Investors most bearish on global stocks since 2009 - BAML survey

Results of the monthly survey, released on Tuesday, showed funds' allocation to global equities dropped by 32 percentage points from May to a net 21% underweight. This is the lowest allocation to stocks since March 2009 and the second-biggest one-month drop on record.

Bond allocations meanwhile jumped by 12 percentage points to the highest since September 2011, as dovish signals from central banks and rock-bottom inflation expectations triggered a U-turn in the market's interest rate outlook.

Investors said U.S. government bonds were the "most crowded" trade for the first time in the survey's history, while 56% of respondents named trade war as the top risk to markets.

The percentage of investors expecting higher short-dated interest rates fell to its lowest level since 2008, the survey found.

