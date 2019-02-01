Invitation Homes : Headed to The Big Game in Atlanta?

The Big Game is Sunday at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta and many of our Invitation Homes residents are proud to call The Big Peach home. But if you are visiting Atlanta for the first time, here are a few must-see attractions.

Centennial Park District

Centennial Olympic Park was the site of the 1996 Summer Games. You can take a self-guided tour to learn the history of the park. Across the street is the World of Coca-Cola, showcasing the history of this iconic beverage. The museum will feature a special football exhibit in celebration of the Big Game. While touring the exhibit, guests can try limited-time flavors in the beverage lounge.

No trip to Atlanta would be complete without seeing a little history. The National Center for Civil and Human Rights features a temporary exhibit of the Morehouse College Martin Luther King, Jr. Collection, as well as permanent exhibits on The American Civil Rights Movement and the Global Human Rights Movement.

As a true football fan, you'll surely want to visit the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame. Check out your favorite college team and tributes to some of the greatest college football players.

Things to do with the kids

If you're looking to find something to do with the kids, check out the Children's Museum of Atlanta. There, you can explore, imagine, and learn about science, nutrition, and more.

Everyone in your group is sure to enjoy the Georgia Aquarium. Home to the Largest Aquarium in the United States, the Georgia Aquarium features thousands of animals and some of the largest viewing facilities in the world.

The Atlanta BeltLine used to be a railroad track but is now a multi-use trail. If you want to be active, you can rent bikes and explore the city as a family.

In the evening you can see the whole city from the Skyview Atlanta. This Ferris wheel has extended hours the weekend of the Big Game.

Where to eat

After all of this walking and exploring, you're sure to be hungry. Serving homestyle southern comfort food for more than 70 years, Mary Mac's was declared Atlanta's Dining Room by the Georgia House of Representatives. That's why tourists, celebrities, politicians, and locals all dine at Mary Mac's.

Ponce City Market features a food hall with a plethora of dining options as well as various shops. This market, which is in the historic Sears, Roebuck & Co. building, will attract architecture fans and foodies alike.

The Big Game

If you're looking to do things more geared to the Big Game, check out their website to find exclusive experiences, concerts, and gear to ensure your time in Atlanta is memorable.