Invitation to VMP Plc Interim report 28.2.2019

02/05/2019 | 04:02am EST

VMP Plc Press release 5.2.2019

VMP Plc Interim report 1.10.-31.12.2018 will be published on Thu 28.2.2018 at 8.00. VMP will also release the Financial Statement Release, the Financial Statements and the Report of the Board of Directors for 2018 on 28 February 2019.

We will send an Audiocast (in Finnish) at the same day at 11.00 at https://vmp.videosync.fi/2018-q4

All the information and presentations will be uploaded: http://www.vmpgroup.fi/en/investors/reports-and-presentations/

VMP is a Finnish staffing services company providing a comprehensive range of services within staffing, recruitment, organization development and self-employment. VMP’s mission is to help businesses and people to succeed in a changing working environment.  In addition to our Finnish clients, we serve clients in Sweden and VMP also has a recruitment centre in Romania.  The VMP Group includes the VMP Varamiespalvelu, Staffplus, Voima, Enjoy, Personnel, Eezy and Alina trademarks.​

vmplogo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
