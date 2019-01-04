IoT Device Manufacturer Behind World's Most Revered Tech Brands to Showcase ODM Expertise from CES 2019

LEEDARSON,
a world-leading ODM partner for developing IoT products and the
manufacturer behind many of today’s most well-known tech brands, today
announced it will spotlight its newest IoT, smart lighting and home
security + surveillance solutions from CES 2019 next week. Product
design experts will demonstrate the riveting IoT device innovations and
interoperability advancements fueled by its world-class R&D and
manufacturing centers located across the globe.
One of the best kept secrets in the IoT manufacturing space, LEEDARSON
helps customers overcome traditional difficulties in the product
development process by providing a single-stop for design,
manufacturing, testing/certification, kitting and delivery services.
Businesses not only get to market faster but also benefit from a simpler
and more convenient overall product development experience.
We Build It – You Label It
LEEDARSON offers an ODM partnership with customers to produce proven,
certified IoT products that connect and play ‘smart’ with other brands,
standards and ecosystems. This expertise procured behind the scenes puts
forth reliable, high-quality products to help boost smart product sales
and brand reputation in the IoT market.
“We help companies transform their smart ideas into inventive connected
devices, and then help them get into the IoT category quickly and
confidently,” said Eder Li, President and CEO, LEEDARSON. “Our
well-respected portfolio
is anchored by our history in the smart lighting space, and today
expands out into the areas of home automation and entertainment, home
security, video surveillance and more.”
Harmony Between Smart Devices
One of the biggest obstacles for product manufacturers – and biggest
frustrations for consumers – is getting IoT products to interoperate
with each other. LEEDARSON recognizes that devices and brands must work
together in unison, and therefore plays active roles in helping steer
the direction of today’s wireless standards via board-level positions in
influential industry associations such as the Zigbee
Alliance and Z-Wave
Alliance.
In addition, to complement the work being done through IoT consortiums,
LEEDARSON also offers its own cloud-based solution that connects IoT
products through a single application. The Arnoo Intelligent IoT
Platform is part of LEEDARSON’s one-stop IoT shop and acts like a
conductor to an IoT orchestra – ensuring all connected products on the
network work in harmony. Arnoo
by LEEDARSON will be a key display from CES 2019.
Work With Leedarson – Connect To All
LEEDARSON’s multi-protocol devices support various standards (BLE, DALI,
KNX, Thread, Wi-Fi, Zigbee, Z-Wave, etc.). In addition, the
interoperability LEEDARSON establishes between well-known global brands
to ensure a satisfying consumer experience is a tremendous brand
advantage.
View the impressive line-up of IoT devices and solutions from the Sands
Expo Booth #42714 while at CES. To coordinate an in-person meeting with
design engineers and company executives, please contact Michael Bailey
Smith, Director of IoT Business Development, at IoT@leedarson.com.
About LEEDARSON
LEEDARSON is the IoT powerhouse behind today’s most popular technology
brands. As a world-leading ODM, we partner with businesses to help them
design, manufacture, test, certify, kit and deliver extraordinary IoT
devices. We apply our honed expertise to help fuel an intelligent world
– leveraging multi-protocol standards, platforms and ecosystems to
ensure IoT device interoperability. LEEDARSON encourages collaboration
for overall industry success, and holds board positions in both the Zigbee
Alliance and Z-Wave
Alliance. Our history is based on excellence in the LED lighting
space, and we’re proud to be the #1 exporter of LED products in China.
We leverage these accomplishments, innovation know-how, and cooperative
spirit to continually broaden our well-regarded IoT portfolio. Today, we
are a high-quality, efficient one-stop shop focused on helping
organizations develop proven, reliable and interoperable smart products
for the home automation, entertainment, security and video surveillance
categories. Iot.leedarson.com,
LinkedIn,
Twitter: @LeedarsonGroup
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190104005123/en/