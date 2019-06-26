Invincible Investment : Performance Update for May 2019 0 06/26/2019 | 03:02am EDT Send by mail :

June 26, 2019 To All Concerned Parties Name of REIT Issuer: Invincible Investment Corporation Naoki Fukuda, Executive Director (Securities Code: 8963) Asset Manager: Consonant Investment Management Co., Ltd. Naoki Fukuda, CEO Contact: Jun Komo General Manager of Planning Department (Tel. +81-3-5411-2731) Performance Update for May 2019 Invincible Investment Corporation ("INV") hereby announces its monthly performance. 1. Overall Performance of the Entire Portfolio The overall Portfolio NOI1,2 for the June 2019 fiscal period (January to May) increased by 4.5% compared to the same period in 2018. The following are the details by segment. 2. Hotel Assets Overview (1) Domestic Hotels The domestic hotel portfolio3 performance for the month of May 2019 has shown increases in Occupancy of 1.4pt, ADR of 3.5% and RevPAR of 5.2% year-on-year. May's strong performance in Occupancy and ADR was led by hotels with robust demand such as Hotel MyStays Sapporo Station, Hotel MyStays Premier Sapporo Park and Beppu Kamenoi Hotel that performed well during the 10-day Golden Week holidays which started on April 27. The May 2019 NOI for the domestic hotel portfolio increased by 6.3% (year-on-year) and the cumulative NOI for the June 2019 fiscal period (January to May) increased by 1.9% compared to the same period last year. Table below shows the KPIs for each area of the domestic hotel portfolio3. Occupancy Rate7 ADR (JPY)8 RevPAR (JPY)9 Tokyo 23 Wards 91.9% 9,440 8,674 Greater Tokyo (ex. Tokyo 23 Wards) 90.2% 13,547 12,223 Chubu 81.0% 8,653 7,009 Kansai 88.1% 9,218 8,125 Kyushu 90.8% 10,192 9,251 Hokkaido 81.8% 10,067 8,231 Other domestic 80.9% 16,262 13,154 Total 88.5% 10,568 9,352 (2) Cayman Hotels The Cayman hotels (the Westin Grand Cayman Seven Mile Beach Resort & Spa and Sunshine Suites Resort) have shown increases in occupancy, ADR and RevPAR for the month of May of 0.1pt, 16.5% and 16.7% year-on-year, respectively. The NOI (direct ownership basis)4 for the month increased by 33.3% (year-on-year) primarily due to higher non-room based revenue particularly in the banquet segment. This NOI growth is for the actual month of May and not based on the previous method of a three month delay due to the TK interest holding structure. However, the NOI (direct ownership basis) is not included in the calculation of the overall Portfolio NOI for the June 2019 fiscal period (January to May) stated in "1. Overall Performance of the Entire Portfolio" on page 1 to show the trend of the performance on a comparable basis. As announced in "Notice concerning Change of Investment Structure regarding Overseas Assets" dated May 9, 2019, INV changed the investment structure in the Cayman Hotels from a TK investment to direct ownership. After the structure change, INV will recognize the Cayman Hotels' earnings directly on and after May 10, 2019 (Japan time) for May 2019 in addition to the NOI (direct ownership basis) discussed above. Previously, due to the indirect ownership in the form of TK interest in an SPC, NOI4 was reported on a three month delay (as dividend on TK Interest) and the NOI (TK dividend basis)4 for this month (i.e., based on the performance in February 2019) would have been a 19.8% increase for this month and on a cumulative basis, the June 2019 fiscal period (January to May) increased by 22.2% compared to the same period last year. This NOI (TK dividend basis) is included in the overall Portfolio NOI for the June 2019 fiscal period (January to May) in "1. Overall Performance of the Entire Portfolio" on page 1. 3. Residential Assets Overview The residential portfolio5 occupancy rate as of the end of May 2019 was 96.0% (+0.4pt year-on-year). The rent increase program continues to show strong results as average rent per tsubo as of the end of May 2019 increased by 1.6% year-on-year. NOI6 for the residential portfolio increased by 2.4% in May 2019 (year-on-year), and increased by 2.9% for the June 2019 fiscal period (January to May) compared to the same period in 2018. Rents, compared with immediately preceding leases, increased by 2.1% across all new leases, 1.9% across all renewal leases, and 2.0% across all combined new and renewal leases for the June 2019 fiscal period. INV achieved a rent increase on 40.7% of contract renewals (June 2019 fiscal period). The retention rate for the existing tenants continues to be high at 75.5% for the June 2019 fiscal period. We caution readers to undertake investment decisions based on their own investigation and responsibility. This translation of the original Japanese-language notice is provided for informational purposes only, and no warranties or assurances are given regarding the accuracy or completeness of this English translation. Readers are advised to read the original Japanese-language notice. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail in all respects. 2 4. May 2019 Same month of the Difference previous year YoY Change (A) (A－B) (B) Occupancy Rate7 87.9% 86.5% +1.4pt +1.6% ADR (JPY)8 10,905 10,534 +372 +3.5% RevPAR (JPY)9 9,588 9,115 +473 +5.2% Gross Revenue 4,581 4,428 +153 +3.5% (JPY million)10 # of Properties 55 55 ― ― Fiscal period Same period of the ending June 2019 Difference 12 YoY Change Cumulative11 previous year (C－D) (C) (D) Occupancy Rate7 88.5% 87.9% +0.6pt +0.7% ADR (JPY)8 10,568 10,285 +283 +2.8% RevPAR (JPY)9 9,352 9,037 +315 +3.5% Gross Revenue 21,640 21,010 +629 +3.0% (JPY million)10 # of Properties 55 55 ― ― (2) Cayman Hotels4 May 2019 Same month of the Difference previous year YoY Change (A) (A－B) (B) Occupancy Rate7 85.4% 85.3% +0.1pt +0.1% ADR (USD)8 308 265 +44 +16.5% RevPAR (USD)9 263 226 +38 +16.7% Gross Revenue 7,991,959 6,546,595 1,445,364 +22.1% (USD) # of Properties 2 2 ― ― Fiscal period Same period of the ending June 2019 Difference 12 Cumulative11 previous year (C－D) YoY Change (C) (D) Occupancy Rate7 90.0% 90.1% -0.0pt -0.0% ADR (USD)8 437 372 +65 +17.3% RevPAR (USD)9 394 336 +58 +17.3% Gross Revenue 48,802,041 43,808,931 4,993,110 +11.4% (USD) # of Properties 2 2 ― ― (3) 64 Residential Properties5 May 2019 Same month of the Difference previous year YoY Change (A) (A－B) (B) Occupancy Rate 96.0% 95.6% +0.4pt +0.4% Rent per Tsubo 9,939 9,786 +153 +1.6% (JPY) # of Properties 64 64 ― ― Fiscal period Same period of the Difference ending June 2019 12 Cumulative11 previous year (C－D) YoY Change (C) (D) Occupancy Rate13 96.1% 95.5% +0.6pt +0.6% Rent per Tsubo13 9,884 9,730 +154 +1.6% (JPY) # of Properties 64 64 ― ― 5. Portfolio NOI 2018 Simulated NOI14 NOI1,2 (JPY million) (JPY million) Ratio May May YoY 2019 2018 Change Tokyo 23 Wards 6,388 23.5% 505 518 -2.5% Greater Tokyo 3,568 13.1% 194 188 +2.8% (ex. Tokyo 23 Wards) Greater Tokyo - 9,957 36.6% 700 707 -1.1% Domestic Subtotal Hotel Chubu 1,456 5.4% 120 116 +3.8% Kansai 2,227 8.2% 164 153 +7.4% Kyushu 1,649 6.1% 159 131 +21.5% Hokkaido 1,479 5.4% 152 105 +44.4% Other domestic 2,181 8.0% 187 182 +2.6% Domestic Hotel - Subtotal 18,951 69.7% 1,485 1,397 +6.3% Residential 5,098 18.7% 442 431 +2.4% Commercial 368 1.4% 31 30 +0.9% Domestic Asset- Subtotal 24,417 89.8% 1,958 1,859 +5.3% Overseas 2,782 10.2% 497 415 +19.8% Total 27,200 100.0% 2,455 2,275 +7.9% 2018 Simulated NOI14 NOI1,2 (JPY million) Fiscal period Same period YoY (JPY million) Ratio ending June of the Change 2019 previous Cumulative11 year12 Tokyo 23 Wards 6,388 23.5% 2,642 2,611 +1.2% Greater Tokyo 3,568 13.1% 1,337 1,315 +1.6% (ex. Tokyo 23 Wards) Greater Tokyo - 9,957 36.6% 3,980 3,927 +1.3% Domestic Subtotal Hotel Chubu 1,456 5.4% 482 531 -9.2% Kansai 2,227 8.2% 855 973 -12.1% Kyushu 1,649 6.1% 702 646 +8.6% Hokkaido 1,479 5.4% 535 407 +31.4% Other domestic 2,181 8.0% 631 568 +11.0% Domestic Hotel - Subtotal 18,951 69.7% 7,187 7,054 +1.9% Residential 5,098 18.7% 2,171 2,109 +2.9% Commercial 368 1.4% 153 153 -0.1% Domestic Asset- Subtotal 24,417 89.8% 9,513 9,318 +2.1% Overseas 2,782 10.2% 1,566 1,282 +22.2% Total 27,200 100.0% 11,079 10,600 +4.5% (Note 1) Based on all properties held as of the beginning of January 2019 (including Royal Parks Tower Minami-Senju and Spacia Ebisu sold on June 7, 2019 and June 19, 2019 respectively), listed in "5. Portfolio NOI" excluding 9 hotels with fixed-rent lease agreements. Please refer to (Note 3) below for the details of 9 hotels with fixed-rent lease agreements. Tokyo 23 Wards) Greater Tokyo - 9,957 36.6% 3,980 3,927 +1.3% Domestic Subtotal Hotel Chubu 1,456 5.4% 482 531 -9.2% Kansai 2,227 8.2% 855 973 -12.1% Kyushu 1,649 6.1% 702 646 +8.6% Hokkaido 1,479 5.4% 535 407 +31.4% Other domestic 2,181 8.0% 631 568 +11.0% Domestic Hotel - Subtotal 18,951 69.7% 7,187 7,054 +1.9% Residential 5,098 18.7% 2,171 2,109 +2.9% Commercial 368 1.4% 153 153 -0.1% Domestic Asset- Subtotal 24,417 89.8% 9,513 9,318 +2.1% Overseas 2,782 10.2% 1,566 1,282 +22.2% Total 27,200 100.0% 11,079 10,600 +4.5% (Note 1) Based on all properties held as of the beginning of January 2019 (including Royal Parks Tower Minami-Senju and Spacia Ebisu sold on June 7, 2019 and June 19, 2019 respectively), listed in "5. Portfolio NOI" excluding 9 hotels with fixed-rent lease agreements. Please refer to (Note 3) below for the details of 9 hotels with fixed-rent lease agreements. NOI includes a simulated amount of dividend income from Kingdom TMK (the "TMK") that owns Sheraton Grande Tokyo Bay Hotel as an underlying asset. The fiscal periods of the TMK are semi-annual periods from April 1 to September 30 and from October 1 to March 31 every year, and INV will receive the dividend within three months from the end of each semi-annual fiscal period of the TMK. Since INV does not receive a dividend from the TMK on a monthly basis, the amount of dividend INV receives from the TMK for each month is a simulated figure, which is calculated by deducting (i) simulated expenses such as operating expense of the TMK and the interest of debt (calculated dividing the budget of the TMK for the fiscal period that includes the relevant month by the number of months in such fiscal period) from (ii) NOI based on the performance of Sheraton Grande Tokyo Bay Hotel in the month which is three months before the target month for this performance disclosure and multiplied by INV's ownership ratio of the preferred equity interest in the TMK (49.0%). Moreover, NOI for the Cayman hotels includes a simulated amount of dividend income from the Seven Mile Resort Holdings Ltd. (the "Cayman SPC") that owns the Westin Grand Cayman Seven Mile Beach Resort & Spa and Sunshine Suites Resort as underlying assets. The fiscal periods of the Cayman SPC are semi-annual periods from April 1 to September 30 and from October 1 to March 31 every year, and INV will receive the dividend within three months from the end of each semi-annual fiscal period of the Cayman SPC. Since INV does not receive a dividend from the Cayman SPC on a monthly basis, the amount of dividend INV receives from the Cayman SPC for each month is a simulated figure, which is calculated by deducting (i) simulated expenses such as operating expense of the Cayman SPC and the interest of debt (calculated dividing the budget of the Cayman SPC for the fiscal period that includes the relevant month by the number of months in such fiscal period) from (ii) NOI based on the performance of the underlying assets in the month which is three months before the target month for this performance disclosure. The TK dividend amount is calculated at the exchange rate of US$1 to ¥110, which is the exchange rate fixed by the acquisition of puts and selling calls, covering approximately 85% of expected cash flow through December 31, 2020. Furthermore, NOI is provisional figure and subject to change when it is determined at financial closing and does not include the NOI (direct ownership basis) stated in (Note 4) below; hereinafter the same. (Note 2) NOI figures before acquisition by INV is based on the data obtained from third-parties including previous owners; hereinafter the same. (Note 3) Based on 55 hotel properties; of the 64 domestic hotel properties (including Sheraton Grande Tokyo Bay Hotel, the underlying asset of preferred equity interest held by INV) held as of the beginning of January 2019, 9 hotels with fixed-rent lease agreements are excluded. 9 hotels with fixed-rent lease agreements are D29 Super Hotel Shinbashi/ This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

