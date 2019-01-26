Invitation Homes : The Simplicity of Your Smart Home

If you rent a smart home with Invitation Homes, you have access to security and energy management through the convenience of your smart phone and other devices. Not only are Smart Home features both cost and energy efficient, they're also easy to access and simple to use. Below is a step-by-step walkthrough on how to set up and use your Smart Home.

Activate your Smart Home.

Create your PointCentral account.

Add users.

Control your lock.

Manage your thermostat.

Advanced settings and controls.

How to Set Up Your Smart Home

If you didn't activate your Smart Home capabilities upon signing your lease and moving in, you can still easily sign up to take advantage of your Smart Home. Contact your local Invitation Homes office, inform them you want to begin using your Smart Home services, and they will send you all the signup information you need. It begins with creating your PointCentral account.

Login to PointCentral

Invitation Homes Smart Home technology is powered by PointCentral. You control your Smart Home through the PointCentral app and website. Once you are sent information from your local Invitation Homes team, create your account by following these easy steps:

Go to pointcentral.com/login. Use the email address you gave your property manager as the username, and then use the temporary password Invitation Homes sent you upon initiating your Smart Home activation. Follow the on-screen steps to agree to the service's terms and create your new password.

It's that simple. Once you've followed these steps, you're ready to begin using your Smart Home to the fullest of its capabilities.

Add Users

One of the best features about your Smart Home is the ability to add multiple users for easy and secure access. You can create a different user and user code for each person you desire to have access to your home

Log in to the PointCentral website and follow the tabs to the Users menu. Click the Add User button. Add all relevant information, which may include the user's name, language preference, and email address. Under the User Type section, make sure you choose Other. Either set the user's start and end dates for timed access or give them no expiration date for continuous access. Give the user lock control by clicking the Key icon (it will be green once selected). Agree to send the user an email with their code. Set the times of the day in which you would like the user to have access. This can range from just a few hours to unlimited access.

That's all it takes. It is quick and streamlined, designed to make your home management easy and efficient.

Note that you can create, edit, and delete users through the PointCentral website at any time. Giving someone a code does not have to be permanent, and you can change access settings in a matter of minutes.

Control Your Lock

One of the most beneficial aspects of your Smart Home is ease of access. Just follow these three easy steps to enter your Smart Home:

Press the 'checkmark' on the smart lock. Enter your personal code. Press the 'checkmark' once more.

And to lock the door, all you must do is press any key on the smart lock while the door is unlocked. That's all there is to it.

Manage Your Thermostat

There are two key thermostat controls that will help most with energy efficiency: adjusting the target temperature and creating a thermostat schedule.

Setting an optimal target temperature means that, regardless of whether you are heating or cooling your home, the system will adjust to the desired temperature. Additionally, creating a thermostat schedule gives your home a timeline for when it needs to work for your comfort and when it can run at the highest efficiency.

If you follow these steps for each, you'll be on your way to saving up to 15% on your monthly energy bill:

Adjust the Target Temperature

On the PointCentral website, click the emPowerTM Choose Thermostats. Use the right and left arrows to adjust the target temperature. In the lower left-hand corner of the screen, use the Mode icon to change the thermostat setting to either Off, Auto, Cool, or Heat.

Create a Thermostat Schedule

On the PointCentral website, click the emPowerTM Choose Thermostats and then click the gear icon. Select Edit Schedule. Adjust the desired schedule for both Heat and Cool modes.

Advanced Settings and Controls

Your Smart Home has many other functions, which include:

Set a Geo-Fence, a Geo-Service Lock Reminder, and a Geo-Service Thermostat Override Rule.

View event history.

Set up access notifications.

Create system event notifications.

Set up temperature notifications.

For more detailed instructions on how to work every aspect of your Smart Home tech, reference the Smart Home User Guide, which is provided to you upon signing up for the service. In it, further detail about the basics and advanced settings is provided.

If you have misplaced your Smart Home User Guide, or if you need further assistance with your Smart Home, contact your property manager and they will be happy to help.

The PointCentral Mobile App

Additionally, you can download the PointCentral app to your smart phone or tablet and remotely control these features:

Control your lock

Thermostat schedule and mode changes

Temperature set point changes

View history

While the app does not provide all the same control as the full PointCentral website, it does allow for you to manage the most integral aspects of your home security and energy efficiency from the convenience of your home. So, no matter where you are or what you're doing, your home's safety is only ever a few moments away.

