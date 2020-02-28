Investors Take Shelter From Coronavirus Selloff in Government Bonds

By Caitlin Ostroff and Anna Isaac

Investors uncertain of the coronavirus's impact on the world economy sought the safety of government bonds Friday, driving the yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury to a fresh all-time low.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell as low as 1.157%, according to Tradeweb, down from 1.296% Thursday. Yields for the 2-year, 3-year and 5-year notes all traded below 1% Friday, touching their lowest levels since 2016.

Prices rise as yields fall.

Lower yields reflected growing feeling among investors that central banks, including the U.S. Federal Reserve, will lower interest rates and take other stimulus steps to protect the economy from virus-related disruptions. Interest-rate futures markets are now pricing in a Fed cut of at least 25 basis points next month, according to CME Group.

"It's pretty clear compared to a week ago, the chance of more monetary policy loosening and some support or intervention from the Fed is higher, " said Oliver Jones, market economist at Capital Economics.

Some of the decline in Treasury yields was a response to uncertainty abroad in Europe and Asia, where the virus has had a more direct impact -- disrupting travel and commerce. European government bond yields dipped across the board Friday, with the 10-year German bund trading at minus 0.613%, its lowest since October and below the short-term interest rates set by the European Central Bank of minus 0.5%.

Investors unwilling to hold negative yielding European debt often move into relatively higher yielding U.S. bonds, causing yields to fall there as well.

The fall in yields has also coincided with a yield-curve inversion, in which short-term rates are higher than longer term ones, often seen as a harbinger for a coming recession.

Some economists have argued, however, that U.S. Treasurys don't offer as clear a signal of recessions as in past years due to more globalized markets and post-2008 financial crisis monetary policy measures such as quantitative easing, in which central banks have bought government bonds.

"For a recession in the U.S. you would need to see consumer confidence fall lower," said Vivek Bommi, senior portfolio manager, noninvestment grade credit at Neuberger Berman in London. "You would need to derail the consumer, and that's the big question that everyone's grappling with."

The decline in U.S. Treasury yields had been more pronounced than in European government bonds. This was because the Fed has greater headroom to cut interest rates relative to the European Central Bank where rates are already negative.

"The Fed is capable of doing much more -- it has more room away from the lower bound of monetary policy," Mr. Jones said.

The benchmark 10-year German bund is still more than 0.1 percentage point from its all time low, touched last year, notes Eric Brard, global head of fixed income at Amundi asset management in Paris.

"From that perspective there is room for further decline. We need to assess how long and deep and strong the shock might be going forward," he said.

In a sign of the disquiet the coronavirus is causing in financial markets, Italian and Greek yields rose, as investors feared the impact on two of Europe's weakest economies. The yield on the Greek 10-year bond rose to 1.422% Friday after hitting a record closing low of 0.950% two weeks ago. Expectations of a l ong-awaited economic rebound in Greece have now been put on hold because of the virus outbreak.

"Let's just say the hunt for yield is currently on pause. People are moving toward safety. It's not something we haven't seen before," said Dimitris Dalipis, head of fixed income at Alpha Trust Investments, based in Athens, Greece. "It's like a textbook correction."

