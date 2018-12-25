Invincible Investment : Notice concerning Determination on Retirement of Own Investment Units (Retirement of Own Investment Units based on Article 80, Paragraph 2 and Paragraph 4 of the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations)

[For Information Purpose Only.

December 25, 2018

Invincible Investment Corporation Naoki Fukuda, Executive Director (Securities code: 8963)

Consonant Investment Management Co., Ltd.

Naoki Fukuda, CEO

Notice concerning Determination on Retirement of Own Investment Units (Retirement of Own Investment Units based on Article 80, Paragraph 2 and Paragraph 4 of the

Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations)

Invincible Investment Corporation ("INV") hereby announces that the Board of Directors resolved to retire own investment units at its Board of Directors Meeting held today. The matters determined by the Board regarding the retirement of own investment units are based on the provisions of Article 80, Paragraph 2 and Paragraph 4 of the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations.

1. Total number of own investment units to be retired: 81,341 units (Percentage of number of retired units to total outstanding number of units before retirement: 1.4%)

2. Scheduled retirement date: December 28, 2018

Ownership status of own investment units after the abovementioned retirement

Total number of issued and outstanding units (excluding units owned by INV） 5,666,840 units Number of units owned by INV 0 units

Please refer to the press release "Notice concerning Revision of Forecast of Distribution for the 31st Fiscal Period Ending December 2018, 32nd Fiscal Period Ending June 2019 and 33rd Fiscal Period Ending December 2019" dated December 18, 2018 with regard to the impact of

This English language notice is a translation of the Japanese-language notice released on December 25, 2018 and was prepared solely for the convenience of, and reference by, non-Japanese investors. It is not intended as an inducement or solicitation for investment. We caution readers to undertake investment decisions based on their own investigation and responsibility. This translation of the original Japanese-language notice is provided for informational purposes only, and no warranties or assurances are given regarding the accuracy or completeness of this English translation. Readers are advised to read the original Japanese-language notice. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail in all respects.

the abovementioned retirement on the forecast distribution per unit for the 31st Fiscal Period Ending December 2018, 32nd Fiscal Period Ending June 2019 and 33rd Fiscal Period Ending December 2019.

Website of INV: http://www.invincible-inv.co.jp/eng

