Invitation to bid for 12-months Bills of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM)

07/13/2020 | 05:06am EDT

Press release

Frankfurt am Main

13 July 2020

Page 1 of 2

Invitation to bid for

12-months Bills of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM)

As already announced the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) is offering 12-months Bills of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) for sale by auction. An issue volume up to EUR 1.5 billion is envisaged.

Members of the "ESM Market Group" are entitled to bid. Bids are to be transmitted electronically through the Deutsche Bundesbank's ESM Bidding System (EBS). The Deutsche Bundesbank acts in the name and for the account of the ESM, which is seller of the Bills. Bids must be for a par value of not less than EUR 1 million or an integral multiple thereof. The price bids must be expressed as full 0.00005 percentage points. It is possible to make non-competitive bids and to submit several bids at different prices. No yield bids will be considered. The bids accepted by the issuer will be allotted at the price specified in the bid. Non-competitive bids are filled at the weighted average price of the price bids accepted. The right to scale down bids is reserved.

Time schedule of the auction procedure:

Bidding period:

Tuesday, 14 July 2020,

from 8:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Frankfurt time

Value date:

Thursday, 16 July 2020

Settlement:

Delivery versus payment-settlement in the night-time

processing of Clearstream Banking AG Frankfurt, beginning on

the eve of the value date

Deutsche Bundesbank, Communications Department

Frankfurt am Main

13 July 2020

Page 2 of 2

Characteristics of the new 12-months Bills of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM):

Maturity:

15 July 2021 (364 interest days)

ISIN:

EU000A2SB9T0

Common Code:

220631745

Denomination:

0.01 Euro

Envisaged issue volume:

Up to EUR 1.5 billion

In addition, the Auction rules for the issue of Bonds and Bills of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) and the Special terms and conditions of the Deutsche Bundesbank for auctions of Bonds and Bills of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) using the ESM Bidding System (EBS) shall apply. The Bills are issued under the ESM Debt Issuance Programme.

The ESM is exempt from Directive 2014/65/EU on markets in financial instruments (MiFID II) and does not constitute a manufacturer under the product governance rules set out in EU Delegated Directive 2017/593. The ESM is therefore not subject to the responsibilities conferred on manufacturers therein.

Deutsche Bundesbank, Communications Department

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bundesbank published this content on 13 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2020 09:05:04 UTC
