Invincible Investment : Performance Update for April 2019

[For Information Purpose Only] May 27, 2019 To All Concerned Parties Name of REIT Issuer: Invincible Investment Corporation Naoki Fukuda, Executive Director (Securities Code: 8963) Asset Manager: Consonant Investment Management Co., Ltd. Naoki Fukuda, CEO Contact: Jun Komo General Manager of Planning Department (Tel. +81-3-5411-2731) Performance Update for April 2019 Invincible Investment Corporation ("INV") hereby announces its monthly performance. 1. Overall Performance of the Entire Portfolio The overall Portfolio NOI1,2 for the June 2019 fiscal period (January to April) increased by 3.6% compared to the same period in 2018. The following are the details by segment. 2. Hotel Assets Overview (1) Domestic Hotels The domestic hotel portfolio3 performance for the month of April 2019 has shown increases in Occupancy of 0.9pt, ADR of 6.0% and RevPAR of 7.0% year-on-year. April's increase in Occupancy and ADR year-on-year was led by hotels with strong leisure demand such as Hotel Epinard Nasu and Beppu Kamenoi Hotel that performed well during the 10-day Golden Week holidays commenced on April 27. The April 2019 NOI for the domestic hotel portfolio increased by 10.1% (year-on-year) and the cumulative NOI for the June 2019 fiscal period (January to April) increased by 0.8% compared to the same period last year. Table below shows the KPIs for each area of the hotel portfolio3. Occupancy Rate7 ADR (JPY)8 RevPAR (JPY)9 Tokyo 23 Wards 95.1% 11,140 10,599 Greater Tokyo (ex. Tokyo 23 Wards) 92.7% 14,808 13,730 Chubu 86.4% 10,523 9,096 Kansai 92.5% 11,476 10,614

Kyushu 89.9% 10,590 9,519 Hokkaido 70.5% 9,372 6,609 Other domestic 86.7% 18,690 16,196 Total 90.4% 12,040 10,886 (2) Cayman Hotels The Cayman hotels (the Westin Grand Cayman Seven Mile Beach Resort & Spa and Sunshine Suites Resort) achieved growth rates for the month of April in occupancy, ADR and RevPAR of 0.3pt, 15.2% and 15.5% year-on-year respectively. NOI4 increased by 1.8% (year-on-year) for the month and this is the last month that NOI will be reported on a three month delay which will be eliminated by the structure change of the investment in the Cayman hotels16. 3. Residential Assets Overview The residential portfolio5 occupancy rate as of the end of April 2019 was 96.0% (+0.3pt year-on-year). The rent increase program continues to show strong results as average rent per tsubo as of the end of April 2019 increased by 1.9% year-on-year. NOI6 for the residential portfolio increased by 2.4% in April 2019 (year-on-year), and increased by 3.1% for the June 2019 fiscal period (January to April) compared to the same period in 2018. Rents, compared with immediately preceding leases, increased by 1.9% across all new leases, 1.9% across all renewal leases, and 1.9% across all combined new and renewal leases for the June 2019 fiscal period. INV achieved a rent increase on 41.7% of contract renewals (June 2019 fiscal period). The retention rate for the existing tenants continues to be high at 73.9% for the June 2019 fiscal period.

4. Performance 55 Domestic Hotel Properties 3 April 2019 Same month of the Difference previous year YoY Change (A) (A－B) (B) Occupancy Rate7 90.4% 89.5% +0.9pt +1.0% ADR (JPY)8 12,040 11,362 +679 +6.0% RevPAR (JPY)9 10,886 10,171 +714 +7.0% Gross Revenue 4,822 4,612 +209 +4.5% (JPY million)10 # of Properties 55 55 ― ― Fiscal period Same period of the ending June 2019 Difference previous year 12 YoY Change Cumulative11 (C－D) (C) (D) Occupancy Rate7 88.6% 88.2% +0.4pt +0.5% ADR (JPY)8 10,482 10,222 +260 +2.5% RevPAR (JPY)9 9,291 9,017 +274 +3.0% Gross Revenue 17,058 16,582 +476 +2.9% (JPY million)10 # of Properties 55 55 ― ― (2) Cayman Hotels4 April 2019 Same month of the Difference YoY Change previous year (A) (A－B) (B) Occupancy Rate7 90.2% 89.9% +0.3pt +0.3% ADR (USD)8 430 373 +57 +15.2% RevPAR (USD)9 388 336 +52 +15.5% Gross Revenue 9,688,957 8,723,902 +965,055 +11.1% (USD) # of Properties 2 2 ― ― Fiscal period Same period of the ending June 2019 Difference previous year 12 YoY Change Cumulative11 (C－D) (C) (D) Occupancy Rate7 91.3% 91.3% -0.1pt -0.1% ADR (USD)8 468 398 +70 +17.5% RevPAR (USD)9 427 364 +63 +17.4% Gross Revenue 40,810,082 37,262,336 +3,547,746 +9.5% (USD) # of Properties 2 2 ― ―

(3) 64 Residential Properties5 April 2019 Same month of the Difference previous year YoY Change (A) (A－B) (B) Occupancy Rate 96.0% 95.8% +0.3pt +0.3% Rent per Tsubo 9,950 9,767 +183 +1.9% (JPY) # of Properties 64 64 ― ― Fiscal period Same period of the Difference ending June 2019 previous year 12 YoY Change Cumulative11 (C－D) (C) (D) Occupancy Rate13 96.1% 95.5% +0.6pt +0.6% Rent per Tsubo13 9,870 9,715 +155 +1.6% (JPY) # of Properties 64 64 ― ― 5. Portfolio NOI 2018 Simulated NOI14 NOI1,2 (JPY million) (JPY million) Ratio April April YoY 2019 2018 Change Tokyo 23 Wards 6,388 23.5% 718 707 +1.6% Greater Tokyo 3,568 13.1% 234 199 +17.9% (ex. Tokyo 23 Wards) Greater Tokyo - 9,957 36.6% 953 906 +5.2% Domestic Subtotal Hotel Chubu 1,456 5.4% 157 141 +11.0% Kansai 2,227 8.2% 261 277 -5.7% Kyushu 1,649 6.1% 138 117 +17.7% Hokkaido 1,479 5.4% 70 23 +202.8% Other domestic 2,181 8.0% 173 127 +36.0% Domestic Hotel - Subtotal 18,951 69.7% 1,753 1,593 +10.1% Residential 5,098 18.7% 437 427 +2.4% Commercial 368 1.4% 30 30 -0.3% Domestic Asset- Subtotal 24,417 89.8% 2,221 2,050 +8.3% Overseas 2,782 10.2% 412 404 +1.8% Total 27,200 100.0% 2,633 2,455 +7.2%

2018 Simulated NOI14 NOI1,2 (JPY million) Fiscal period Same period YoY (JPY million) Ratio ending June of the Change 2019 previous Cumulative11 year12 Tokyo 23 Wards 6,388 23.5% 2,137 2,092 +2.1% Greater Tokyo 3,568 13.1% 1,143 1,127 +1.5% (ex. Tokyo 23 Wards) Greater Tokyo - 9,957 36.6% 3,280 3,219 +1.9% Domestic Subtotal Hotel Chubu 1,456 5.4% 361 414 -12.8% Kansai 2,227 8.2% 690 819 -15.7% Kyushu 1,649 6.1% 542 515 +5.4% Hokkaido 1,479 5.4% 382 301 +26.9% Other domestic 2,181 8.0% 444 386 +15.0% Domestic Hotel - Subtotal 18,951 69.7% 5,702 5,657 +0.8% Residential 5,098 18.7% 1,729 1,677 +3.1% Commercial 368 1.4% 122 122 -0.4% Domestic Asset- Subtotal 24,417 89.8% 7,555 7,458 +1.3% Overseas 2,782 10.2% 1,068 866 +23.3% Total 27,200 100.0% 8,623 8,325 +3.6% (Note 1) Based on all properties held as of the beginning of January 2019, listed in "5. Portfolio NOI" excluding 9 hotels with fixed-rent lease agreements. Please refer to (Note 3) below for the details of 9 hotels with fixed-rent lease agreements. NOI includes a simulated amount of dividend income from Kingdom TMK (the "TMK") that owns Sheraton Grande Tokyo Bay Hotel as an underlying asset. The fiscal periods of the TMK are semi-annual periods from April 1 to September 30 and from October 1 to March 31 every year, and INV will receive the dividend within three months from the end of each semi-annual fiscal period of the TMK. Since INV does not receive a dividend from the TMK on a monthly basis, the amount of dividend INV receives from the TMK for each month is a simulated figure, which is calculated by deducting (i) simulated expenses such as operating expense of the TMK and the interest of debt (calculated dividing the budget of the TMK for the fiscal period that includes the relevant month by the number of months in such fiscal period) from (ii) NOI based on the performance of Sheraton Grande Tokyo Bay Hotel in the month which is three months before the target month for this performance disclosure and multiplied by INV's ownership ratio of the preferred equity interest in the TMK (49.0%). Moreover, NOI for the Cayman hotels includes a simulated amount of dividend income from the Seven Mile Resort Holdings Ltd. (the "Cayman SPC") that owns the Westin Grand Cayman Seven Mile Beach Resort & Spa and Sunshine Suites Resort as underlying assets. The fiscal periods of the Cayman SPC are semi-annual periods from April 1 to September 30 and from October 1 to March 31 every year, and INV will receive the dividend within three months from the end of each semi-annual fiscal period of the Cayman SPC. Since INV does not receive a dividend from the Cayman SPC on a monthly basis, the amount of dividend INV receives from the Cayman SPC for each month is a simulated figure, which is calculated by deducting (i) simulated expenses such as operating expense of the Cayman SPC and the interest of debt (calculated dividing the budget of the Cayman SPC for the fiscal period that includes the relevant month by the number of months in such fiscal period) from (ii) NOI based on the performance of the underlying assets in the month which is three months before the target month for this performance disclosure. The TK dividend amount is calculated at the exchange rate of US$1 to ¥110, which is the exchange rate fixed by the acquisition of puts and selling calls, covering approximately 85% of expected cash flow through December 31, 2020. Furthermore, NOI is provisional figure and subject to change when it is determined at financial closing; hereinafter the same. (Note 2) NOI figures before acquisition by INV is based on the data obtained from third-parties including previous owners; hereinafter the same. (Note 3) Based on 55 hotel properties; of the 64 domestic hotel properties (including Sheraton Grande Tokyo Bay Hotel, the underlying asset of preferred equity interest held by INV) held as of the beginning of January 2019, 9 hotels with fixed-rent lease agreements are excluded. 9 hotels with fixed-rent lease agreements are D29 Super Hotel Shinbashi/ Karasumoriguchi, D33 Comfort Hotel Toyama, D36 Super Hotel Tokyo-JR Tachikawa Kitaguchi, D37 Super Hotel JR Ueno-iriyaguchi, D39 Comfort Hotel Kurosaki, D40 Comfort Hotel Maebashi, D41 Comfort Hotel Tsubame-Sanjo, D42 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

