kept raising rates until the market panicked about recession risk in the fourth quarter. Yet he's now willing to stop cutting rates even before a trade deal is done, keeping his fingers crossed that this time the talk of a deal is for real.

At a time when Mr. Powell has repeatedly been attacked by President Trump for not cutting rates enough, it is risky to set policy based on predictions of what the White House will decide.

The stock market agrees about the better trade outlook. Stocks sensitive to the economy have strongly outperformed defensive sectors of the market in the past four weeks, as hopes of trade and Brexit deals grew. It isn't so much that the market is hoping for a booming economy, more that lowering the risk of a messy outcome helps a lot.

Traders betting on future Fed rates have similarly become more confident in the economic outlook. The chance of rates falling to 1% or lower by next September -- from the current 1.5%-1.75% range -- has dropped from 75% two months ago to 26% on Friday, according to CME Group. The markets think either that the Fed's three insurance cuts will work and the economy stabilizes, or that lower trade and Brexit risks have reduced the chance of recession, or both.

If a trade deal is signed, a no-deal Brexit is avoided and global sentiment improves, business investment can reasonably be expected to pick up. But if trade concerns grow again and business investment keeps falling, the most the Fed can do is keep helping the consumer, and especially homeowners, with more rate cuts. That is a recipe for exactly the sort of unbalanced economy the Fed wants to avoid.

Write to James Mackintosh at James.Mackintosh@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CME GROUP INC. -2.06% 201.51 Delayed Quote.7.12%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.02% 0.863 Delayed Quote.-4.12%
