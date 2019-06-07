Invincible Investment : Notice concerning Completion of Sale of Asset

[For Information Purpose Only.

The Japanese language press release should be referred to as the original.]

June 7, 2019

To All Concerned Parties

Name of REIT Issuer:

Invincible Investment Corporation

Naoki Fukuda, Executive Director

(Securities code: 8963)

Asset Manager:

Consonant Investment Management Co., Ltd.

Naoki Fukuda, CEO

Contact: Jun Komo

General Manager of Planning Department

(Tel. +81-3-5411-2731)

Notice concerning Completion of Sale of Asset

Invincible Investment Corporation ("INV") announces that the sale of the following asset, which was announced in "Notice concerning Sale of Domestic Trust Beneficiary Interest" dated May 28, 2019, has been completed today.

Details

Use No. Property Name Location Sale Price (million yen)1 Residential A105 Royal Parks Tower Minami-Senju Arakawa-ku, Tokyo 27,700 property

(Note 1) Sale price does not include adjustments for real estate taxes or city planning taxes, or national or local consumption taxes. Amount is rounded down to the nearest unit.

Website of INV: http://www.invincible-inv.co.jp/eng

This English language notice is a translation of the Japanese-language notice released on June 7, 2019 and was prepared solely for the convenience of, and reference by, non-Japanese investors. It is not intended as an inducement or solicitation for investment. We caution readers to undertake investment decisions based on their own investigation and responsibility. This translation of the original Japanese-language notice is provided for informational purposes only, and no warranties or assurances are given regarding the accuracy or completeness of this English translation. Readers are advised to read the original Japanese-language notice. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail in all respects.