Frankfurt am Main

10 July 2020

Invitation to bid for a multi-ISIN-Auction

Two Federal Treasury discount paper (Bubills)

As already announced the following Bubills will be reopened once again by a multi-ISIN-auction on 13 July 2020:

Reopening

Federal Treasury discount paper (Bubills) April 2020 issue / maturity 6 months

ISIN DE0001137875

Current volume: € 8 billion

Due on 7 October 2020

Residual maturity: 3 months (84 interest days)

Reopening

Federal Treasury discount paper (Bubills) April 2020 issue / maturity 12 months

ISIN DE0001030203

Current volume: € 8 billion

Due on 14 April 2021

Residual maturity: 9 months (273 interest days)

A total amount of € 8 billion is envisaged for the reopened Bubills (including respective retention quote) with a planned share of € 4 billion for each Bubill. The effective increase amount of each Bubill will be determined as part of the auction allotment on 13 July 2020.

Frankfurt am Main

10 July 2020

Members of the Bund Issues Auction Group are entitled to bid. Bids must be for a par value of not less than € 1 million or an integral multiple thereof. The price bids must be expressed as full 0.00005 percentage points. It is possible to make non-competitive bids and to submit several bids at different prices. No yield bids will be considered. The bids accepted by the issuer will be allotted at the price specified in the bid. Non-competitive bids are filled at the weighted average price of the price bids accepted. The right to scale down bids is reserved.

Time schedule of the auction procedure:

Bidding period: Monday, 13 July 2020, from 8.00 a.m. until 11.30 a.m. Frankfurt time Value date: Wednesday, 15 July 2020 Settlement: delivery versus payment-settlement in the night-time processing of Clearstream Banking AG Frankfurt, beginning on the eve of the value date

In addition, the Auction rules, the Special terms and conditions of the Deutsche Bundesbank for auctions of Federal securities using the Bund Bidding System (BBS) and the Issue terms for Federal securities shall apply.

