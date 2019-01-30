Log in
Invitation Homes : Providing an Affordable Option in an Evolving Housing Market

01/30/2019 | 05:49pm EST

As America's premier home leasing company, Invitation Homes is meeting the needs of a changing housing market. In 2012, we set out to build a transformational housing company that would redefine the single-family rental industry and drive investment capital into local communities. And while our portfolio today represents just 0.1 percent of the nation's single-family homes, we're a new and important part of providing housing solutions to individuals and families. From millennials just starting out to Generation Xers building their families to Baby Boomers who are simplifying their lives, more and more Americans are choosing to lease rather than buy their home.

Renting is more affordable than buying

A recent study by Attom Data Solutions found that renting a home is more affordable than buying in 59 percent of U.S. housing markets. Further, with home price appreciation increasing annually at an average of 6.7 percent in the counties included in the report and rental rates increasing an average of 3.5 percent, renting a home is clearly the more attractive option in today's housing market. Invitation Homes offers quality, updated homes, professionally managed and maintained, in great neighborhoods in 17 of the most sought-after cities in America. In doing so, we enable more than 82,000 families to live life on their own terms and make our houses their homes.

Leading the way

Never content to rest on our laurels, we continue to make advancements in how we provide an excellent experience for our residents. Today, we invest an average of $22,000 in each home we purchase to make sure it's ready for new residents, we offer Smart Home technology that improves resident safety and lowers their utility bills, and we work every day to raise the bar in delivering great service. And, we continue to innovate, with additional technology solutions that improve our operations and on-request upgrades that increase our residents' satisfaction. As the housing market continues to evolve, we will continue to lead the way for the single-family rental industry.

Disclaimer

Invitation Homes Inc. published this content on 30 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2019 22:48:02 UTC
