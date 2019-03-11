Log in
Investors Win More Treasury Auctions

03/11/2019 | 08:15am EDT

By Daniel Kruger

Investors are buying more newly issued U.S. government bonds at auctions, underscoring how signs of decelerating economic growth and the Federal Reserve's caution toward further interest-rate increases have boosted demand for Treasurys.

Domestic investors purchased a record of roughly 55% of the new U.S. government notes and bonds sold at auction in January. That is up from 51% a year ago.

Investors are also winning a greater share of auctioned bonds -- more than 90% through February, up from 82% in the year-earlier period. That suggests mutual funds are willing to bid at higher prices than before to ensure that they get the bonds they want.

Stocks and bonds have rebounded from their late-2018 slump following signals from Fed officials that the central bank intends to wait and see whether economic growth revives enough to resume interest-rate increases. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 have both gained about 9% this year. At the same time, longer-term U.S. government bond yields have retreated and recently held near their lowest levels in a year.

"The Fed's going to be on an extended pause," said Michael Kushma, chief investment officer for fixed-income with Morgan Stanley Investment Management. "The hurdle for resuming rate hikes is pretty high."

Investors are now betting that an interest-rate reduction is more likely by the end of the year. That comes after last week's jobs report missed estimates by a wide margin and the European Central Bank dashed any plans to raise rates this year. Investors will get a fresh look at the situation this week as the Commerce Department reports on retail sales data Monday and the Treasury auctions $78 billion of notes and bonds.

This year's Treasurys demand surprised some analysts after expectations for a pickup in growth and inflation around the world helped drive yields to multiyear highs in November. Yields rise as bond prices fall.

Many had said the rising size of Treasury auctions, lifted by the government's tax cuts and spending increases, was one factor behind the climb in yields last year.

Government borrowing has increased by hundreds of billions of dollars annually, raising concerns that the supply of new debt would outstrip demand, pushing down prices. Last year the supply of bonds rose faster than investors' appetite for it, and the amount of government debt held by dealers, such as big banks and brokerages including JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley, roughly tripled since the start of last year to a record $259.7 billion in January.

Now, with Treasurys rallying, investors have stepped up their auction purchases. The increase in buying by mutual funds in January happened at the same time that the share of the debt bought at auctions by foreign investors and bond dealers declined, according to Treasury Department data.

Much of the demand has stemmed from investors' increasing appetite for longer-term debt, which tends to lose its value more quickly when interest-rates are rising, said Jim Vogel, head of interest-rate strategy at FTN Financial. While the amount of auction bids submitted by investors has remained stable, their higher winning percentage suggests they are bidding at higher prices, he said.

Few are betting that policy makers will lift rates again soon. Fed-funds futures, which investors use to bet on the direction of central bank policy, recently showed an 80% probability that the Fed holds rates steady this year, with 20% odds that rates will fall and no chance they will end the year higher, according to CME data late Thursday. The odds of a rate increase have fallen from 23% a month ago.

Friday's employment data sent investors mixed signals. The economy added 20,000 jobs in February, less than the 180,000 predicted by economists in a Wall Street Journal survey, raising questions about the impact of slowing global growth on the U.S.

Yet average hourly earnings rose 3.4% from 12 months before, adding to speculation that a tight jobs market is pushing labor costs higher, potentially adding to inflation. Inflation poses a threat to the value of government bonds because it erodes the purchasing power of their fixed payments.

While weaker job growth may prevent the Fed from raising rates, higher labor costs could prevent it from lowering them.

"Investor expectations are usually anchored by the central bank's expectations," said Thanos Bardas, a global co-head of investment grade bond investments at Neuberger Berman.

To receive our Markets newsletter every morning in your inbox, click here.

Write to Daniel Kruger at Daniel.Kruger@wsj.com

