Invitation Homes : Go natural with These Natural Household Products

It's no secret that harmful chemicals live in countless products used in our homes and even on our bodies. By going the more natural approach, you and your family opt for a healthier lifestyle and are sure to see the benefits. 'Natural' products are made without toxic chemicals and use naturally-derived ingredients that are eco-friendly, all putting your family's health first.

When it comes to beauty products, it's important to be consciences of whether a product is cruelty-free, meaning they weren't tested on animals. If you're not sure if a company practices cruelty-free methods, see if there's a jumping bunny on the label. As the logo for Cruelty Free International, the bunny ensures no animals were put at risk in any stage of production.

Check out just a few of the brands that use sustainable methods to bring us our favorite household and beauty products.

Seventh Generation

Not only are they a company dedicated to bringing only the cleanest products into your home, Seventh Generation is 'a company on a mission.' Believing we should be living with the seven generations of tomorrow in mind, Seventh Generation not only offers products with plant-based, renewable ingredients, and clean packaging, the company offers two grant programs for nonprofit organizations that promote and improve eco-friendly practices.

Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day

[Attachment]

Inspired by the scents of a backyard garden, Mrs. Meyer's Cleaning Day is a company dedicated to bringing natural cleaning products into every home. By orchestrating campaigns and volunteering efforts, as well as developing partnerships, the company works hard to accomplish their goal of leaving the planet a greener place.

Lush

If bath bombs and a glass of wine are your vice, then you want to get to know Lush. Recognizing the importance of being conscientious of what goes on our bodies, Lush strives to bring you clean body products with a fun twist. One of Lush's leading values is fighting animal testing, so they only test their products on human volunteers. Check out their website to see the inspiring ways they continue to give a voice to the voiceless.

Love Beauty and Planet

Their name says it all and they have a lot to say! You'll love taking showers with these natural products. Love Beauty and Planet value sourcing ingredients responsibly, reducing waste, saving water, reducing their carbon footprint, and supporting environmentalists, all while putting your health first.

Green Works

Some of the most dangerous chemicals are found in our cleaning products. Thankfully, Green Works offers natural, odor-free, all-purpose cleaners and disinfectants. Supporting aspiring female scientists is at the core of the Green Works mission, and they continue to make a difference through collaborations with the American Association of University Women.