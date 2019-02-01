Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Invitation Homes : Welcomes Football Fans to Atlanta

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/01/2019 | 03:49pm EST

As Atlanta prepares for up to a million football fans to descend on the city for the Big Game, Invitation Homes welcomes visitors to a great community we are proud to serve. As America's premier home leasing company, Invitation Homes has been a part of the local community since 2012. With more than 12,200 families living in our homes here, Atlanta is our largest market - and still growing.

Growing Metroplex

Metro Atlanta has added 1.6 million residents since 2000, and more and more of these transplants are finding value and ease in leasing our high-quality homes. From millennials just starting their careers to Baby Boomers interested in the simplicity of leasing, Invitation Homes serves a wide array of Atlantans. In fact, a recent study found metro Atlanta had the sixth-largest increase in Baby Boomer renters. And it's not just Atlanta. Throughout the country there has been a sizable uptick in older renters. Many of these residents would rather lease a home than own one because leasing presents more convenient and affordable housing options.

Updated and Affordable Housing Options

At Invitation Homes, our goal is to meet the needs of a changing housing market. We offer high-quality, updated homes that are professionally managed and maintained. We are constantly seeking to better serve our residents through offerings such as Smart Home technology, which lowers utility bills and makes our residents' lives easier. We also invest an average of $22,000 into each home nationwide so that our residents can enjoy the most up-to-date living experience possible. Visitors can see these newly updated homes while they're in Atlanta or on the website: InvitationHomes.com

We are grateful to be a part of the Atlanta community and look forward to a successful weekend of football and fun as a great American city hosts an all-American pastime. Whoever you're rooting for this Sunday, Invitation Homes is here to help you find a great home that meets your needs.

Disclaimer

Invitation Homes Inc. published this content on 01 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2019 20:48:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:04pCULLEN/FROST BANKERS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04:03pCLEARFIELD, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:03pREGIONAL HEALTH PROPERTIES, INC : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
04:03pKEWAUNEE SCIENTIFIC : Announces Appointment of Chairman of the Board
PR
04:02pTETRA TECH : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:02pMCGRATH RENTCORP : Sets Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results Date and Time
AQ
04:02pANDINA ACQUISITION CORP. III : Announces Closing Of $108 Million Initial Public Offering
PR
04:02pParatek Announces Inducement Grants under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
GL
04:02pOMNICELL : to Release Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Results on February 7, 2019
PR
04:02pTAITRON COMPONENTS : Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : sales outlook falls short after record holiday quarter
2COMMERZBANK : COMMERZBANK : Weak quarter mars Deutsche Bank's return to the black
3GLENCORE : GLENCORE : 4Q Copper Production Rose
4LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES : LYONDELLBASELL: 4Q Earnings Snapshot
5GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN HOLDINGS LTD : GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN : Provides Construction Update and Increases Capa..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.