Investors Unite Teleconference: GSE Shareholder Litigation Update

01/30/2019 | 02:37pm EST

Thursday, January 31, 2019 // 10:00 a.m. ET

On January 31, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. ET, Executive Director of Investors Unite Tim Pagliara will hold a teleconference to update Investors Unite members on the most recent legal developments in U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals Collins vs. FHFA shareholder litigation.

The discussion will feature a summary of the Collins vs. FHFA case where shareholders challenge the structure and legality of the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), and other GSE shareholder litigation updates.

Investors Unite Executive Director Tim Pagliara will be joined by David Thompson, one of the attorneys representing the plaintiffs in Collins vs. FHFA, who presented oral arguments on their behalf.

To join the teleconference, please RSVP to info@investorsunite.org.

 
Who:

Tim Pagliara, Investors Unite Executive Director and CapWealth Chairman and Chief Investment Officer

David Thompson, Managing Partner of Cooper & Kirk

 
What: GSE Shareholder Litigation Update Teleconference
 
When: January 31, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. ET
 
Dial In: 866-342-8588 or 203-518-9865; Conference ID: 52478
 
RSVP:

Please RSVP to info@investorsunite.org

 

To ensure you are on the line in time for the start of the call, please be sure to dial in a few minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

About Investors Unite: Formed by CapWealth Chairman and Chief Investment Officer, Tim Pagliara, Investors Unite (www.investorsunite.org) is a coalition of over 2,000 individual investors from all walks of life, committed to the preservation of shareholder rights for all invested in Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The coalition works to educate shareholders and lawmakers on the importance of adopting GSE reform that fully respects the legal rights of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac shareholders and offers full restitution on investments.


© Business Wire 2019
