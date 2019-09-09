Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Invincible Investment : Notice concerning Impact of Typhoon No.15

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/09/2019 | 10:27pm EDT

[For Information Purpose Only

The Japanese language press release should be referred to as the original.]

September 10, 2019

To All Concerned Parties

Name of REIT Issuer:

Invincible Investment Corporation

Naoki Fukuda, Executive Director

(Securities Code: 8963)

Asset Manager:

Consonant Investment Management Co., Ltd.

Naoki Fukuda, CEO

Contact: Jun Komo

General Manager of Planning Department

(Tel. +81-3-5411-2731)

Notice concerning Impact of Typhoon No.15

With respect to Typhoon No.15 which landed on September 9, 2019, there are no reports of damage to the assets owned by Invincible Investment Corporation ("INV") that would have an impact on INV's business outlook as of 9:00 a.m. today.

We will promptly announce the details once any additional findings are confirmed.

Website of INV: http://www.invincible-inv.co.jp/eng

This English language notice is a translation of the Japanese-language notice released on September 10, 2019 and was prepared solely for the convenience of, and reference by, non-Japanese investors. It is not intended as an inducement or solicitation for investment. We caution readers to undertake investment decisions based on their own investigation and responsibility. This translation of the original Japanese-language notice is provided for informational purposes only, and no warranties or assurances are given regarding the accuracy or completeness of this English translation. Readers are advised to read the original Japanese-language notice. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail in all respects.

Disclaimer

Invincible Investment Corporation published this content on 10 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2019 02:26:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:37pENERGY EARTH PCL : SET requires EARTH to clarify the facts about the shareholders' meeting on September 7, 2019
PU
10:32pPOSEIDON NICKEL : 2019 Corporate Governance Disclosure
PU
10:32pAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ - wholesale debt ANZHAV - interest payment details
PU
10:30pFACEBOOK : Judge lets Facebook privacy class action proceed, calls company's views 'so wrong'
RE
10:27pHITACHI : Hosts "Hitachi Social Innovation Forum 2019 TOKYO"
PU
10:27pINVINCIBLE INVESTMENT : Notice concerning Impact of Typhoon No.15
PU
10:23pNISSAN CEO'S RESIGNATION SHOWS GOVERNANCE IS FUNCTIONING : Japan minister
RE
10:19pUAE energy minister trusts new Saudi energy minister will strengthen Saudi role in OPEC
RE
10:17pVINTAGE ENERGY : Galilee Basin Deeps Joint Venture Update
PU
10:17pChina's August CPI Rose 2.8% as Pork Prices Surge
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dollar drifts down as trade-deal progress stokes cautious risk appetite
2TOLL BROTHERS INC : Toll Brothers, Inc. Prices $400 Million of Senior Notes
3PEUGEOT : Carmakers near CO2 cliff-edge in electrification race
4Canada's Suncor to install cogeneration units at oil sands plant for C$1.4 billion
5SOFTBANK CORP : SOFTBANK : urges WeWork to shelve IPO - FT

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group