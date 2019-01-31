Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Invitation to presentation of Net Insight's Year-end report 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/31/2019 | 07:33am EST

Stockholm, SwedenNet Insight will publish its year-end report January - December 2018, on February 15, 2019 at 8.45 am CET. A live audiocast/teleconference will take place the same day at 9.30 am CET.

The live audiocast/teleconference will include a short presentation of the report followed by a question and answer session. A possibility will be given to ask questions both via telephone and via the audiocast where the presentation material can be followed live. Participating from Net Insight will be Henrik Sund, CEO, and Pelle Bourn, CFO.

Link to live audiocast: https://tv.streamfabriken.com/net-insight-q4-2018. The audiocast will be available on demand afterwards at netinsight.net.

Teleconference: The conference call is mainly targeted to analysts, institutional investors and media. To participate and thereby be able to ask questions, please use one of the following numbers:

UK: +44 333 300 9274
USA: +1 646 722 4957
Sweden: +46 8 519 993 83

Financial report: The year-end report January-December 2018 will be available at netinsight.net.

We look forward to your participation.

Henrik Sund
CEO

For further information, please contact:
Hanna Laurentz, Director Marketing & Corporate Communication, tel. +46 8 685 04 00, hanna.laurentz@netinsight.net

About Net Insight

Net Insight's vision is to enable a live and interactive media experience for anyone on earth. Our aim is to lead progress and enable a global media marketplace where live content can be exchanged and interaction among TV audiences can take place in real-time. We want to create the media experience of the future, centered on content.

Net Insight delivers products, software and services for effective, high-quality media transport, coupled with the effective management of resources, all, which creates an enhanced TV experience. Net Insight’s offerings span across the entire media spectrum, starting from TV cameras and TV studios, right through to the TV consumers. Our solutions benefit network operators, and TV and production companies, by lowering total cost of ownership, improving their workflow efficiencies and providing them with the ability to capture new business opportunities.

More than 500 world-class customers run mission critical media services using Net Insight’s solutions, covering more than 60 countries worldwide. Net Insight is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information, please visit netinsight.net

Twitter: @NetInsight, twitter.com/NetInsight

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/net-insight/


Attachment

logo.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:56aTENCENT : Kakao joins takeover battle of Nexon
AQ
07:56aSK : invests $100 mil. in US smart glass firm
AQ
07:56aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : New BMW 3 Series to debut here in March
AQ
07:56aInvestor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Etsy, Valvoline, Realogy, HCA Healthcare, Graco, and Shiloh Industries — Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence
GL
07:55aOil prices extend rise this month on signs of tighter supply
RE
07:55aCHARTER COMMUNICATIONS : Internet users help Charter beat revenue estimates
RE
07:55aKIA MOTORS : PH is KIA's next market for Soluto
AQ
07:55aAMMO INC : Showcased New Products and Hosted Military Demonstrations at SHOT Show
AQ
07:55aADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING : achieves MEF 3.0 CE certification with markets smallest cell site gateway device
AQ
07:55aKIMCO REALTY : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Alibaba stock rallies on handsome profit beat, optimistic commentary
2SILTRONIC : SILTRONIC AG: Siltronic significantly increased sales and earnings in fiscal year 2018
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Is Dented By Chip Shortage
4NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA CORPORATION : Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2018
5ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell 4Q Profit Rose After Benefiting from Higher Oil and Gas Prices

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.