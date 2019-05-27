Invincible Investment : Performance Update for April 2019

Log in
05/27/2019 | 02:19am EDT

[For Information Purpose Only]

May 27, 2019

To All Concerned Parties

Name of REIT Issuer:

Invincible Investment Corporation

Naoki Fukuda, Executive Director

(Securities Code: 8963)

Asset Manager:

Consonant Investment Management Co., Ltd.

Naoki Fukuda, CEO

Contact: Jun Komo

General Manager of Planning Department

(Tel. +81-3-5411-2731)

Performance Update for April 2019

Invincible Investment Corporation ("INV") hereby announces its monthly performance.

1. Overall Performance of the Entire Portfolio

The overall Portfolio NOI1,2 for the June 2019 fiscal period (January to April) increased by 3.6% compared to the same period in 2018. The following are the details by segment.

2. Hotel Assets Overview

(1) Domestic Hotels

The domestic hotel portfolio3 performance for the month of April 2019 has shown increases in Occupancy of 0.9pt, ADR of 6.0% and RevPAR of 7.0% year-on-year. April's increase in Occupancy and ADR year-on-year was led by hotels with strong leisure demand such as Hotel Epinard Nasu and Beppu Kamenoi Hotel that performed well during the 10-day Golden Week holidays commenced on April 27.

The April 2019 NOI for the domestic hotel portfolio increased by 10.1% (year-on-year) and the cumulative NOI for the June 2019 fiscal period (January to April) increased by 0.8% compared to the same period last year.

Table below shows the KPIs for each area of the hotel portfolio3.

Occupancy Rate7

ADR (JPY)8

RevPAR (JPY)9

Tokyo 23 Wards

95.1%

11,140

10,599

Greater Tokyo (ex. Tokyo 23 Wards)

92.7%

14,808

13,730

Chubu

86.4%

10,523

9,096

Kansai

92.5%

11,476

10,614

This English language notice is a translation of the Japanese-language notice released on May 27, 2019 and was prepared solely for the convenience of, and reference by, non-Japanese investors. It is not intended as an inducement or solicitation for investment. We caution readers to undertake investment decisions based on their own investigation and responsibility. This translation of the original Japanese-language notice is provided for informational purposes only, and no warranties or assurances are given regarding the accuracy or completeness of this English translation. Readers are advised to read the original Japanese-language notice. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail in all respects.

1

Kyushu

89.9%

10,590

9,519

Hokkaido

70.5%

9,372

6,609

Other domestic

86.7%

18,690

16,196

Total

90.4%

12,040

10,886

(2) Cayman Hotels

The Cayman hotels (the Westin Grand Cayman Seven Mile Beach Resort & Spa and Sunshine Suites Resort) achieved growth rates for the month of April in occupancy, ADR and RevPAR of 0.3pt, 15.2% and 15.5% year-on-year respectively. NOI4 increased by 1.8% (year-on-year) for the month and this is the last month that NOI will be reported on a three month delay which will be eliminated by the structure change of the investment in the Cayman hotels16.

3. Residential Assets Overview

The residential portfolio5 occupancy rate as of the end of April 2019 was 96.0% (+0.3pt year-on-year). The rent increase program continues to show strong results as average rent per tsubo as of the end of April 2019 increased by 1.9% year-on-year.

NOI6 for the residential portfolio increased by 2.4% in April 2019 (year-on-year), and increased by 3.1% for the June 2019 fiscal period (January to April) compared to the same period in 2018.

Rents, compared with immediately preceding leases, increased by 1.9% across all new leases, 1.9% across all renewal leases, and 1.9% across all combined new and renewal leases for the June 2019 fiscal period. INV achieved a rent increase on 41.7% of contract renewals (June 2019 fiscal period). The retention rate for the existing tenants continues to be high at 73.9% for the June 2019 fiscal period.

2

4. Performance

  1. 55 Domestic Hotel Properties3

April 2019

Same month of the

Difference

previous year

YoY Change

(A)

(AB)

(B)

Occupancy Rate7

90.4%

89.5%

+0.9pt

+1.0%

ADR (JPY)8

12,040

11,362

+679

+6.0%

RevPAR (JPY)9

10,886

10,171

+714

+7.0%

Gross Revenue

4,822

4,612

+209

+4.5%

(JPY million)10

# of Properties

55

55

Fiscal period

Same period of the

ending June 2019

Difference

previous year

12

YoY Change

Cumulative11

(CD)

(C)

(D)

Occupancy Rate7

88.6%

88.2%

+0.4pt

+0.5%

ADR (JPY)8

10,482

10,222

+260

+2.5%

RevPAR (JPY)9

9,291

9,017

+274

+3.0%

Gross Revenue

17,058

16,582

+476

+2.9%

(JPY million)10

# of Properties

55

55

(2) Cayman Hotels4

April 2019

Same month of the

Difference

YoY Change

previous year

(A)

(AB)

(B)

Occupancy Rate7

90.2%

89.9%

+0.3pt

+0.3%

ADR (USD)8

430

373

+57

+15.2%

RevPAR (USD)9

388

336

+52

+15.5%

Gross Revenue

9,688,957

8,723,902

+965,055

+11.1%

(USD)

# of Properties

2

2

Fiscal period

Same period of the

ending June 2019

Difference

previous year

12

YoY Change

Cumulative11

(CD)

(C)

(D)

Occupancy Rate7

91.3%

91.3%

-0.1pt

-0.1%

ADR (USD)8

468

398

+70

+17.5%

RevPAR (USD)9

427

364

+63

+17.4%

Gross Revenue

40,810,082

37,262,336

+3,547,746

+9.5%

(USD)

# of Properties

2

2

3

(3) 64 Residential Properties5

April 2019

Same month of the

Difference

previous year

YoY Change

(A)

(AB)

(B)

Occupancy Rate

96.0%

95.8%

+0.3pt

+0.3%

Rent per Tsubo

9,950

9,767

+183

+1.9%

(JPY)

# of Properties

64

64

Fiscal period

Same period of the

Difference

ending June 2019

previous year

12

YoY Change

Cumulative11

(CD)

(C)

(D)

Occupancy Rate13

96.1%

95.5%

+0.6pt

+0.6%

Rent per Tsubo13

9,870

9,715

+155

+1.6%

(JPY)

# of Properties

64

64

5. Portfolio NOI

2018 Simulated NOI14

NOI1,2 (JPY million)

(JPY million)

Ratio

April

April

YoY

2019

2018

Change

Tokyo 23 Wards

6,388

23.5%

718

707

+1.6%

Greater Tokyo

3,568

13.1%

234

199

+17.9%

(ex. Tokyo 23 Wards)

Greater Tokyo -

9,957

36.6%

953

906

+5.2%

Domestic

Subtotal

Hotel

Chubu

1,456

5.4%

157

141

+11.0%

Kansai

2,227

8.2%

261

277

-5.7%

Kyushu

1,649

6.1%

138

117

+17.7%

Hokkaido

1,479

5.4%

70

23

+202.8%

Other domestic

2,181

8.0%

173

127

+36.0%

Domestic Hotel - Subtotal

18,951

69.7%

1,753

1,593

+10.1%

Residential

5,098

18.7%

437

427

+2.4%

Commercial

368

1.4%

30

30

-0.3%

Domestic Asset- Subtotal

24,417

89.8%

2,221

2,050

+8.3%

Overseas

2,782

10.2%

412

404

+1.8%

Total

27,200

100.0%

2,633

2,455

+7.2%

4

2018 Simulated NOI14

NOI1,2 (JPY million)

Fiscal period

Same period

YoY

(JPY million)

Ratio

ending June

of the

Change

2019

previous

Cumulative11

year12

Tokyo 23 Wards

6,388

23.5%

2,137

2,092

+2.1%

Greater Tokyo

3,568

13.1%

1,143

1,127

+1.5%

(ex. Tokyo 23 Wards)

Greater Tokyo -

9,957

36.6%

3,280

3,219

+1.9%

Domestic

Subtotal

Hotel

Chubu

1,456

5.4%

361

414

-12.8%

Kansai

2,227

8.2%

690

819

-15.7%

Kyushu

1,649

6.1%

542

515

+5.4%

Hokkaido

1,479

5.4%

382

301

+26.9%

Other domestic

2,181

8.0%

444

386

+15.0%

Domestic Hotel - Subtotal

18,951

69.7%

5,702

5,657

+0.8%

Residential

5,098

18.7%

1,729

1,677

+3.1%

Commercial

368

1.4%

122

122

-0.4%

Domestic Asset- Subtotal

24,417

89.8%

7,555

7,458

+1.3%

Overseas

2,782

10.2%

1,068

866

+23.3%

Total

27,200

100.0%

8,623

8,325

+3.6%

(Note 1) Based on all properties held as of the beginning of January 2019, listed in "5. Portfolio NOI" excluding 9 hotels with fixed-rent lease agreements. Please refer to (Note 3) below for the details of 9 hotels with fixed-rent lease agreements. NOI includes a simulated amount of dividend income from Kingdom TMK (the "TMK") that owns Sheraton Grande Tokyo Bay Hotel as an underlying asset. The fiscal periods of the TMK are semi-annual periods from April 1 to September 30 and from October 1 to March 31 every year, and INV will receive the dividend within three months from the end of each semi-annual fiscal period of the TMK. Since INV does not receive a dividend from the TMK on a monthly basis, the amount of dividend INV receives from the TMK for each month is a simulated figure, which is calculated by deducting (i) simulated expenses such as operating expense of the TMK and the interest of debt (calculated dividing the budget of the TMK for the fiscal period that includes the relevant month by the number of months in such fiscal period) from (ii) NOI based on the performance of Sheraton Grande Tokyo Bay Hotel in the month which is three months before the target month for this performance disclosure and multiplied by INV's ownership ratio of the preferred equity interest in the TMK (49.0%). Moreover, NOI for the Cayman hotels includes a simulated amount of dividend income from the Seven Mile Resort Holdings Ltd. (the "Cayman SPC") that owns the Westin Grand Cayman Seven Mile Beach Resort & Spa and Sunshine Suites Resort as underlying assets. The fiscal periods of the Cayman SPC are semi-annual periods from April 1 to September 30 and from October 1 to March 31 every year, and INV will receive the dividend within three months from the end of each semi-annual fiscal period of the Cayman SPC. Since INV does not receive a dividend from the Cayman SPC on a monthly basis, the amount of dividend INV receives from the Cayman SPC for each month is a simulated figure, which is calculated by deducting (i) simulated expenses such as operating expense of the Cayman SPC and the interest of debt (calculated dividing the budget of the Cayman SPC for the fiscal period that includes the relevant month by the number of months in such fiscal period) from (ii) NOI based on the performance of the underlying assets in the month which is three months before the target month for this performance disclosure. The TK dividend amount is calculated at the exchange rate of US$1 to ¥110, which is the exchange rate fixed by the acquisition of puts and selling calls, covering approximately 85% of expected cash flow through December 31, 2020. Furthermore, NOI is provisional figure and subject to change when it is determined at financial closing; hereinafter the same.

(Note 2) NOI figures before acquisition by INV is based on the data obtained from third-parties including previous owners; hereinafter the same.

(Note 3) Based on 55 hotel properties; of the 64 domestic hotel properties (including Sheraton Grande Tokyo Bay Hotel, the underlying asset of preferred equity interest held by INV) held as of the beginning of January 2019, 9 hotels with fixed-rent lease agreements are excluded. 9 hotels with fixed-rent lease agreements are D29 Super Hotel Shinbashi/ Karasumoriguchi, D33 Comfort Hotel Toyama, D36 Super Hotel Tokyo-JR Tachikawa Kitaguchi, D37 Super Hotel JR Ueno-iriyaguchi, D39 Comfort Hotel Kurosaki, D40 Comfort Hotel Maebashi, D41 Comfort Hotel Tsubame-Sanjo, D42

Disclaimer

Invincible Investment Corporation published this content on 27 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2019 06:18:05 UTC
