IoT Radar App from CYBEATS Now Available on the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework

On the heels of a $3M seed investment, Cybeats,
a cybersecurity company protecting Internet of Things (IoT) devices,
today announced the availability of its IoT Radar app for the Palo
Alto Networks Application Framework. The Application Framework is a
cloud-based framework that extends the capabilities of the Palo
Alto Networks Security Operating Platform, which allows
organizations to rapidly consume and implement a variety of innovative
cloud-based security applications from any provider, large or small.
Cybeats deploys internal defense, monitoring and lifecycle management
for IoT devices to protect against known and unknown threats. By taking
an “inside-out” approach to cybersecurity, Cybeats deploys its
microagent firmware at the point of manufacture, complementing the
existing software and hardware of the device to ensure it will not be
compromised. The IoT Radar app allows customers to correlate their IoT
monitoring data with Palo Alto Networks network data to increase
visibility into an attack, enhance coverage across the network and IoT
devices and provide more accurate detection.
The IoT Radar app on the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework:
-
Analyzes the network connection and provides insights into known and
unknown IoT threats;
-
Shows insights about connections made to rogue networks and displays
transferred data; and
-
Visualizes the IoT devices on the network, identifying devices with
known vulnerabilities.
QUOTES
-
“Cybeats is thrilled to work with Palo Alto Networks in bringing
efficient, reliable cybersecurity products to market faster. IoT
devices are becoming an integral part of organization’s IT
environments, but security has traditionally not been top of mind in
their deployment. This leaves devices open to vulnerabilities, and we
are seeing the number of threats on IoT devices grow rapidly. Cybeats
technology provides real-time detection and neutralization to the
cybersecurity threats that target IoT devices.”
- Dmitry Raidman, CEO and co-founder, Cybeats
-
“We are thrilled to see the debut of third-party applications for our
customers, and we welcome Cybeats to the Application Framework
developer community. Together, we are fueling innovation in the
cybersecurity market by completely changing the way that organizations
test, deploy, and manage security. This important advancement will
make organizations everywhere more secure and help protect our way of
life in the digital age.”
- Lee Klarich, chief product officer, Palo Alto Networks
AVAILABILITY
-
Cybeat’s IoT Radar App is now available on the Palo Alto Network
Application Framework, here.
-
The Palo Alto Networks Application Framework is now available
worldwide to customers.
About Cybeats
Cybeats solves a critical security problem for companies that
manufacture, integrate or deploy IoT devices in the smart building,
medical and critical infrastructure environments. Until now, IoT devices
have been vulnerable to cyber threats, making them easy targets for
attackers. Cybeats protects IoT devices throughout their lifecycle by
taking an “inside-out” approach to cybersecurity. Cybeats’ microagent is
implanted into devices to provide continuous protection that allows
devices to detect threats instantly and gather data to help security
professionals neutralize the threat. By bringing Cybeats inside every
IoT device from the start, security experts can monitor the systems
while device developers can focus on improving features and
functionality of their products, reducing the time to market.
Co-founded by former Israeli IT infosec professionals, Dmitry Raidman,
Peter Pinsker and Vlad Kharbash, Cybeats is the recipient of the 2018
IoT Global Awards in both the Security IoT and Big Data, Cloud and
Analytics categories. For more information, visit cybeats.com.
