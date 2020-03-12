Invitation to attend Orexo´s Capital Markets Day via teleconference

UPPSALA, Sweden, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As previously communicated, Orexo invites investors, analysts and the media to participate in the company's Capital Markets Day in Stockholm, Sweden, on March 17, at Helio GT30, Grev Turegatan 30.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, the company is carefully following daily recommendations from the Swedish Public Health Authority to prevent further spread of COVID-19, as the welfare of our employees and visitors is of significant importance. In parallel, Orexo has decided to introduce travel restrictions for non-critical business events and meetings, meaning that Orexo's US-based team will not be attending the Capital Markets Day in person, but will still be presenting virtually during the event taking place.

For those planning on attending the event in person, we ask you to carefully consider the Visitation Policy at the end of this press release before attending.

To increase access to our Capital Markets Day, we will also host a telephone conference from 1.30 CET, allowing those attending via phone or online to also participate in the Q&A. To participate please see below:

Telephone: SE: +46-8-505-583-65, UK: +44-33-330-09-264, US: +1-646-722-49-56

Internet: https://tv.streamfabriken.com/orexo-cmd-2020

The agenda for the day is displayed below. To register to attend in person for the event please use the following link:

https://financialhearings.com/event/12588/register/live_event

Time pm CET Topic or activity Presenter 1:00 - 1.30 Registration and coffee







Part 1 - Growth Strategy 1:30 - 1:45 Strategy for short- and long-term growth Nikolaj Sørensen, CEO and President 1:45 - 2:00 Growing the Zubsolv® franchise Robert DeLuca, President of Orexo US Inc





Part 2 - Pharma R&D Pipeline 2:00 - 2:20 A pipeline with significant future potential Johannes Doll, EVP and Chief Commercial Officer 2:20 - 2:25 Q&A session

2:25 - 2:35 Break







Part 3 - Digital Therapeutics (DTx) 2:35 - 3:05 DTx - new frontiers in patient care Dennis Urbaniak, EVP Digital Therapeutics 3:05 - 3:40 GAIA - a global leader in digital therapeutics Dr. Mario Weiss, CEO and founder of GAIA AG 3:40 - 3:55 Q&A session

3:55 - 4:00 Concluding remarks Nikolaj Sørensen, CEO and President 4:00 Mingle and buffet



Robert Rönn, VP and Head of R&D, and Mike Sumner, Chief Medical Officer, will attend the Q&A sessions.

We will announce if there will be further changes ahead of the Capital Markets Day.

For further information, please contact:

Orexo AB (publ.) Lena Wange, IR and Communications Manager Tel: +46-(0)-18-780-88-00 Email: ir@orexo.com











About Orexo

Orexo develops and commercializes improved pharmaceuticals and digital therapeutics, addressing unmet medical needs mainly within the growing space of addiction. Approved products are commercialized by Orexo in the US or worldwide via partners. Orexo's main market is the US for buprenorphine/naloxone products, where Orexo commercializes its lead product Zubsolv®, for the treatment of opioid use disorder. Total net sales for 2019 amounted to SEK 844.8 million and the number of employees was 128. Orexo is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap (ORX) and is available as ADRs on OTCQX (ORXOY) in the US. The company is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, where research and development activities are performed.



For more information about Orexo and the Capital Markets Day please visit, www.orexo.com. You can also follow Orexo on Twitter (#OrexoCMD20), @orexoabpubl, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Visiting policy Orexo Capital Markets Day

We kindly ask visitors attending Orexo's Capital Markets Day event to consider the below criteria and information carefully before attending on the day. If you fit into any of the below criteria, we kindly ask you to not attend the event in person but to join us online.

- If you have travelled to, from or via China, Hong Kong, Italy, Austria (specifically Tyrolia), Iran as well as the city of Daegu and Gyeongsang Province in South Korea for the past 14 days.

- If you have had family members or guest staying with you who have travelled to, from or via China, Hong Kong, Italy, Austria (specifically Tyrolia), Iran as well as the city of Daegu and Gyeongsang Province in South Korea for the past 14 days.

- If you are experiencing flu or cold-like symptoms, such as a fever, cough, difficulty breathing or shortness of breath. This also applies to mild symptoms.

To prevent further spread of COVID-19, we are implementing preventative measures such as avoiding any physical contact during the event. Antibacterial hand gel will also be made available at the event.

The advice to prevent respiratory tract infections is to avoid touching your face or eyes and avoiding close contact with those who have fallen ill. Wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water, before meals, food handling and after a toilet visit. Coughing and sneezing in the arm fold or a paper handkerchief will lessen the risk of contamination and further spread.

The information was submitted for publication at 5:30 pm CET, on March 12, 2020.

