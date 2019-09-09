Invincible Investment : Notice concerning Impact of Typhoon No.15

[For Information Purpose Only

September 10, 2019

Notice concerning Impact of Typhoon No.15

With respect to Typhoon No.15 which landed on September 9, 2019, there are no reports of damage to the assets owned by Invincible Investment Corporation ("INV") that would have an impact on INV's business outlook as of 9:00 a.m. today.

We will promptly announce the details once any additional findings are confirmed.

