Invitation to a presentation of the Momentum Group's Interim Report for the third quarter 2018/19

01/15/2019 | 02:31am EST

Momentum Group will publish its Interim Report for the third quarter of the financial year 2018/19 on Friday, 8 February 2019 at 08:00 a.m. CET. In conjunction with this, Momentum Group are pleased to issue this invitation to a webcast conference call in which CEO & President Ulf Lilius and CFO Niklas Enmark will present the report and answer any subsequent questions.

The conference call and presentation are available on the web or by telephone in accordance with the details below. Questions may be asked both at the conference call and via the webcast.

DATE:                    Friday, 8 February 2019.

TIME:                    11:00 a.m. CET.

WEB LINK:             The presentation and conference call are available on the web – https://financialhearings.com/event/10942.

TELEPHONE NO:     To participate in the conference call –

SE: +46-8-505 583 55
UK: +44-33 330 092 72
US: +1-64 672 249 04

LANGUAGE:           English.

OTHER:                 Momentum Group’s Interim Report for the third quarter 2018/19 will be published on 8 February 2019 at 08:00 a.m. CET.

The presentation material will be made available at Momentum Group’s website (in the section: Investor Relations / Reports & Presentations) approximately one hour prior to the start of the conference call. A recorded version of the webcast will be available at the website after the presentation.

Stockholm, 15 January 2019

Momentum Group AB (publ)

For further information, please contact:
Mats Karlqvist, Head of Investor Relations – Tel: +46 70 660 31 32 / E-mail: mats.karlqvist@momentum.group

The information was submitted for publication at 08:30 a.m. CET on 15 January 2019.


Momentum Group is a leading reseller of industrial consumables and components, services and maintenance to professional end users in the industrial and construction sectors in the Nordic region. The Group has annual revenue of approximately SEK 5.8 billion and approximately 1,700 employees. Momentum Group AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since June 2017. Read more at www.momentum.group.

Attachment

Logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
