Invitation Homes : Welcomes Football Fans to Atlanta

As Atlanta prepares for up to a million football fans to descend on the city for the Big Game, Invitation Homes welcomes visitors to a great community we are proud to serve. As America's premier home leasing company, Invitation Homes has been a part of the local community since 2012. With more than 12,200 families living in our homes here, Atlanta is our largest market - and still growing.

Growing Metroplex

Metro Atlanta has added 1.6 million residents since 2000, and more and more of these transplants are finding value and ease in leasing our high-quality homes. From millennials just starting their careers to Baby Boomers interested in the simplicity of leasing, Invitation Homes serves a wide array of Atlantans. In fact, a recent study found metro Atlanta had the sixth-largest increase in Baby Boomer renters. And it's not just Atlanta. Throughout the country there has been a sizable uptick in older renters. Many of these residents would rather lease a home than own one because leasing presents more convenient and affordable housing options.

Updated and Affordable Housing Options

At Invitation Homes, our goal is to meet the needs of a changing housing market. We offer high-quality, updated homes that are professionally managed and maintained. We are constantly seeking to better serve our residents through offerings such as Smart Home technology, which lowers utility bills and makes our residents' lives easier. We also invest an average of $22,000 into each home nationwide so that our residents can enjoy the most up-to-date living experience possible. Visitors can see these newly updated homes while they're in Atlanta or on the website: InvitationHomes.com

We are grateful to be a part of the Atlanta community and look forward to a successful weekend of football and fun as a great American city hosts an all-American pastime. Whoever you're rooting for this Sunday, Invitation Homes is here to help you find a great home that meets your needs.