Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Invitation Homes : Be Friendly to the Bees with a Bee-Friendly Garden

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/07/2018 | 09:17pm CEST

Bees do much more than make the sweet golden nectar we all know and love. Along with the other pollinating insects, bees are responsible for roughly one-third of the world's food supply. But for the last decade, bee populations have been declining at an alarming rate. Thankfully, there are easy ways we can support our busy friends-like planting a bee garden!

Why bees?

[Attachment] When worker bees collect sugar from flowers to produce their honey, they are also transferring pollen from one place to the next-thus pollinating. Without pollination, plants won't survive, making bees and other pollinating insects crucial for the successful growth of popular crops, such as potatoes, apples, blueberries, almonds, and many more.

Since 2007, scientists have worked tirelessly to reverse the detrimental effects of Colony Collapse Disorder (CCD), and determined causes ranging from climate change and habitat loss, to pests, pathogens, and mites.

[Attachment]How can my bee garden help?

When planting a bee-conscientious garden, you're providing bees with a small habitat-a haven-to eat, pollinate, grow, and live in peace. The flowers and vegetation in the garden adds to the shrinking supply of flower-rich habitats needed to keep bees alive. And happy bees make for a flourishing garden!

How do I start?

[Attachment]

Picking the most rewarding plants for the bees is very important when planning your garden. While some bee species only work through the warmer seasons, others work year-round, so to ensure you have blooms through every season, include at least three different types of plants in your garden. Native and wild flowers have more nutritious pollen than other exotic types, and are low-maintenance, requiring less water, fertilizer, and harmful pesticides.

Some bee-favorite flowers to enjoy in the summer are purple cone flowers, sunflowers, black-eyed Susan's, yarrow, and mint. Asters, goldenrods, and joe-pye weeds are perennial plants that can be enjoyed through the fall and are perfect for supplying bees with all the pollen and nectar they need in the colder months.

However, planting pretty flowers is not enough to support bees over an extended period. If you want to keep the bees around you must meet their basic needs, like nutrition, hydration, and safety. Like all living creatures, bees need water to survive. Consider adding a bird bath or a pond, even a dripping faucet will help to keep the bees hydrated and hard at work. Keep the pollinators safe from the elements, pesticides, and parasites with a bee bunker. Bee bunkers are small wooden hiding spots that can be found at most home improvement stores, or you can build one yourself!

Bees are indispensable to our ecosystem and everyday life, so let's show our appreciation and do our part to save the bees!

Disclaimer

Invitation Homes Inc. published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 19:16:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:34pDRAGONTAIL : wins large order from Domino's Pizza
AQ
03:32pMARATHON PETROLEUM : GBR employees continue with Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts
PU
03:31pNETWORKNEWSBREAKS &NDASH; MARIFIL MINES LTD. (TSX.V : MFM) (OTCQB: MFMLF) Poised to Gain as Electric Vehicle Industry Remains Concerned About Access to “Clean” Cobalt
AQ
03:31pIndustrea Acquisition Corp. to Acquire Leading Provider of Concrete Pumping and Waste Management Services, Concrete Pumping Holdings
GL
03:31pKentucky Comes Together on October 13 to Walk4Hearing
BU
03:30pALPHAGRAPHICS MISSOULA : Receives Highest And Most Coveted Award From Franchisor For Excellence In Performance And Brand Stewardship
PR
03:29pTHEMAVEN, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03:28pGold and Copper Prices Under Pressure
DJ
03:27pTULLOW OIL : Ministry of Mines and Energy announces commencement of the drilling of the Cormorant-1 well by Tullow Oil on the Namibian offshore
AQ
03:27pTRUE NORTH COMMERCIAL REIT : Real Estate Investment Trust Completes Acquisition of a Class "A" Office Property in GTA
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CBS CORPORATION : CBS NEGOTIATING MOONVES' EXIT AND VIACOM MERGER STANDSTILL: sources
2DEUTSCHE BANK : Qatar eyes Germany's energy, finance sectors with 10 billion euro investment
3DIXONS CARPHONE : DIXONS CARPHONE : British shops endure worst August for three years - BDO survey
4Tesla executive exits, CEO smokes pot on webcast, shares reel
5INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : BA apologises after 380,000 customers hit in cyber attack

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.