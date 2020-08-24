Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Invitation to bid for Federal Treasury notes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/24/2020 | 05:16am EDT

Press release

Frankfurt am Main 24 August 2020 Page 1 of 1

Invitation to bid for Federal Treasury notes

For the account of the Federal Government, the German Finance Agency, through Deutsche Bundesbank, offers for sale by auction:

0 % Federal Treasury notes of 2020 third issue (2022) due on 16 September 2022

ISIN DE0001104818

envisaged issue volume (auction allotment and retention quote): € 6 billion

Members of the Bund Issues Auction Group are entitled to bid. Bids must be for a par value of not less than € 1 million or an integral multiple thereof. The price bids must be expressed in terms of a full 0.005 percentage point. Non-competitive bids are possible. The bids accepted by the issuer will be allotted at the price specified in the bid. Non-competitive bids are filled at the weighted average price of the competitive bids accepted. The right to scale down bids is reserved.

Time schedule of the auction procedure:

Bidding period:

Tuesday, 25 August 2020,

from 8.00 a.m. until 11.30 a.m. Frankfurt time

Stock exchange listing:

Tuesday, 25 August 2020

Value date:

Thursday, 27 August 2020

Settlement:

delivery versus payment-settlement in the night-time processing of

Clearstream Banking AG Frankfurt, beginning on the eve of the value

date

In addition, the Auction rules, the Special terms and conditions of the Deutsche Bundesbank for auctions of Federal securities using the Bund Bidding System (BBS) and the Issue terms for Federal securities shall apply.

Deutsche Bundesbank, Communications Department

Wilhelm-Epstein-Strasse 14, 60431 Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Tel: +49 (0)69 9566 3511 or 3512, Fax: +49 (0)69 9566 3077 presse@bundesbank.de, www.bundesbank.de

Reproduction permitted only if source is stated.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bundesbank published this content on 24 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2020 09:15:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:37aTENAGA NASIONAL : Employees provident fund board reference no cs2-24082020-00043
PU
05:37aCNMC GOLDMINE : Minutes Of Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
05:37aCNMC GOLDMINE : Minutes Of Annual General Meeting
PU
05:37aWANG ON PROPERTIES : Poll results of the annual general meeting held on 24 august 2020
PU
05:37aAUDIENCE : Canale 5, ascolti record per "paris saint germain-bayern monaco" che domina la prima serata con il 29.3% di share e 5.654.000 spettatori
PU
05:34aTotal and Mozambique sign security pact for $20 bln natural gas project
RE
05:32aBLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST : Portfolio Update
PR
05:31aImpact to become major shareholder in Africa Energy Corp
PU
05:31aE BON : Major transaction - acquisition of the property
PU
05:31aJINHUI : Update Announcement on Discloseable Transaction in relation to Co-investment in Property
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED : Australia's Fortescue posts record profit as chairman gains $800 mln
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : innovation team moves to Berlin-based fintech
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: ByteDance investors seek to use stakes to finance TikTok bid - sources
4MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. : Australia's Afterpay buys Spanish firm to expand into Europe, shares le..
5SACYR, S.A. : SACYR S A : is awarded construction of the second runway for Jorge Chavez International Airport ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group