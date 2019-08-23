Invincible Investment : Performance Update for July 2019

[For Information Purpose Only The Japanese language press release should be referred to as the original.] August 23, 2019 To All Concerned Parties Name of REIT Issuer: Invincible Investment Corporation Naoki Fukuda, Executive Director (Securities Code: 8963) Asset Manager: Consonant Investment Management Co., Ltd. Naoki Fukuda, CEO Contact: Jun Komo General Manager of Planning Department (Tel. +81-3-5411-2731) Performance Update for July 2019 Invincible Investment Corporation ("INV") hereby announces its monthly performance. 1. Overall Performance of the Entire Portfolio The overall Portfolio NOI1,2 for July 2019 (including the assets acquired in July 2019, hereafter the same) decreased by 5.5% compared to the same month in 2018. The decline in NOI stems from several issues affecting the Japan hotel and tourism market in July. First, there was a prolonged rainy season that adversely impacted leisure demand. Second, the Japan - Korea trade frictions increased resulting in fewer inbound travelers from Korea. Third, a strike from EVA Air employees reduced inbound from Taiwan. And fourth, large scale protest demonstrations in Hong Kong reduced air traffic from Hong Kong. Separately, in terms of domestic demand, the 10-day Golden Week period may have reduced some demand for travel during the long weekend in July. The following are the details by segment. 2. Hotel Assets Overview Domestic Hotels The domestic hotel portfolio3 performance for the month of July 2019 has shown declines in ADR, Occupancy and RevPAR of -3.0%,-0.6pt and -3.6%year-on-year, respectively, due to the reasons mentioned above. The July 2019 NOI declined by -7.8%year-on-year. This English language notice is a translation of the Japanese-language notice released on August 23, 2019 and was prepared solely for the convenience of, and reference by, non-Japanese investors. It is not intended as an inducement or solicitation for investment. We caution readers to undertake investment decisions based on their own investigation and responsibility. This translation of the original Japanese-language notice is provided for informational purposes only, and no warranties or assurances are given regarding the accuracy or completeness of this English translation. Readers are advised to read the original Japanese-language notice. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail in all respects. 1

Table below shows the KPIs for each area of the domestic hotel portfolio3. Pre-offering (55 properties4) Area Occupancy Rate7 ADR (JPY)8 RevPAR (JPY)9 Tokyo 23 Wards 92.8% 8,541 7,928 Greater Tokyo (ex. Tokyo 23 Wards) 91.1% 12,591 11,473 Chubu 85.3% 7,835 6,687 Kansai 86.2% 8,261 7,121 Kyushu 92.5% 8,491 7,857 Hokkaido 91.6% 14,548 13,322 Other domestic 91.3% 20,155 18,407 Total 90.8% 10,437 9,473 Post-offering (71 properties3) Area Occupancy Rate7 ADR (JPY)8 RevPAR (JPY)9 Tokyo 23 Wards 92.9% 8,303 7,711 Greater Tokyo (ex. Tokyo 23 Wards) 91.2% 12,344 11,256 Chubu 85.7% 9,107 7,803 Kansai 86.2% 8,261 7,121 Kyushu 91.9% 10,580 9,728 Hokkaido 91.7% 15,822 14,512 Other domestic 88.9% 17,809 15,836 Total 90.5% 11,025 9,981 (2) Cayman Hotels The Cayman Hotels (the Westin Grand Cayman Seven Mile Beach & Spa and Sunshine Suites Resort) continue to perform well. ADR increased by 12.9%, Occupancy declined by -2.9% and RevPAR increased by 9.7%. The NOI (direct ownership basis, hereafter the same) for the month of July 2019 increased by 5.3% year-on-year (which is included in the calculation of the overall Portfolio NOI for July 2019 as stated in "1. Overall Performance of the Entire Portfolio" on page 1). 3. Residential Assets Overview The residential portfolio5 in-place occupancy rate as of the end of July 2019 was 96.4%, a year-on-year increase of +0.5 pt. The rent increase program continues to show positive results as the average in-place rent per tsubo as of the end of July 2019 increased by 0.2% year-over-year. NOI6 for the residential portfolio in July 2019 increased by 0.5% year-on-year. This English language notice is a translation of the Japanese-language notice released on August 23, 2019 and was prepared solely for the convenience of, and reference by, non-Japanese investors. It is not intended as an inducement or solicitation for investment. We caution readers to undertake investment decisions based on their own investigation and responsibility. This translation of the original Japanese-language notice is provided for informational purposes only, and no warranties or assurances are given regarding the accuracy or completeness of this English translation. Readers are advised to read the original Japanese-language notice. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail in all respects. 2

Rents, compared with those based on the immediately preceding leases, increased by 0.8% across all new leases, 1.1% across all renewal leases, and 1.0% across all combined new and renewal leases for the December 2019 fiscal period. INV achieved a rent increase on 32.4% of lease contract renewals (December 2019 fiscal period). The retention rate for the existing tenants continues to be high at 79.8% for the December 2019 fiscal period. 4. Performance 55 Domestic Hotel Properties 4 July 2019 Same month of the Difference previous year YoY Change (A) (A－B) (B) Occupancy Rate7 90.8% 91.4% -0.6pt -0.7% ADR (JPY)8 10,437 10,890 -453 -4.2% RevPAR (JPY)9 9,473 9,953 -480 -4.8% Gross Revenue 4,425 4,689 -263 -5.6% (JPY million)10 # of Properties 55 55 ― ― (2) 71 Domestic Hotel Properties3 July 2019 Same month of the Difference previous year YoY Change (A) (A－B) (B) Occupancy Rate7 90.5% 91.1% -0.6pt -0.6% ADR (JPY)8 11,025 11,365 -340 -3.0% RevPAR (JPY)9 9,981 10,352 -371 -3.6% Gross Revenue 5,757 5,984 -226 -3.8% (JPY million)10 # of Properties 71 71 ― ― (3) Cayman Hotels July 2019 Same month of the Difference previous year YoY Change (A) (A－B) (B) Occupancy Rate7 86.9% 89.4% -2.6pt -2.9% ADR (USD)8 304 269 35 +12.9% RevPAR (USD)9 264 241 23 +9.7% Gross Revenue 7,190,138 6,707,909 482,229 +7.2% (USD) # of Properties 2 2 ― ― This English language notice is a translation of the Japanese-language notice released on August 23, 2019 and was prepared solely for the convenience of, and reference by, non-Japanese investors. It is not intended as an inducement or solicitation for investment. We caution readers to undertake investment decisions based on their own investigation and responsibility. This translation of the original Japanese-language notice is provided for informational purposes only, and no warranties or assurances are given regarding the accuracy or completeness of this English translation. Readers are advised to read the original Japanese-language notice. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail in all respects. 3

(4) 62 Residential Properties5 July 2019 Same month of the Difference previous year YoY Change (A) (A－B) (B) Occupancy Rate 96.4% 95.8% +0.5pt +0.5% Rent per Tsubo 9,381 9,367 +14 +0.2% (JPY) # of Properties 62 62 ― ― 5. Portfolio NOI Pre-offering (130 properties) 2018 Simulated NOI13 NOI14,2 (JPY million) (JPY million) Ratio July July YoY 2019 2018 Change Tokyo 23 Wards 6,388 23.5% 454 524 -13.3% Greater Tokyo 3,568 13.1% 262 270 -3.1% (ex. Tokyo 23 Wards) Greater Tokyo - 9,957 36.6% 717 795 -9.8% Domestic Subtotal Hotel Chubu 1,456 5.4% 90 104 -13.1% Kansai 2,227 8.2% 129 173 -25.5% Kyushu 1,649 6.1% 95 108 -11.8% Hokkaido 1,479 5.4% 220 228 -3.5% Other domestic 2,181 8.0% 199 199 -0.2% Domestic Hotel - Subtotal 18,951 69.7% 1,451 1,608 -9.8% Residential 5,098 18.7% 298 296 0.5% Commercial 368 1.4% 30 30 0.2% Domestic Asset- Subtotal 24,417 89.8% 1,781 1,936 -8.0% Overseas 2,782 10.2% 302 287 5.3% Total 27,200 100.0% 2,083 2,223 -6.3% This English language notice is a translation of the Japanese-language notice released on August 23, 2019 and was prepared solely for the convenience of, and reference by, non-Japanese investors. It is not intended as an inducement or solicitation for investment. We caution readers to undertake investment decisions based on their own investigation and responsibility. This translation of the original Japanese-language notice is provided for informational purposes only, and no warranties or assurances are given regarding the accuracy or completeness of this English translation. Readers are advised to read the original Japanese-language notice. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail in all respects. 4

Post-offering (148 properties) 2018 Simulated NOI13 NOI1,2 (JPY million) (JPY million) Ratio July July YoY 2019 2018 Change Tokyo 23 Wards 6,450 21.6% 458 528 -13.2% Greater Tokyo 3,635 12.2% 268 275 -2.7% (ex. Tokyo 23 Wards) Greater Tokyo - 10,086 33.8% 727 804 -9.6% Domestic Subtotal Hotel Chubu 2,857 9.6% 192 208 -7.7% Kansai 2,227 7.5% 129 173 -25.5% Kyushu 2,406 8.1% 202 225 -10.4% Hokkaido 3,179 10.7% 532 539 -1.2% Other domestic 2,363 7.9% 213 214 -0.4% Domestic Hotel - Subtotal 23,119 77.5% 1,997 2,166 -7.8% Residential 3,555 11.9% 298 296 0.5% Commercial 368 1.2% 30 30 0.2% Domestic Asset- Subtotal 27,043 90.7% 2,326 2,493 -6.7% Overseas 2,782 9.3% 302 287 5.3% Total 29,826 100.0% 2,628 2,780 -5.5% (Note 1) Based on all properties held as of the end of July 2019, excluding (i) 9 hotels with fixed-rent lease agreements and (ii) D70 Hotel MyStays Nagoya Nishiki and D75 Hotel MyStays Sapporo Susukino which do not have comparable performance figure for the previous year. 9 hotels with fixed-rent lease agreements are D29 Super Hotel Shinbashi/ Karasumoriguchi, D33 Comfort Hotel Toyama, D36 Super Hotel Tokyo-JR Tachikawa Kitaguchi, D37 Super Hotel JR Ueno-iriyaguchi, D39 Comfort Hotel Kurosaki, D40 Comfort Hotel Maebashi, D41 Comfort Hotel Tsubame-Sanjo, D42 Comfort Hotel Kitami, and D48 Takamatsu Tokyu REI Hotel. NOI includes a simulated amount of dividend income from Kingdom TMK (the "TMK") that owns Sheraton Grande Tokyo Bay Hotel as an underlying asset. The fiscal periods of the TMK are semi-annual periods from April 1 to September 30 and from October 1 to March 31 every year, and INV will receive the dividend within three months from the end of each semi-annual fiscal period of the TMK. Since INV does not receive a dividend from the TMK on a monthly basis, the amount of dividend INV receives from the TMK for each month is a simulated figure, which is calculated by deducting (i) simulated expenses such as operating expense of the TMK and the interest of debt (calculated dividing the budget of the TMK for the fiscal period that includes the relevant month by the number of months in such fiscal period) from (ii) NOI based on the performance of Sheraton Grande Tokyo Bay Hotel in the month which is three months before the target month for this performance disclosure and multiplied by INV's ownership ratio of the preferred equity interest in the TMK (49.0%). The revenue from the Cayman Hotels is calculated at the exchange rate of US$1 to ¥110, which is the exchange rate fixed by the acquisition of puts and selling calls, covering approximately 85% of expected cash flow through December 31, 2020. Furthermore, NOI is provisional figure and subject to change when it is determined at financial closing; hereinafter the same. (Note 2) NOI figures before acquisition by INV is based on the data obtained from third-parties including previous owners; hereinafter the same. (Note 3) Based on 71 hotel properties; of the 82 domestic hotel properties (including Sheraton Grande Tokyo Bay Hotel, the underlying asset of preferred equity interest held by INV) held as of the end of July 2019, (i) 9 hotels with fixed-rent lease agreements and (ii) (D70 Hotel MyStays Nagoya Nishiki and D75 Hotel MyStays Sapporo Susukino which do not have comparable performance figure for the previous year are excluded. As for Sheraton Grande Tokyo Bay hotel, NOI is based on the figure for the month which is three months prior to the target month for this performance disclosure as INV will receive the dividend from the TMK within three months of each fiscal period end for the TMK as described above. However, in consideration of seasonality, figures other than NOI in the table above are based on the figures for July 2019; hereinafter the same. (Note 4) Based on 55 hotel properties; of the 64 domestic hotel properties (including Sheraton Grande Tokyo Bay Hotel, the underlying asset of preferred equity interest held by INV) held as of the end of July 2019, 9 hotels with fixed-rent lease agreements are excluded. This English language notice is a translation of the Japanese-language notice released on August 23, 2019 and was prepared solely for the convenience of, and reference by, non-Japanese investors. It is not intended as an inducement or solicitation for investment. We caution readers to undertake investment decisions based on their own investigation and responsibility. This translation of the original Japanese-language notice is provided for informational purposes only, and no warranties or assurances are given regarding the accuracy or completeness of this English translation. Readers are advised to read the original Japanese-language notice. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail in all respects. 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.