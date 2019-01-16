Log in
Invitation to Bühler's annual results conference 2018

01/16/2019

Invitation to Bühler's annual results conference 2018

Dear media representatives,

We have the great pleasure of inviting you to our annual results conference 2018. It includes an exclusive preview of our CUBIC Innovation Campus with completely renewed application labs before their official opening in May, as well as an inspiring impulse presentation by our Group Expert for Food Safety about "Food of the Future". The lunch menu will be closely interlinked with the presentation. You can, for instance, taste bread with insect proteins.

The presentations will be broadcasted on facebook live.

Thursday, February 7, 2019
11:00 - 14:00
Bühler Group headquarters, Gupfenstrasse 5, 9240 Uzwil, Switzerland

Agenda:

10:30

Welcome coffee

11:00

CUBIC and application labs preview: "Bringing collaborative innovation to the next level"

CTO Ian Roberts

12:00

Highlights 2018, key financials, the new Consumer Foods segment, outlook

Chairman Calvin Grieder
CEO Stefan Scheiber
CFO Andreas R. Herzog
CEO Consumer Foods Germar Wacker

13:00

Input speech on food of the future and tasting of healthy snacks

Group Expert Food Safety Beatrice Conde

Please register by no later than Thursday, January 31, 2019, with the link below.

We look forward to welcoming you personally on February 7.

Kind regards,

Your Bühler Corporate Communications team

Media contact:

Burkhard Böndel, Head of Corporate Communications,

Bühler AG, 9240 Uzwil, Switzerland

Phone: +41 71 955 33 99

Mobile: +41 79 515 91 57

Email : burkhard.boendel@buhlergroup.com

Markus Reber, Media Relations Manager,

Bühler AG, 9240 Uzwil, Switzerland

Phone: +41 71 955 12 44

Mobile: +41 79 864 29 41

Email: markus.reber@buhlergroup.com

About Bühler
Every day, billions of people come into contact with Bühler process technologies to cover their basic needs for food and mobility. Our solutions ensure healthy and safe food for two billion people on a daily basis, and they help move one billion people per day. Together with our customers and partners, we develop innovations for a better world with a focus on sustainability, health, safety, and energy efficiency. We help manufacturers produce healthy and safe food, manufacture higher-efficiency vehicles, improve eyesight, advance telecommunications, and make buildings more economical.

As a leading technology group, Bühler invests up to 5% of its turnover every year in research and development. In 2017, around 11,000 employees in over 140 countries generated a turnover of CHF 2.7 billion. As a globally active Swiss family-owned company, we are particularly committed to sustainability.

We want our customers to be successful. We want every human being to have access to healthy food. We want to protect the climate with energy-efficient cars, buildings, and machinery.

www.buhlergroup.com




