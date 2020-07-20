Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Investors urge Thai government to avoid protracted economic policy vacuum

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/20/2020 | 11:56pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bangkok

Business leaders and investors are urging Thailand's government to pick a new economic team as soon as possible to help steer Southeast Asia's second-biggest economy through the coronavirus crisis.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha has said a cabinet reshuffle will take place by August after Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana, economic policy czar Somkid Jatusripitak and four other ministers resigned since last week.

The new team will have to deal with an economy sliding into a deep recession and handle billions of dollars in stimulus as jobs disappear amid a record slump in tourism..

"This crisis is big. There are 7 to 8 million job losses. Exports and tourism are not good. It's difficult to find people to work (for the jobs), said Paiboon Nalinthrangkurn, chairman of the Federation of Thai Capital Market Organizations.

Several people have already declined approaches to join the team, while Prayuth said he was awaiting a response from banking executive Preedee Daochai, who is tipped to be the new finance minister.

Nuttachart Mekmasin at Trinity Securities said posts needed to be filled quickly to reassure markets, noting a target by next month was already slow.

"There should not be too much negotiation since investors and businesses are waiting for stimulus measures," he said.

Central bank governor Veerathai Santiprabhob said on Monday the recent fall in the baht has been driven by economic and political concerns, but said capital outflows were not a worry yet.

Foreign investors have dumped about 220 billion baht ($6.91 billion) of Thai shares this year and 101 billion baht of bonds.

(Graphic: Thailand's economy has lagged regional peers for years -

)

Control Risks, a consultancy, said wrangling in Prayuth's Palang Pracharat Party and among coalition members "could delay the finalisation of the reshuffle by up to two months, which is likely to hurt investor confidence".

A delay would also affect the selection of a new central bank governor to succeed Veerathai, whose term ends on Sept. 30. The finance minister picks a new governor.

While no big changes are expected in the government's 1 trillion baht borrowing for coronavirus support measures, "there may be some concerns over the execution of fiscal measures," said Nomura economist Charnon Boonnuch.

There is also potential for a flare-up in political risk after protesters defied a coronavirus ban on gatherings to stage one of the largest street demonstrations against the government since a 2014 military coup.

"If the emergency decree ends and protesters return, it will be a political risk," said Poon Panichpibool, market strategist at Krung Thai Bank.

Thailand has reported no new local coronavirus cases for two months and the government is considering whether to extend the emergency decree that lapses on July 31.

Kalin Sarasin, chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, said the new economic team will need to attract investment for an economy which the central bank predicts will shrink by a record 8.1% this year.

"We want people who know how to work and restore confidence," said Kalin.

(Editing by Ed Davies and Kim Coghill)

By Orathai Sriring and Satawasin Staporncharnchai
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / THAI BAHT (EUR/THB) -0.20% 36.283 Delayed Quote.8.46%
NOMURA CO., LTD. 0.00% 830 End-of-day quote.-42.96%
NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC. 0.77% 499.1 End-of-day quote.-11.41%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:05aHow remote work divides America
RE
12:05aGulf economies seen shrinking sharply in 2020, to pick up in 2021
RE
12:05aSaudi economy expected to contract 5.2% in 2020, grow 3.1% in 2021 (+1.0%; +2.0% in april poll)
RE
12:02aRecovery deal shows "Europe is a force for action", says EU's Michel
RE
12:02aEU SUMMIT CHAIRMAN : Decisions we have take today will transform the face of europe
RE
12:01aEuropean Union Leaders Agree on Spending Plan for Recovery -- Update
DJ
07/21Australia extends jobs support as new COVID-19 outbreaks threaten economy
RE
07/20EU COMMISSION HEAD : Tonight is a big step forward toward recovery
RE
07/20EU COMMISSION HEAD : Europe as a whole has now a big chance to come out stronger from the crisis
RE
07/20EU COMMISSION HEAD : The new budget will power the european green deal and digitalisation
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NOBLE ENERGY, INC. : Chevron to buy Noble for $5 billion in stock, biggest oil deal since price crash
2VALE S.A. : VALE S A : 07/20/2020 Vale informs on estimates update for pellets and S11D
3HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOG : U.S. adds 11 companies to economic blacklist over China's treatment of ..
4ISIGNTHIS LTD : iSignthis Ltd No Material Non Compliance Findings by Independent Expert
5LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. : LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S A : Growth Accelerates, Q1 Revenue Up 23%
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group