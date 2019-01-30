Investors Unite Teleconference: GSE Shareholder Litigation Update

On January 31, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. ET, Executive Director of Investors
Unite Tim Pagliara will hold a teleconference to update Investors Unite
members on the most recent legal developments in U.S. Fifth Circuit
Court of Appeals Collins vs. FHFA shareholder litigation.
The discussion will feature a summary of the Collins vs. FHFA case where
shareholders challenge the structure and legality of the Federal Housing
Finance Agency (FHFA), and other GSE shareholder litigation updates.
Investors Unite Executive Director Tim Pagliara will be joined by David
Thompson, one of the attorneys representing the plaintiffs in Collins
vs. FHFA, who presented oral arguments on their behalf.
To join the teleconference, please RSVP to info@investorsunite.org.
|
|
|
|
Who:
|
|
Tim
Pagliara, Investors Unite Executive Director and CapWealth
Chairman and Chief Investment Officer
|
|
|
David
Thompson, Managing Partner of Cooper & Kirk
|
|
|
|
What:
|
|
GSE Shareholder Litigation Update Teleconference
|
|
|
|
When:
|
|
January 31, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. ET
|
|
|
|
Dial In:
|
|
866-342-8588 or 203-518-9865; Conference ID: 52478
|
|
|
|
RSVP:
|
|
Please RSVP to info@investorsunite.org
|
|
|
To ensure you are on the line in time for the start of the call,
please be sure to dial in a few minutes ahead of the scheduled start
time.
About Investors Unite: Formed by CapWealth Chairman and Chief
Investment Officer, Tim Pagliara, Investors Unite (www.investorsunite.org)
is a coalition of over 2,000 individual investors from all walks of
life, committed to the preservation of shareholder rights for all
invested in Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The coalition works to educate
shareholders and lawmakers on the importance of adopting GSE reform that
fully respects the legal rights of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
shareholders and offers full restitution on investments.
