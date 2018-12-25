Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Invincible Investment : Notice concerning Determination on Retirement of Own Investment Units (Retirement of Own Investment Units based on Article 80, Paragraph 2 and Paragraph 4 of the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/25/2018 | 07:30am CET

[For Information Purpose Only.

The Japanese language press release should be referred to as the original.]

December 25, 2018

To All Concerned Parties

Name of REIT Issuer:

Invincible Investment Corporation Naoki Fukuda, Executive Director (Securities code: 8963)

Asset Manager:

Consonant Investment Management Co., Ltd.

Naoki Fukuda, CEO

Contact: Jun Komo

General Manager of Planning Department

(Tel. +81-3-5411-2731)

Notice concerning Determination on Retirement of Own Investment Units (Retirement of Own Investment Units based on Article 80, Paragraph 2 and Paragraph 4 of the

Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations)

Invincible Investment Corporation ("INV") hereby announces that the Board of Directors resolved to retire own investment units at its Board of Directors Meeting held today. The matters determined by the Board regarding the retirement of own investment units are based on the provisions of Article 80, Paragraph 2 and Paragraph 4 of the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations.

  • 1. Total number of own investment units to be retired: 81,341 units

    (Percentage of number of retired units to total outstanding number of units before retirement: 1.4%)

  • 2. Scheduled retirement date: December 28, 2018

(Reference)

Ownership status of own investment units after the abovementioned retirement

Total number of issued and outstanding units (excluding units owned by INV

5,666,840 units

Number of units owned by INV

0 units

Please refer to the press release "Notice concerning Revision of Forecast of Distribution for the 31st Fiscal Period Ending December 2018, 32nd Fiscal Period Ending June 2019 and 33rd Fiscal Period Ending December 2019" dated December 18, 2018 with regard to the impact of

This English language notice is a translation of the Japanese-language notice released on December 25, 2018 and was prepared solely for the convenience of, and reference by, non-Japanese investors. It is not intended as an inducement or solicitation for investment. We caution readers to undertake investment decisions based on their own investigation and responsibility. This translation of the original Japanese-language notice is provided for informational purposes only, and no warranties or assurances are given regarding the accuracy or completeness of this English translation. Readers are advised to read the original Japanese-language notice. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail in all respects.

the abovementioned retirement on the forecast distribution per unit for the 31st Fiscal Period Ending December 2018, 32nd Fiscal Period Ending June 2019 and 33rd Fiscal Period Ending December 2019.

Website of INV: http://www.invincible-inv.co.jp/eng

This English language notice is a translation of the Japanese-language notice released on December 25, 2018 and was prepared solely for the convenience of, and reference by, non-Japanese investors. It is not intended as an inducement or solicitation for investment. We caution readers to undertake investment decisions based on their own investigation and responsibility. This translation of the original Japanese-language notice is provided for informational purposes only, and no warranties or assurances are given regarding the accuracy or completeness of this English translation. Readers are advised to read the original Japanese-language notice. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail in all respects.

Disclaimer

Invincible Investment Corporation published this content on 25 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 December 2018 06:29:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:12aTALKS TO GET RUSSIAN AUTOMAKER GAZ OFF U.S. SANCTIONS LIST ONGOING : Siluanov
RE
08:08aUNITED RUSAL : Russia finance minister says hopes commitments between Rusal, U.S. Treasury fulfilled
RE
08:05aBANK OF JAPAN : Minutes of the Eighth Round of the "Bond Market Group" Meetings (December 5-7, 2018) 
PU
08:01aFocusing on CRO & CMO Industry Upgrading, ICSE China 2019 Helps Enterprises Seize New Industry Opportunities
PR
08:00aMAXELL : Announcement on formation of consortium through joint investment in Hitachi Vehicle Energy, Ltd. and related matters
PU
07:50aOLYMPUS : Notice Concerning Recording Other Income (in the fiscal year ending March 2020) by Transfer of Equity Interests of Consolidated Subsidiary (Sub-subsidiary)
PU
07:44aMarket closes positive
AQ
07:44aFLAGSHIP INVESTMENTS : Court acquits ex-PM in Flagship reference
AQ
07:44aASKARI BANK : Serene Air ink MoU
AQ
07:39aHENRY SCHEIN AND VETS FIRST CHOICE ANNOUNCE NEW NAME OF THE PLANNED NEW COMPANY : Covetrus
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PETROLEUM GEO-SERVICES ASA : Guyana, Exxon in talks after Venezuela dispute halts marine survey
2NATIONAL SECURITY GROUP INC : SYRIAN NATIONAL SECURITY CHIEF VISITS CAIRO, MEETS EGYPT'S HEAD OF GENERAL INTEL..
3GOLDSTRIKE RESOURCES LTD : GOLDSTRIKE RESOURCES : Announces Results of 2018 Annual General Meeting
4JOHNSON & JOHNSON : JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Global beauty product market has plenty of room to expand with new inn..
5CANON INC : CANON : requests removal of toner cartridge offered by CONSUMO INFORMATICO S.L. from Amazon.es
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.