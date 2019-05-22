Log in
Invitae to Present at the 2019 William Blair Growth Stock Conference

05/22/2019 | 07:31am EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA), a leading medical genetics company, today announced that Sean George, co-founder and chief executive officer of Invitae will present at the 2019 William Blair Growth Stock Conference on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 2:40 p.m. Central / 12:40 p.m. Pacific in Chicago.

Invitae's (NVTA) mission is to bring comprehensive genetic information into mainstream medical practice to improve the quality of healthcare for billions of people. www.invitae.com (PRNewsFoto/Invitae Corporation)

A live webcast of the presentation may be accessed by visiting the investors section of the company's website at ir.invitae.com. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation and will be archived on the company's website.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) is a leading medical genetics company, whose mission is to bring comprehensive genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare for billions of people. Invitae's goal is to aggregate the world's genetic tests into a single service with higher quality, faster turnaround time, and lower prices. For more information, visit the company's website at invitae.com.

Source: Invitae Corporation

Contact:
Laura D'Angelo
ir@invitae.com
(628) 213-3369

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invitae-to-present-at-the-2019-william-blair-growth-stock-conference-300854989.html

SOURCE Invitae Corporation


