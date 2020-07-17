Investors chase risky assets as stimulus measures offset virus worries - BofA

The policy support encouraged investors to pour money into riskier debt instruments, with emerging market debt seeing inflows of $1.9 billion (£1.51 billion), the largest in five weeks, while safe-haven government bond funds saw $3 billion outflows.

The investment bank said that in the week to July 15, $9.3 billion went into bond funds while $4.8 billion was channelled into equity funds. World stocks <.MIWD00000PUS> are just 6% away from touching fresh record highs.

Investors meanwhile withdrew $77.9 billion from money market funds, BofA said, noting that the latest week included a July 15 tax deadline in the United States.

