Invitation to Bühler's annual results conference 2018

Dear media representatives,

We have the great pleasure of inviting you to our annual results conference 2018. It includes an exclusive preview of our CUBIC Innovation Campus with completely renewed application labs before their official opening in May, as well as an inspiring impulse presentation by our Group Expert for Food Safety about "Food of the Future". The lunch menu will be closely interlinked with the presentation. You can, for instance, taste bread with insect proteins.

The presentations will be broadcasted on facebook live.

Thursday, February 7, 2019

11:00 - 14:00

Bühler Group headquarters, Gupfenstrasse 5, 9240 Uzwil, Switzerland

Agenda:

10:30 Welcome coffee 11:00 CUBIC and application labs preview: "Bringing collaborative innovation to the next level" CTO Ian Roberts 12:00 Highlights 2018, key financials, the new Consumer Foods segment, outlook Chairman Calvin Grieder

CEO Stefan Scheiber

CFO Andreas R. Herzog

CEO Consumer Foods Germar Wacker 13:00 Input speech on food of the future and tasting of healthy snacks Group Expert Food Safety Beatrice Conde

Please register by no later than Thursday, January 31, 2019, with the link below.

We look forward to welcoming you personally on February 7.

Kind regards,

Your Bühler Corporate Communications team