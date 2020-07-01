Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Invitation to Presentation of BioArctic's Interim Report for the Period January - June 2020 on July 10 at 9.30 a.m. CET

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/01/2020 | 02:44am EDT

STOCKHOLM, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioArctic AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: BIOA B) to publish the company's Interim Report for the period January - June 2020 on Friday, July 1, 2020, at 08:00 a.m. CET.

BioArctic invites to an audiocast with teleconference (in English) for investors, analysts and media on July 10, at 09:30 CET, where Gunilla Osswald, CEO, and Jan Mattsson, CFO, to present BioArctic and comment on the Interim Report for the period January - June 2020 followed by a Q&A-session.

To attend, please dial-in at one of the numbers below, from:
Sweden: +46-8-505-583-55
Denmark: +45-781-501-09
Germany: +49-692-222-203-77
The Netherlands: +31-207-219-495
Norway: +47-239-639-38
Switzerland: +41-225-675-632
UK: +44-333-300-9262
US: +1-833-526-8382

Webcast: https://tv.streamfabriken.com/bioarctic-q2-2020  

The webcast will afterwards also be available on demand at BioArctic's corporate website https://www.bioarctic.se/en/section/investors/presentations/

This information was submitted for publication at 08:30 a.m. CET on July 1, 2020.

About BioArctic AB

BioArctic AB (publ) is a Swedish research-based biopharma company focusing on disease-modifying treatments and reliable biomarkers and diagnostics for neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease. BioArctic focuses on innovative treatments in areas with high unmet medical needs. The company was founded in 2003 based on innovative research from Uppsala University, Sweden. Collaborations with universities are of great importance to the company together with its strategically important global partners in the Alzheimer (Eisai) and Parkinson (AbbVie) projects. The project portfolio is a combination of fully funded projects run in partnership with global pharmaceutical companies and innovative in-house projects with significant market and outlicensing potential. BioArctic's Class B share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap (ticker: BIOA B). For more information about BioArctic, please visit www.bioarctic.com.

For more information, please contact:
Oskar Bosson
VP Communications and Investor Relations, BioArctic AB
E-mail: oskar.bosson@bioarctic.se
Tel: +46-704-10-71-80

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bioarctic/r/invitation-to-presentation-of-bioarctic-s-interim-report-for-the-period-january---june-2020-on-july-,c3144489

The following files are available for download:

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invitation-to-presentation-of-bioarctics-interim-report-for-the-period-january---june-2020-on-july-10-at-9-30-am-cet-301086554.html

SOURCE BioArctic


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:50aWILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC : U.S. property reinsurance rates rise up to 30% at July renewals ? Willis
RE
03:49aJ SAINSBURY : New Sainsbury's boss says focus is on crisis, not strategic thinking
RE
03:46aRNB RETAIL AND BRANDS PUBL : subsidiaries submit draft settlement proposals
AQ
03:43aAPRANGA : Turnover of Apranga Group
AQ
03:42aEIDESVIK OFFSHORE : EIOF - Awarded ship management agreement for two platform supply vessels
AQ
03:41aWatchdog puts British banks on notice but no overdraft inquiry
RE
03:35aChinese police say Tencent likely swindled by chilli sauce impostors
RE
03:33aPre announcement of certificate auction tender
GL
03:31aAQ PUBL : Invitation to a presentation of AQ Group's interim report on July 16
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group