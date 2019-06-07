Invincible Investment : Notice concerning Completion of Sale of Asset

[For Information Purpose Only.
The Japanese language press release should be referred to as the original.]
June 7, 2019
To All Concerned Parties
Name of REIT Issuer:
Invincible Investment Corporation
Naoki Fukuda, Executive Director
(Securities code: 8963)
Asset Manager:
Consonant Investment Management Co., Ltd.
Naoki Fukuda, CEO
Contact: Jun Komo
General Manager of Planning Department
(Tel. +81-3-5411-2731)
Notice concerning Completion of Sale of Asset
Invincible Investment Corporation ("INV") announces that the sale of the following asset, which was announced in "Notice concerning Sale of Domestic Trust Beneficiary Interest" dated May 28, 2019, has been completed today.
Details
|
|
Use
|
|
|
No.
|
|
|
Property Name
|
|
|
Location
|
|
Sale Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(million yen)1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Residential
|
|
A105
|
Royal Parks Tower Minami-Senju
|
|
Arakawa-ku, Tokyo
|
27,700
|
|
|
property
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 1) Sale price does not include adjustments for real estate taxes or city planning taxes, or national or local consumption taxes. Amount is rounded down to the nearest unit.
Website of INV: http://www.invincible-inv.co.jp/eng
This English language notice is a translation of the Japanese-language notice released on June 7, 2019 and was prepared solely for the convenience of, and reference by, non-Japanese investors. It is not intended as an inducement or solicitation for investment. We caution readers to undertake investment decisions based on their own investigation and responsibility. This translation of the original Japanese-language notice is provided for informational purposes only, and no warranties or assurances are given regarding the accuracy or completeness of this English translation. Readers are advised to read the original Japanese-language notice. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail in all respects.
Disclaimer
Invincible Investment Corporation published this content on 07 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2019 06:37:05 UTC