Invitation to tender: EGNOS service for payment and liability-critical road applications

The European Commission's Directorate-General for Internal Market, Industry, Entrepreneurship and SMEs (DG GROW) has issued an Invitation To Tender (ITT) for a service contract on using satellite-based augmentation systems (SBAS) for applications such as road tolling or pay-as-you-drive insurance with the aim of developing an appropriate integrity concept for payment/liability critical applications focused on the road sector.

The main tasks of the study are the identification of user and service requirements, the development of an appropriate integrity concept and the definition of the service provision scheme. As part of the user level integrity concept the contractor shall develop an algorithm to cope with the local environment of the road sector.

When defining the service, the contractor shall consider to which extent evolutions of the EGNOS services, user equipment or of the service provision scheme are needed to provide the required integrity assurance. Integrity in this context refers to the level of confidence that can be put in the navigation solution. The On-Board Unit (OBU) will have to allow all the features necessary to trust the position in situations where enforcement, payments and related claims are involved. Since the E-GNSS sensor may just be one component among other sensors, the project shall address what other technologies or components may be needed on top of the current GNSS signals, and what would be the contribution of each element to the overall integrity assurance.

The study will be fully financed by the European Commission under the H2020 framework programme for research and innovation, within the budget allocated to the evolution of EGNOS mission. The European GNSS Agency (GSA) will be in charge of the technical supervision of the project on behalf of the European Commission.

More information about the Invitation to tender can be found here.

Tailored premiums

Pay-as-you-drive (PAYD) and pay-how-you-drive (PHYD) insurance are emerging applications in the road sector that rely on how much, where, when and how the road user drives. These applications make it possible to tailor the premiums paid by the policyholder.

Read this: European GNSS supports smarter mobility

In the future, other road applications such as reconstruction of accidents, mobility as a service, traffic infraction monitoring and fine management, traffic congestion monitoring, automatic charging in car parks, etc. may also rely on the vehicle's position and navigation data.

Liability and payment-critical applications are highly sensitive to undetected large navigation errors since significant legal or economic consequences for the service or application provider may occur. In fact, a mismatch of the vehicle's current speed together with erroneous position data may impact the user charging associated with the driving paths, skills and habits of the road user. Afterwards, it becomes very difficult for end users to claim that they are being overcharged or for service providers to avoid undercharging their customers.

Webinar

On 27 November 2019 at 16:00 CET, a webinar on this invitation to tender will be held to provide applicants with information. To register to the webinar click here.

EGNOS is the European SBAS and augments the GPS L1 C/A civilian signal by providing corrections and integrity information for positioning and navigation applications over Europe. EGNOS Version 3, set to enter in service in the near future, will augment both GPS and Galileo constellations in the L1 and L5 bands and will extend the service area to the entire landmasses of EU Member States.

Media note: This feature can be republished without charge provided the European GNSS Agency (GSA) is acknowledged as the source at the top or the bottom of the story. You must request permission before you use any of the photographs on the site. If you republish, we would be grateful if you could link back to the GSA website (http://www.gsa.europa.eu).