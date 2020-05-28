Invisible Orthodontics Market in North America 2020-2024 | Increasing Incidence of Dental Conditions to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the invisible orthodontics market in North America and it is poised to grow by USD 844.15 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 3M Co., Align Technology Inc., Altaris Capital Partners LLC, American Orthodontics Corp., Danaher Corp., DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., Henry Schein Inc., Straumann Holding AG, and TP Orthodontics Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing incidence of dental conditions will offer immense growth opportunities, high costs associated with orthodontic procedures will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increasing incidence of dental conditions has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, high costs associated with orthodontic procedures might hamper market growth.

Invisible Orthodontics Market in North America 2020-2024: Segmentation

Invisible Orthodontics Market in North America is segmented as below:

Product

Clear Aligners

Ceramic Braces

Lingual Braces

End-user

Dental Clinic

Hospitals

Geographic Landscape

The US

Canada

Mexico

Rest Of North America

Invisible Orthodontics Market in North America 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our invisible orthodontics market in North America report covers the following areas:

Invisible Orthodontics Market in North America size

Invisible Orthodontics Market in North America trends

Invisible Orthodontics Market in North America industry analysis

This study identifies the increasing popularity of invisible orthodontics among teenagers as one of the prime reasons driving the invisible orthodontics market in North America growth during the next few years.

Invisible Orthodontics Market in North America 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Invisible Orthodontics Market in North America, including some of the vendors such as 3M Co., Align Technology Inc., Altaris Capital Partners LLC, American Orthodontics Corp., Danaher Corp., DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., Henry Schein Inc., Straumann Holding AG, and TP Orthodontics Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Invisible Orthodontics Market in North America are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Invisible Orthodontics Market in North America 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist invisible orthodontics market growth in North America during the next five years

Estimation of the invisible orthodontics market size in North America and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the invisible orthodontics market in North America

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of invisible orthodontics market in North America vendors

Table Of Contents :

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Preface

2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market outlook

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Clear aligners - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Ceramic braces - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Lingual braces - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Dental clinics

Hospitals

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

US - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Canada - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Mexico - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Rest of North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Digitization driven by CAD/CAM technology

Growing presence of dental laboratories

Increasing popularity of invisible orthodontics among teenagers

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

3M Co.

Align Technology, Inc.

Altaris Capital Partners LLC

American Orthodontics Corp.

Danaher Corp.

DENTSPLY SIRONA, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc.

Straumann Holding AG

TP Orthodontics, Inc.

PART 15: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

