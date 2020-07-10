Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Invitation to bid for a multi-ISIN-Auction - Two Federal Treasury discount paper (Bubills)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/10/2020 | 04:21am EDT

Press release

Frankfurt am Main

10 July 2020

Page 1 of 2

Invitation to bid for a multi-ISIN-Auction

Two Federal Treasury discount paper (Bubills)

As already announced the following Bubills will be reopened once again by a multi-ISIN-auction on 13 July 2020:

Reopening

Federal Treasury discount paper (Bubills) April 2020 issue / maturity 6 months

ISIN DE0001137875

Current volume: € 8 billion

Due on 7 October 2020

Residual maturity: 3 months (84 interest days)

Reopening

Federal Treasury discount paper (Bubills) April 2020 issue / maturity 12 months

ISIN DE0001030203

Current volume: € 8 billion

Due on 14 April 2021

Residual maturity: 9 months (273 interest days)

A total amount of € 8 billion is envisaged for the reopened Bubills (including respective retention quote) with a planned share of € 4 billion for each Bubill. The effective increase amount of each Bubill will be determined as part of the auction allotment on 13 July 2020.

Deutsche Bundesbank, Kommunikation

Wilhelm-Epstein-Straße 14, 60431 Frankfurt am Main, Telefon: +49 (0)69 9566-3511 oder -3512, Telefax: +49 (0)69 9566-3077presse@bundesbank.de, www.bundesbank.de

Bei publizistischer Verwertung wird um die Angabe der Quelle gebeten.

Frankfurt am Main

10 July 2020

Page 2 of 2

Members of the Bund Issues Auction Group are entitled to bid. Bids must be for a par value of not less than € 1 million or an integral multiple thereof. The price bids must be expressed as full 0.00005 percentage points. It is possible to make non-competitive bids and to submit several bids at different prices. No yield bids will be considered. The bids accepted by the issuer will be allotted at the price specified in the bid. Non-competitive bids are filled at the weighted average price of the price bids accepted. The right to scale down bids is reserved.

Time schedule of the auction procedure:

Bidding period:

Monday, 13 July 2020, from 8.00 a.m. until 11.30 a.m. Frankfurt time

Value date:

Wednesday, 15 July 2020

Settlement:

delivery versus payment-settlement in the night-time processing of Clearstream

Banking AG Frankfurt, beginning on the eve of the value date

In addition, the Auction rules, the Special terms and conditions of the Deutsche Bundesbank for auctions of Federal securities using the Bund Bidding System (BBS) and the Issue terms for Federal securities shall apply.

Deutsche Bundesbank, Communications Department

Wilhelm-Epstein-Strasse 14, 60431 Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Tel: +49 (0)69 9566 3511 or 3512, Fax: +49 (0)69 9566 3077presse@bundesbank.de, www.bundesbank.de

Reproduction permitted only if source is stated.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bundesbank published this content on 10 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2020 08:20:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:01aNORD STREAM : Annual Maintenance Works of Nord Stream Pipeline scheduled for July 2020
PU
04:55aAnother record U.S. virus count curbs risk appetite
RE
04:46aIH&SMEFD Circular Letter No. 21 of 2020 - Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme
PU
04:46aExports and imports in May decreased less than in April
PU
04:46aSTATISTICAL OFFICE OF REPUBLIC OF SLOVENIA : The value of industrial production in May 2020 9.0% higher than in April 2020
PU
04:39aAnother record U.S. virus count curbs risk appetite
RE
04:36aIEA raises 2020 oil demand forecast but warns COVID-19 clouds outlook
RE
04:35aJapanese yen gains as virus caution weighs
RE
04:32aEU's Michel tries to bring 'frugals' on board with COVID recovery scheme
RE
04:31aEIC ENERGY INDUSTRIES COUNCIL : Diversification and clean growth central to the UK's oil and gas supply chain's economic recovery amid COVID pandemic
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: TIM excludes Huawei from 5G core equipment tender in Italy, Brazil - sources
2MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY AG : Meyer Burger announces details of its planned capital increase
3NETFLIX, INC. : NETFLIX COM INC : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
4NETCENTS TECHNOLOGY INC. : NetCents Technology Provides Further Details of Credit Facility
5THIN FILM ELECTRONICS ASA : THIN FILM ELECTRONICS : Thinfilm Announces First Complete Solid-State Lithium Batt..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group