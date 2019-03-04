Log in
Invitae Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

03/04/2019 | 04:09pm EST

SAN FRANCISCO, March 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $125.0 million of shares of its common stock, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses. All of the shares are being offered by Invitae. In addition, Invitae expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $18.75 million of shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Invitae's (NVTA) mission is to bring comprehensive genetic information into mainstream medical practice to improve the quality of healthcare for billions of people. www.invitae.com (PRNewsFoto/Invitae Corporation)

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Cowen and Company, LLC and SVB Leerink LLC are acting as the book-running managers for the offering.

An automatic shelf registration statement relating to the shares was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and became effective on March 4, 2019. A copy of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering, when available, may be obtained from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; or from Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at (631) 274-2806; or from SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, MA 02110, or by telephone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6132, or by email at syndicate@svbleerink.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Invitae Corporation

Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) is a leading genetics company whose mission is to bring comprehensive genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare for billions of people. Invitae's goal is to aggregate the world's genetic tests into a single service with higher quality, faster turnaround time, and lower prices.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to Invitae's expectations regarding the completion, timing and size of the public offering, and its expectations with respect to granting the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional shares. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such a difference include risks and uncertainties related to completion of the public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, market conditions and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the public offering. More information about the risks and uncertainties faced by Invitae is contained in the section captioned "Risk factors" in the preliminary prospectus supplement related to the public offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Invitae disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:
Laura D'Angelo
ir@invitae.com
(628) 213-3369

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invitae-announces-proposed-public-offering-of-common-stock-300806147.html

SOURCE Invitae Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
